The Finnish President Alexander Stubb ruled out a ceasefire in Ukraine anytime soon, considering it essential for European allies to continue supporting Kyiv.



Getting Through the Winter Months



Stubb said in an interview with the Associated Press that Europe will need endurance, flexibility, and resilience to get through the winter months while Russia continues its hybrid attacks and information warfare across the continent.



The Finnish president urged his Ukrainian counterpart Zelensky to quickly address allegations of bribery and embezzlement in the energy sector, considering that the scandal benefits Russia. He encouraged European leaders to consider enhancing financial and military support for Kyiv.



He expressed pessimism about reaching a ceasefire or starting peace negotiations, at least this year, noting that it would be good to move something forward by next March.



Reforming the Energy Sector



Zelensky and Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko met today (Sunday) for further discussions on reforming the war-torn country's energy sector, following a widespread corruption scandal, according to Bloomberg.



Zelensky detailed the meeting in a post on his page on the X platform, days after he pledged to support the investigation into embezzlement allegations involving the ruling elite in Ukraine, including his former business partner.



He outlined five steps from his online meeting with the Prime Minister, including instructing the Ukrainian Cabinet to draft an "urgent bill" to restructure the National Commission for Energy Regulation and Utilities.



He announced that a new management team would be installed at Energoatom, the operator of Ukraine's nuclear power plants, and at Ukrhydroenergo, the largest hydroelectric power producer in the country. A special Ukrainian parliamentary committee is set to meet on Monday to discuss the energy corruption investigation.



Comprehensive Reform Process



The Ukrainian president announced yesterday (Saturday) the start of a comprehensive reform process for major state-owned enterprises in the energy sector, including a full audit of their financial activities.



The investigation has already led to the dismissal of the Ministers of Justice and Energy after Zelensky demanded their resignations, and he asked the government to punish his former business partner Tymur Mendich and another businessman allegedly involved in a scheme to "embezzle funds from the energy sector," including money allocated for new defense systems to protect energy facilities from Russian airstrikes.



This has turned into a significant test for Zelensky after he attempted earlier this year to limit the independence of Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies, sparking widespread public protests, and he was forced to backtrack amid criticism from his international allies, including the European Union.