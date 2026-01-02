أعلن مجلس حضرموت الوطني دعمه الكامل للسلطة المحلية بقيادة المحافظ سالم الخنبشي، وللقوات العسكرية والأمنية الحضرمية في جهودها الرامية إلى حفظ الأمن والاستقرار وبسط هيبة الدولة.
ونوه المجلس في بيان أصدره، اليوم (الجمعة)، بالإجراءات المتخذة في إطار العملية العسكرية المحدودة لاستلام المعسكرات وملء الفراغ الأمني، باعتبارها خطوة وطنية مسؤولة تهدف إلى حماية حضرموت وتجنيبها الفوضى والصراعات، وضمان أمن وسلامة المواطنين ومؤسسات الدولة.
وأكد مجلس حضرموت الوطني أن الاصطفاف خلف السلطة المحلية والقوات الحضرمية واجب وطني في هذه المرحلة الحساسة، داعيًا كافة أبناء حضرموت إلى التكاتف ورص الصفوف، وتغليب المصلحة العامة، والوقوف صفًا واحدًا دفاعًا عن أمن حضرموت واستقرارها.
وبعد إعلان الخنبشي، إطلاق عملية منظمة محدودة الأهداف باسم «عملية استلام المعسكرات» من أجل تسلم المواقع العسكرية في المحافظة، أظهرت صور تقدم قوات «درع الوطن» من أجل السيطرة على المواقع العسكرية بشكل سلمي.
وكشفت مصادر يمنية عن فرار قائد اللواء الخامس مختار النوبي من معسكر اللواء 37، و هروب «أبو علي الحضرمي» إلى خارج اليمن.
The National Council of Hadhramaut announced its full support for the local authority led by Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi, and for the Hadhrami military and security forces in their efforts to maintain security and stability and uphold the authority of the state.
The council noted in a statement issued today (Friday) the measures taken as part of the limited military operation to take over the camps and fill the security vacuum, considering it a responsible national step aimed at protecting Hadhramaut, avoiding chaos and conflicts, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens and state institutions.
The National Council of Hadhramaut emphasized that standing behind the local authority and the Hadhrami forces is a national duty at this sensitive stage, calling on all people of Hadhramaut to unite, align their ranks, prioritize the public interest, and stand together in defense of the security and stability of Hadhramaut.
After Al-Khanbashi announced the launch of a limited objective organized operation named "Operation to Take Over the Camps" to take control of military sites in the governorate, images showed the advance of the "Nation's Shield" forces to peacefully control the military sites.
Yemeni sources revealed the escape of the commander of the Fifth Brigade, Mukhtar Al-Noubi, from the 37th Brigade camp, and the flight of "Abu Ali Al-Hadhrami" outside Yemen.