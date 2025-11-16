سجّلت شبكة أطباء السودان 32 حالة اغتصاب مؤكدة خلال أسبوع لفتيات من مدينة الفاشر، مركز ولاية شمال دارفور غربي البلاد، وصلن إلى طويلة.


وقالت الشبكة في بيان على حسابها في فيسبوك، اليوم (الأحد) إن فريقها وثق «استناداً إلى معلومات طبية وميدانية موثوقة، وقوع 32 حالة اغتصاب مؤكدة، جرى بعضها داخل الفاشر عقب اجتياح قوات الدعم السريع للمدينة، فيما تعرّضت أخريات للاعتداء أثناء محاولتهن الفرار إلى طويلة».


ودانت الشبكة عمليات الاغتصاب التي ظل يمارسها أفراد من الدعم السريع ضد النساء بمدينة الفاشر والفارّات من الحرب، مؤكدة أن هذه الجرائم تمثل انتهاكاً صارخاً للقانون الدولي الإنساني وترتقي إلى جرائم حرب وجرائم ضد الإنسانية.


وحمّلت شبكة أطباء السودان الدعم السريع المسؤولية الكاملة عن هذه الجرائم، مطالبة بفتح تحقيق دولي عاجل ومستقل، وتأمين حماية فورية للناجيات والشهود، والسماح للمنظمات الطبية والإنسانية بالوصول الكامل لتقديم الرعاية والعلاج والدعم النفسي والقانوني لهن دون قيود أو تهديد.


يذكر أنه بعد 18 شهراً من الحصار، سيطرت قوات الدعم السريع على الفاشر، آخر المعاقل الرئيسية للجيش السوداني في دارفور، يوم 26 أكتوبر الماضي. وأفادت الأمم المتحدة بوقوع مجازر وعمليات اغتصاب ونهب ونزوح جماعي للسكان. ووصفت شهادات عديدة، مدعومة بمقاطع مصورة نشرتها قوات الدعم على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، «فظائع في المدينة التي انقطعت عنها الاتصالات بالكامل».


وفيما اتهمت الحكومة السودانية قوات الدعم السريع بقتل ألفي مدني، نفت الدعم السريع حصول جرائم حرب، إلا أنها أقرت بوقوع بعض التجاوزات، مؤكدة فتح تحقيق لمحاسبة المتورطين.


وأسفر النزاع الذي اندلع في السودان منتصف أبريل 2023، عن مقتل عشرات آلاف الأشخاص، وأدى إلى نزوح نحو 12 مليون شخص متسبباً بأكبر أزمتي نزوح وجوع في العالم، بحسب إحصاءات الأمم المتحدة.