كشفت مصادر موثوقة لـ«عكاظ» أن قائد مليشيا المجلس الانتقالي في حضرموت صالح بن الشيخ أبو بكر، المكنى بـ«أبوعلي الحضرمي»، ارتبط تاريخه بالعنف والإرهاب، مؤكدة أن سجله الأسود يكشف أنه تنقل بين تنظيمي القاعدة، وحزب الله، وكان ضمن عناصر «القاعدة» التي اقتحمت القصر الرئاسي بمدينة المكلا في أبريل 2015.
وافادت المصادر بأنه عقب إطلاق تحالف دعم الشرعية عملياته لتحرير حضرموت في منتصف عام 2016، ومقتل أكثر من 800 مسلح من التنظيم الإرهابي، فر الحضرمي إلى شبوة ومنها إلى صنعاء عبر وسطاء كانوا على ارتباط بحزب الله اللبناني.
وذكرت المصادر أنه بترتيبات بين الحوثيين وحزب الله وصل أبو علي الحضرمي إلى الضاحية الجنوبية، وظل يتدرب في أحد معسكرات حزب الله بتنسيق مع إحدى القيادات الجنوبية التي كانت تتنقل بين الضاحية الجنوبية في بيروت وأحد العواصم العربية.
وفي عام 2025 استقدم «المجلس الانتقالي» أبو علي الحضرمي من بيروت بعد الضربات الإسرائيلية ضد حزب الله والتي أنهت على قيادات الصف الأول والثاني، ليعود إلى حضرموت ويشكل بالتنسيق مع عيدروس الزبيدي وداعميه ما يسمى بـ«حركة حتم» المسلحة وكان أول إعلان لها هو التهديد بتحويل حضرموت والمهرة إلى «فاشر أخرى»، في إشارة إلى ما جرى من فظائع مدينة الفاشر السودانية على أيدي «الدعم السريع».
وبحسب مراقبين من أبناء حضرموت، فإن أبو علي الحضرمي جرى استقدامه بهدف نشر الفوضى والعنف خصوصاً وأنه ظهر وكأنه عائد ليحسم معركة فتحت أبوابها، ويعود إلى القصر الرئاسي بعد أن دخله بعمامة سوداء في العام 2015.
Reliable sources revealed to "Okaz" that the leader of the Transitional Council militia in Hadhramaut, Saleh bin Sheikh Abu Bakr, known as "Abu Ali al-Hadhrami," has a history linked to violence and terrorism, confirming that his dark record shows he moved between al-Qaeda and Hezbollah, and was among the "al-Qaeda" elements that stormed the presidential palace in the city of Mukalla in April 2015.
Sources reported that following the launch of the legitimacy support coalition's operations to liberate Hadhramaut in mid-2016, and the killing of more than 800 armed members of the terrorist organization, al-Hadhrami fled to Shabwa and then to Sana'a through intermediaries connected to the Lebanese Hezbollah.
According to the sources, through arrangements between the Houthis and Hezbollah, Abu Ali al-Hadhrami arrived in the southern suburbs and continued to train in one of Hezbollah's camps, coordinating with one of the southern leaders who moved between the southern suburbs of Beirut and one of the Arab capitals.
In 2025, the "Transitional Council" brought Abu Ali al-Hadhrami from Beirut after the Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, which eliminated first and second-tier leaders, for him to return to Hadhramaut and, in coordination with Aidarus al-Zubaidi and his supporters, form what is called the "Hatem" armed movement, with its first announcement being a threat to turn Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra into "another Fasher," referring to the atrocities that occurred in the Sudanese city of Fasher at the hands of the "Rapid Support Forces."
According to observers from Hadhramaut, Abu Ali al-Hadhrami was brought in to spread chaos and violence, especially since he appeared to be returning to settle a battle that had opened its doors, aiming to return to the presidential palace after having entered it wearing a black turban in 2015.