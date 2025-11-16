كشف محافظ السويداء مصطفى بكور أن بعض الفصائل داخل السويداء «لا يروق لها الاستقرار في المحافظة»، مستغربا الأفعال العدائية التي تُقدم عليها هذه المجموعات.


وأكد بكور في تصريحات لقناتي «العربية والحدث»، اليوم (الأحد)، أن الأمن في السويداء غير موجود بسبب بعض الفصائل، لافتا إلى أن هذه المجموعات تهدد بتخوين وهدر دم أي شخص يدعو للتهدئة. وأفاد بأنه لا يوجد من يحاسب القتلة داخل السويداء.


وتحدث المحافظ عن تسهيل عمل لجنة التحقيق وتمكينها من استكمال مهماتها، موضحا أن الهجمات التي تشنها بعض الفصائل تعيق عمليات الترميم وإعادة تأهيل المرافق داخل المحافظة.


وكشف المحافظ رصد عمليات تهريب أسلحة من بعض المناطق المفتوحة إلى داخل المحافظة، مؤكدا أن الحوار يبقى السبيل لحل الأزمة في السويداء.

من جهته، نفى مصدر رسمي لوكالة الأنباء الأردنية "بترا"،الأحد، وجود زيارة لوفد من محافظة السويداء إلى المملكة.وأكد المصدر أن الأردن مستمر في جهوده بالتنسيق مع الحكومة السورية والولايات المتحدة لحل الأزمة وتثبيت الاستقرار في الجنوب السوري وفق خارطة الطريق التي أعلنتها الدول الثلاث، والتي تضمنت زيارة من أهالي السويداء إلى الأردن والتي لم يحدد موعدها بعد".
وكانت مصادر مطلعة أعلنت أن وفدا من دروز السويداء يزور الأردن قريبا من أجل بحث خارطة طريق تسوية الأوضاع في تلك المحافظة جنوب سورية وحل الأزمة. وأكدت المصادر أن الأردن رفض رفضا قاطعا فتح معبر خاص مع السويداء.


وهاجم مسلحون من السويداء، أمس (السبت)، نقاطا للقوات الأمنية في قرية المجدل، وأدى إلى حصول اشتباكات، قبل أن يعود الهدوء الحذر ليخيم على المنطقة.


وشهدت المحافظة الجنوبية التي تقطنها أغلبية درزية في شهر يوليو الماضي اشتباكات عنيفة بين مسلحين دروز وعشائر من البدو، ما دفع القوات الأمنية إلى التدخل من أجل وقف المواجهات. وتسببت المواجهات في نزوح العديد من سكان المحافظة هربا من الاشتباكات وخوفا من عمليات تصفية. وشددت السلطات السورية على أنها ستلاحق كل من ارتكب تجاوزات من الطرفين، متعهدة بإعادة النازحين إلى منازلهم.