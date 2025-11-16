A day before the verdict against former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is issued, Bangladesh witnessed significant security tensions today (Sunday).



The police confirmed that several homemade bombs exploded today in the capital, Dhaka, increasing the tension ahead of the verdict against Sheikh Hasina, which is scheduled for tomorrow (Monday). No reports of injuries have been received, but the explosions have further destabilized a city already experiencing unrest due to political turmoil.



Hasina (78 years old) is being tried in absentia on charges of crimes against humanity, accused of directing a crackdown on student protests in mid-2024, which resulted in casualties. However, Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India after being ousted in August last year, denies these allegations.



Bangladeshi media reported that the police commissioner of the capital stated he had instructed security forces to shoot anyone involved in setting fires or throwing homemade bombs or engaging in acts that could cause death.



The police have imposed strict security measures throughout the capital and in Jobalganj, the ancestral home of Hasina and the stronghold of her party, as well as in two neighboring areas, deploying border guards to support local authorities. They have also secured key government buildings and major intersections with rapid intervention forces.



Authorities recorded more than 30 explosions of homemade bombs and set fire to dozens of buses in Dhaka and other areas, while dozens of Awami League activists were arrested in recent days on suspicion of involvement in the bombings and acts of vandalism.