The Iranian authorities reiterated their commitment to their right to enrich uranium. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated today (Monday) that his country cannot be deprived of its right to enrichment for peaceful purposes.

Araghchi added during a dialogue conference that Tehran has never abandoned the option of negotiations and diplomacy, according to what was reported by the "Tasnim" agency.



Araghchi accused other parties of betraying diplomacy several times. He said, "Diplomacy remains a viable option, but its principles and standards must be adhered to... Iran cannot be deprived of its right to enrichment."



The Foreign Minister considered that the recent war on his country proved that there is no option but diplomacy, revealing that requests to resume nuclear negotiations have returned.



Last Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei emphasized that his country is committed to diplomacy and negotiations, asserting that the country's interest has always been in reaching a result from nuclear negotiations with the West; because sanctions harm the people and the national economy.



Washington and Tehran held five rounds of indirect negotiations regarding the nuclear file several months ago, but while the Iranian delegation was preparing for the sixth round, Israel launched an unprecedented aerial attack on Iranian territory last June, later joined by the U.S., before announcing the end of the war that lasted 12 days.



In September, talks were held between the Iranian side and the European troika (France, Germany, and Britain) on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, but they did not lead to any results, ultimately resulting in the Security Council approving the reactivation of the snapback mechanism and the return of UN sanctions on Iran.



Tehran attributed the stalemate in the talks to "unreasonable or illogical" demands made by the United States through the Europeans.