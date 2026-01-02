كشفت مصادر موثوقة لـ«عكاظ» أن قائد مليشيا المجلس الانتقالي في حضرموت صالح بن الشيخ أبو بكر، المكنى بـ«أبوعلي الحضرمي»، ارتبط تاريخه بالعنف والإرهاب، مؤكدة أن سجله الأسود يكشف أنه تنقل بين تنظيمي القاعدة، وحزب الله، وكان ضمن عناصر «القاعدة» التي اقتحمت القصر الرئاسي بمدينة المكلا في أبريل 2015.


وافادت المصادر بأنه عقب إطلاق تحالف دعم الشرعية عملياته لتحرير حضرموت في منتصف عام 2016، ومقتل أكثر من 800 مسلح من التنظيم الإرهابي، فر الحضرمي إلى شبوة ومنها إلى صنعاء عبر وسطاء كانوا على ارتباط بحزب الله اللبناني.

وذكرت المصادر أنه بترتيبات بين الحوثيين وحزب الله وصل أبو علي الحضرمي إلى الضاحية الجنوبية، وظل يتدرب في أحد معسكرات حزب الله بتنسيق مع إحدى القيادات الجنوبية التي كانت تتنقل بين الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت وأحد العواصم العربية.


وفي عام 2025 استقدم «المجلس الانتقالي» أبو علي الحضرمي من بيروت بعد الضربات الإسرائيلية ضد حزب الله والتي أنهت على قيادات الصف الأول والثاني، ليعود إلى حضرموت ويشكل بالتنسيق مع عيدروس الزبيدي وداعميه ما يسمى بـ«حركة حتم» المسلحة وكان أول إعلان لها هو التهديد بتحويل حضرموت والمهرة إلى «فاشر أخرى»، في إشارة إلى ما جرى من فظائع مدينة الفاشر السودانية على أيدي «الدعم السريع».


وبحسب مراقبين من أبناء حضرموت، فإن أبو علي الحضرمي جرى استقدامه بهدف نشر الفوضى والعنف خصوصاً وأنه ظهر وكأنه عائد ليحسم معركة فتحت أبوابها، ويعود إلى القصر الرئاسي بعد أن دخله بعمامة سوداء في العام 2015.