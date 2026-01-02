Reliable sources revealed to "Okaz" that the leader of the Transitional Council militia in Hadhramaut, Saleh bin Sheikh Abu Bakr, known as "Abu Ali al-Hadhrami," has a history linked to violence and terrorism, confirming that his dark record shows he moved between al-Qaeda and Hezbollah, and was among the "al-Qaeda" elements that stormed the presidential palace in the city of Mukalla in April 2015.



Sources reported that following the launch of the legitimacy support coalition's operations to liberate Hadhramaut in mid-2016, and the killing of more than 800 armed members of the terrorist organization, al-Hadhrami fled to Shabwa and then to Sana'a through intermediaries connected to the Lebanese Hezbollah.

الحضرمي



According to the sources, through arrangements between the Houthis and Hezbollah, Abu Ali al-Hadhrami arrived in the southern suburbs and continued to train in one of Hezbollah's camps, coordinating with one of the southern leaders who moved between the southern suburbs of Beirut and one of the Arab capitals.



In 2025, the "Transitional Council" brought Abu Ali al-Hadhrami from Beirut after the Israeli strikes against Hezbollah, which eliminated first and second-tier leaders, for him to return to Hadhramaut and, in coordination with Aidarus al-Zubaidi and his supporters, form what is called the "Hatem" armed movement, with its first announcement being a threat to turn Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra into "another Fasher," referring to the atrocities that occurred in the Sudanese city of Fasher at the hands of the "Rapid Support Forces."



According to observers from Hadhramaut, Abu Ali al-Hadhrami was brought in to spread chaos and violence, especially since he appeared to be returning to settle a battle that had opened its doors, aiming to return to the presidential palace after having entered it wearing a black turban in 2015.