The Governor of Sweida, Mustafa Bakour, revealed that some factions within Sweida "do not favor stability in the governorate," expressing surprise at the hostile actions taken by these groups.



Bakour confirmed in statements to the "Al Arabiya and Al Hadath" channels today (Sunday) that security in Sweida is non-existent due to some factions, noting that these groups threaten to accuse and spill the blood of anyone who calls for calm. He stated that there is no one to hold the killers accountable within Sweida.



The governor spoke about facilitating the work of the investigation committee and enabling it to complete its tasks, explaining that the attacks launched by some factions hinder the restoration and rehabilitation of facilities within the governorate.



He revealed the monitoring of arms smuggling operations from some open areas into the governorate, affirming that dialogue remains the way to resolve the crisis in Sweida.



Informed sources announced that a delegation from the Druze of Sweida will visit Jordan soon to discuss a roadmap for settling the situation in that governorate in southern Syria and resolving the crisis. The sources confirmed that Jordan has categorically rejected the opening of a special crossing with Sweida.



They pointed out that the Jordanian roadmap for settling the Sweida crisis operates under the principle of "the unity of Syria," and relies on disarming the governorate and restricting arms to the Syrian state. The sources added that this roadmap includes the Druze's right to live in peace and security in a unified country.



Gunmen from Sweida attacked security forces' positions in the village of Majdal yesterday (Saturday), leading to clashes, before a cautious calm returned to the area.



The southern governorate, which has a Druze majority, witnessed violent clashes last July between Druze gunmen and Bedouin tribes, prompting security forces to intervene to stop the confrontations. The clashes caused many residents of the governorate to flee in fear of the fighting and potential reprisals. The Syrian authorities emphasized that they will pursue anyone who committed violations from either side, pledging to return the displaced to their homes.