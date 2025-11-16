سجّلت شبكة أطباء السودان 32 حالة اغتصاب مؤكدة خلال أسبوع لفتيات من مدينة الفاشر، مركز ولاية شمال دارفور غربي البلاد، وصلن إلى طويلة.
وقالت الشبكة في بيان على حسابها في فيسبوك، اليوم (الأحد) إن فريقها وثق «استناداً إلى معلومات طبية وميدانية موثوقة، وقوع 32 حالة اغتصاب مؤكدة، جرى بعضها داخل الفاشر عقب اجتياح قوات الدعم السريع للمدينة، فيما تعرّضت أخريات للاعتداء أثناء محاولتهن الفرار إلى طويلة».
ودانت الشبكة عمليات الاغتصاب التي ظل يمارسها أفراد من الدعم السريع ضد النساء بمدينة الفاشر والفارّات من الحرب، مؤكدة أن هذه الجرائم تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني وترتقي إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.
وحمّلت شبكة أطباء السودان الدعم السريع المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الجرائم، مطالبة بفتح تحقيق دولي عاجل ومستقل، وتأمين حماية فورية للناجيات والشهود، والسماح للمنظمات الطبية والإنسانية بالوصول الكامل لتقديم الرعاية والعلاج والدعم النفسي والقانوني لهن دون قيود أو تهديد.
يذكر أنه بعد 18 شهراً من الحصار، سيطرت قوات الدعم السريع على الفاشر، آخر المعاقل الرئيسية للجيش السوداني في دارفور، يوم 26 أكتوبر الماضي. وأفادت الأمم المتحدة بوقوع مجازر وعمليات اغتصاب ونهب ونزوح جماعي للسكان. ووصفت شهادات عديدة، مدعومة بمقاطع مصورة نشرتها قوات الدعم على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، «فظائع في المدينة التي انقطعت عنها الاتصالات بالكامل».
وفيما اتهمت الحكومة السودانية قوات الدعم السريع بقتل ألفي مدني، نفت الدعم السريع حصول جرائم حرب، إلا أنها أقرت بوقوع بعض التجاوزات، مؤكدة فتح تحقيق لمحاسبة المتورطين.
وأسفر النزاع الذي اندلع في السودان منتصف أبريل 2023، عن مقتل عشرات آلاف الأشخاص، وأدى إلى نزوح نحو 12 مليون شخص متسبباً بأكبر أزمتي نزوح وجوع في العالم، بحسب إحصاءات الأمم المتحدة.
The Sudan Doctors Network recorded 32 confirmed cases of rape over the course of a week involving girls from the city of El Fasher, the center of North Darfur state in western Sudan, who reached Tallah.
The network stated in a post on its Facebook account today (Sunday) that its team documented "based on reliable medical and field information, the occurrence of 32 confirmed cases of rape, some of which took place inside El Fasher following the Rapid Support Forces' invasion of the city, while others were assaulted while trying to flee to Tallah."
The network condemned the rapes that have been perpetrated by members of the Rapid Support Forces against women in El Fasher and those fleeing from the war, affirming that these crimes represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.
The Sudan Doctors Network held the Rapid Support Forces fully responsible for these crimes, calling for an urgent and independent international investigation, immediate protection for survivors and witnesses, and allowing medical and humanitarian organizations full access to provide care, treatment, and psychological and legal support to them without restrictions or threats.
It is noteworthy that after 18 months of siege, the Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher, the last major stronghold of the Sudanese army in Darfur, on October 26. The United Nations reported massacres, incidents of rape, looting, and mass displacement of the population. Numerous testimonies, supported by video clips published by the Rapid Support Forces on social media, described "atrocities in the city that has been completely cut off from communications."
While the Sudanese government accused the Rapid Support Forces of killing two thousand civilians, the Rapid Support Forces denied the occurrence of war crimes, although they acknowledged some violations, confirming that an investigation has been opened to hold those involved accountable.
The conflict that erupted in Sudan in mid-April 2023 has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and led to the displacement of about 12 million, causing the largest crises of displacement and hunger in the world, according to United Nations statistics.