جددت السلطات الإيرانية التأكيد على التمسك بحقها في تخصيب اليورانيوم. وقال وزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي في تصريحات، اليوم (الأحد): إنه لا يمكن حرمان بلاده من حقها في التخصيب لأهداف سلمية.

وأضاف عراقجي خلال مؤتمر حواري، أن طهران لم تتخلَّ قط عن خيار المفاوضات والدبلوماسية، بحسب ما نقلت عنه وكالة «تسنيم».


واتهم عراقجي الأطراف الأخرى بخيانة الدبلوماسية مرات عدة. وقال: «لا تزال الدبلوماسية خياراً صالحاً، لكن يجب الالتزام بمبادئها ومعاييرها... لا يمكن حرمان إيران من حقها في التخصيب».


واعتبر وزير الخارجية أن الحرب الأخيرة على بلاده أثبتت أن لا خيار سوى الدبلوماسية، كاشفاً أن طلبات استئناف مفاوضات النووي عادت.


وكان المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية إسماعيل بقائي، شدد الأربعاء الماضي على أن بلاده التزمت بالدبلوماسية والمفاوضات، مؤكداً أن مصلحة البلاد كانت دوماً في التوصل إلى نتيجة من المفاوضات النووية مع الغرب؛ لأن العقوبات تضر بالشعب والاقتصاد الوطني.


وعقدت واشنطن وطهران 5 جولات من المفاوضات غير المباشرة حول الملف النووي قبل أشهر عدة، لكن فيما كان الوفد الإيراني يستعد للجولة السادسة، شنت إسرائيل في يونيو الماضي، هجوماً جوياً غير مسبوق على الأراضي الإيرانية، وانضمت إليها أمريكا لاحقاً، قبل أن يعلن بعدها انتهاء الحرب التي استمرت 12 يوماً.


وفي سبتمبر الماضي، عقدت محادثات بين الجانب الإيراني والترويكا الأوروبية (فرنسا وألمانيا وبريطانيا) على هامش الجمعية العامة للأمم المتحدة، إلا أنها لم تفضِ إلى نتيجة، ما أدى في النهاية إلى إقرار مجلس الأمن إعادة تفعيل آلية الزناد وعودة العقوبات الأممية على إيران.


وعزت طهران تعثر المحادثات إلى مطالب «غير معقولة أو منطقية» طلبتها الولايات المتحدة عبر الأوروبيين.