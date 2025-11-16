The Sudan Doctors Network recorded 32 confirmed cases of rape over the course of a week involving girls from the city of El Fasher, the center of North Darfur state in western Sudan, who reached Tallah.



The network stated in a post on its Facebook account today (Sunday) that its team documented "based on reliable medical and field information, the occurrence of 32 confirmed cases of rape, some of which took place inside El Fasher following the Rapid Support Forces' invasion of the city, while others were assaulted while trying to flee to Tallah."



The network condemned the rapes that have been perpetrated by members of the Rapid Support Forces against women in El Fasher and those fleeing from the war, affirming that these crimes represent a blatant violation of international humanitarian law and amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.



The Sudan Doctors Network held the Rapid Support Forces fully responsible for these crimes, calling for an urgent and independent international investigation, immediate protection for survivors and witnesses, and allowing medical and humanitarian organizations full access to provide care, treatment, and psychological and legal support to them without restrictions or threats.



It is noteworthy that after 18 months of siege, the Rapid Support Forces took control of El Fasher, the last major stronghold of the Sudanese army in Darfur, on October 26. The United Nations reported massacres, incidents of rape, looting, and mass displacement of the population. Numerous testimonies, supported by video clips published by the Rapid Support Forces on social media, described "atrocities in the city that has been completely cut off from communications."



While the Sudanese government accused the Rapid Support Forces of killing two thousand civilians, the Rapid Support Forces denied the occurrence of war crimes, although they acknowledged some violations, confirming that an investigation has been opened to hold those involved accountable.



The conflict that erupted in Sudan in mid-April 2023 has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of people and led to the displacement of about 12 million, causing the largest crises of displacement and hunger in the world, according to United Nations statistics.