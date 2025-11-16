The Syrian capital is witnessing active international movement following President Ahmad al-Shara's visit to the American capital, Washington, as a Russian intelligence delegation and a Turkish delegation are discussing security files in the capital, Damascus.



Sources reported that a delegation from the U.S. Congress is discussing security files in Damascus, primarily focusing on the coastal events and the "Caesar Act."



U.S. envoy Tom Brack stated two days ago that Syria has witnessed a "notable shift from isolation to partnership," as he put it.



Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara visited the White House last Monday and held talks with U.S. President Donald Trump, who praised the efforts being made to put Syria on the path to reconstruction.



Simultaneously with the visit, the U.S. Department of State suspended the effects of the Caesar Act for another six months, following the initial suspension in May, which was about to expire.



The Caesar Act was imposed on Syria in 2019, aiming to punish the Assad regime for war crimes and serious human rights violations, especially after images of thousands of detainees who suffered torture and death were leaked. However, with the fall of the previous regime on December 8, 2024, it has become a subject of widespread debate due to its negative impacts on the Syrian people and the national economy.