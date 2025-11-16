قبل يوم من صدور الحكم ضد رئيسة الوزراء السابقة الشيخة حسينة، شهدت بنغلاديش اليوم (الأحد) توتراً أمنياً كبيراً.


وأكدت الشرطة أن عدة قنابل بدائية الصنع انفجرت اليوم في العاصمة دكا، ما زاد من حدة التوتر قبل صدور الحكم ضد الشيخة حسينة المقرر غداً (الاثنين)، ولم ترد أي تقارير عن وقوع إصابات، لكن الانفجارات زادت من زعزعة استقرار المدينة التي تشهد بالفعل حالة من التوتر بسبب اضطرابات سياسية. إجراءات أمنية في بنغلاديش قبيل الحكم على حسينة. (إ ب أ)


وتجري محاكمة حسينة (78 عاماً) غيابياً بتهمة ارتكاب جرائم ضد الإنسانية، ووجهت لها اتهامات بالتوجيه بشن حملة قمع ضد الاحتجاجات الطلابية في منتصف 2024، ما أسفر عن سقوط ضحايا، إلا أن الشيخة حسينة التي فرت إلى الهند بعد الإطاحة بها في أغسطس العام الماضي تنفي ذلك.


ونقلت وسائل إعلام بنغلاديشية عن مفوض شرطة العاصمة قوله إنه أصدر تعليمات لقوات الأمن بإطلاق النار على أي شخص يتورط في إشعال حرائق أو إلقاء قنابل بدائية أو أفعال قد تسبب الموت.


وفرضت الشرطة إجراءات أمنية مشددة في أنحاء العاصمة وفي جوبالجانج، موطن أجداد حسينة ومعقل حزبها، وفي منطقتين مجاورتين مع نشر أفراد من حرس الحدود لتعزيز السلطات المحلية، كما أمنت المباني الحكومية الرئيسية والتقاطعات الرئيسية بأفراد من قوات التدخل السريع. إجراءات أمنية في بنغلاديش قبيل الحكم على حسينة. (إ ب أ)


وسجلت السلطات أكثر من 30 انفجاراً بقنابل بدائية الصنع وإضرام حرائق في عشرات الحافلات في دكا ومناطق أخرى، فيما قبض على العشرات من نشطاء حزب رابطة عوامي في الأيام الماضية للاشتباه بتورطهم في تفجيرات وأعمال تخريب.