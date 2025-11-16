استبعد الرئيس الفنلندي ألكسندر ستاب التوصل إلى وقف إطلاق النار في أوكرانيا قريباً، واعتبر أن من الضروري أن يواصل الحلفاء الأوروبيون دعم كييف.


تجاوز أشهر الشتاء


وقال ستاب في مقابلة مع وكالة «أسوشيتد برس»: إن أوروبا ستحتاج إلى التحمل والمرونة والصلابة، لتجاوز أشهر الشتاء، في حين تواصل روسيا هجماتها الهجينة وحرب المعلومات في جميع أنحاء القارة.


ودعا الرئيس الفنلندي نظيره الأوكراني زيلينسكي إلى التعامل بسرعة مع مزاعم الحصول على رشاوى واختلاس في قطاع الطاقة، معتبراً أن الفضيحة تصبّ في مصلحة روسيا. وحضّ القادة الأوروبيين على النظر في تعزيز الدعم المالي والعسكري لكييف.


وعبَّر عن تشاؤمه بشأن التوصل إلى وقفٍ لإطلاق النار أو بدء مفاوضات سلام، على الأقل هذا العام، لافتاً إلى أنه سيكون من الجيد تحريك شيء ما بحلول شهر مارس القادم.


إصلاح قطاع الطاقة


واجتمع زيلينسكي ورئيسة الوزراء يوليا سفيريدينكو، اليوم (الأحد)، لإجراء مزيد من المحادثات بشأن إصلاح قطاع الطاقة في البلاد التي مزقتها الحرب، عقب فضيحة فساد واسعة النطاق، بحسب ما أفادت به وكالة «بلومبيرغ».


وشرح زيلينسكي تفاصيل الاجتماع في منشور على صفحته في منصة «إكس»، بعد أيام من وعده بدعم التحقيق في مزاعم اختلاس تورطت فيها النخبة الحاكمة في أوكرانيا، بمن فيهم شريكه التجاري السابق.


وحدد 5 خطواتٍ من اجتماعه عبر الإنترنت مع رئيسة الوزراء، بما في ذلك تكليف مجلس الوزراء الأوكراني بصياغة «مشروع قانونٍ عاجل» لإعادة تشكيل اللجنة الوطنية لتنظيم الطاقة والمرافق.


وأعلن أنه سيتم تنصيب إدارةٍ جديدةٍ في شركة «إنيرجوأتوم»، مُشغّل محطة الطاقة النووية في أوكرانيا، وشركة «أوكريهيدرونيرجو»، الأكبر في توليد الطاقة الكهرومائية في البلاد. ومن المقرر أن تجتمع لجنة برلمانية أوكرانية خاصة الاثنين لمناقشة تحقيق فساد الطاقة.


عملية إصلاح شاملة


وأعلن الرئيس الأوكراني، أمس (السبت)، بدء عملية إصلاحٍ شاملةٍ للشركات الرئيسية المملوكة للدولة في قطاع الطاقة، بما في ذلك تدقيقٌ كاملٌ لأنشطتها المالية.


وأطاح التحقيق بالفعل بوزيري العدل والطاقة، بعد أن طالب زيلينسكي باستقالتهما، وطلب من الحكومة معاقبة شريكه التجاري السابق تيمور مينديتش، ورجل أعمال آخر يُزعم تورطه في مخطط لـ«اختلاس أموال من قطاع الطاقة»، بما في ذلك أموال مخصصة لأنظمة دفاعية جديدة لحماية منشآت الطاقة من الغارات الجوية الروسية.


وتحول الأمر إلى اختبارٍ كبيرٍ لزيلينسكي بعد محاولته في وقتٍ سابقٍ من هذا العام الحدّ من استقلال هيئتيْ مكافحة الفساد في أوكرانيا، وأثار مسعاه احتجاجاتٍ شعبية واسعة، وأُجبر على التراجع عن موقفه وسط انتقاداتٍ من حلفائه الدوليين، بما في ذلك الاتحاد الأوروبي.