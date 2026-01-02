أعلن مجلس حضرموت الوطني دعمه الكامل للسلطة المحلية بقيادة المحافظ سالم الخنبشي، وللقوات العسكرية والأمنية الحضرمية في جهودها الرامية إلى حفظ الأمن والاستقرار وبسط هيبة الدولة.


‏ونوه المجلس في بيان أصدره، اليوم (الجمعة)، بالإجراءات المتخذة في إطار العملية العسكرية المحدودة لاستلام المعسكرات وملء الفراغ الأمني، باعتبارها خطوة وطنية مسؤولة تهدف إلى حماية حضرموت وتجنيبها الفوضى والصراعات، وضمان أمن وسلامة المواطنين ومؤسسات الدولة.


‏وأكد مجلس حضرموت الوطني أن الاصطفاف خلف السلطة المحلية والقوات الحضرمية واجب وطني في هذه المرحلة الحساسة، داعيًا كافة أبناء حضرموت إلى التكاتف ورص الصفوف، وتغليب المصلحة العامة، والوقوف صفًا واحدًا دفاعًا عن أمن حضرموت واستقرارها.


وبعد إعلان الخنبشي، إطلاق عملية منظمة محدودة الأهداف باسم «عملية استلام المعسكرات» من أجل تسلم المواقع العسكرية في المحافظة، أظهرت صور تقدم قوات «درع الوطن» من أجل السيطرة على المواقع العسكرية بشكل سلمي.


وكشفت مصادر يمنية عن فرار قائد اللواء الخامس مختار النوبي من معسكر اللواء 37، و هروب «أبو علي الحضرمي» إلى خارج اليمن.