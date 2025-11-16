تشهد العاصمة السورية حراكاً دولياً نشطاً في أعقاب زيارة الرئيس أحمد الشرع إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن، إذ إنّ وفداً استخباراتياً روسياً وآخر تركياً يبحثان في العاصمة دمشق ملفات أمنية.


وأفادت المصادر بأن وفداً من الكونغرس الأمريكي يناقش في دمشق ملفات أمنية، على رأسها أحداث الساحل و«قانون قيصر».


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي توم براك، أفاد قبل يومين أن سورية شهدت «تحولاً ملحوظاً من العزلة إلى الشراكة»، وفق تعبيره.


وزار الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع البيت الأبيض، الإثنين الماضي، وأجرى محادثات مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، الذي أشاد بالعمل الذي يقوم به من أجل وضع سورية على طريق إعادة الإعمار.


وبالتزامن مع الزيارة، علقت وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية، مفاعيل قانون قيصر لمدة ستة أشهر أخرى، بعد التعليق الأول في شهر مايو الماضي، الذي أوشك على الانتهاء.


وفرض قانون قيصر على سورية عام 2019، ويهدف إلى معاقبة نظام الأسد على جرائم الحرب والانتهاكات الجسيمة لحقوق الإنسان، خصوصاً بعد تسريب صور آلاف المعتقلين الذين تعرضوا للتعذيب والقتل. لكن مع سقوط النظام السابق في 8 ديسمبر 2024، أصبح محل جدل واسع بسبب تأثيراته السلبية على الشعب السوري والاقتصاد الوطني.