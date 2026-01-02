The National Council of Hadhramaut announced its full support for the local authority led by Governor Salem Al-Khanbashi, and for the Hadhrami military and security forces in their efforts to maintain security and stability and uphold the authority of the state.



The council noted in a statement issued today (Friday) the measures taken as part of the limited military operation to take over the camps and fill the security vacuum, considering it a responsible national step aimed at protecting Hadhramaut, avoiding chaos and conflicts, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens and state institutions.



The National Council of Hadhramaut emphasized that standing behind the local authority and the Hadhrami forces is a national duty at this sensitive stage, calling on all people of Hadhramaut to unite, align their ranks, prioritize the public interest, and stand together in defense of the security and stability of Hadhramaut.



After Al-Khanbashi announced the launch of a limited objective organized operation named "Operation to Take Over the Camps" to take control of military sites in the governorate, images showed the advance of the "Nation's Shield" forces to peacefully control the military sites.



Yemeni sources revealed the escape of the commander of the Fifth Brigade, Mukhtar Al-Noubi, from the 37th Brigade camp, and the flight of "Abu Ali Al-Hadhrami" outside Yemen.