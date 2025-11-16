Amid a crisis of dwindling trust and declining popularity faced by the Labour Party in Britain, informed sources revealed internal moves led by former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, aimed at ousting Prime Minister and Labour leader Keir Starmer.



Offer of Ministerial Positions



The British newspaper "The Telegraph" reported that sources said Rayner offered ministerial positions to several party MPs in the House of Commons in exchange for their support, amid increasing talk of the possibility of internal elections for the party leadership in the coming months.



It pointed out that Rayner enjoys clear support from trade unions and the left wing within the party. However, a source close to Rayner completely denied these claims, describing them as "nonsense," and confirmed that she is focused on her work in her constituency.



Ready to Return to Politics



Rayner was previously forced to resign from her positions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Housing last September, following reports that she had not paid more than £40,000 in stamp duty when purchasing an apartment in East Sussex.



However, several of Rayner's allies believe she is now ready for a political comeback, especially after joining the left-wing "Tribune" parliamentary group, which is now one of the largest blocs within the Labour Party.



Chaos and Declining Popularity



Leaks regarding the disputes came amid a difficult political week for Keir Starmer's government, which witnessed internal disagreements and reports of a "cold war" between the Prime Minister's office and several ministers, particularly after Finance Minister Rachel Reeves backtracked on tax policies she had previously promised, causing confusion in the markets.



In a surprising move, Labour MP Clive Lewis called for Starmer's resignation, asserting that the situation "is no longer sustainable."



A recent poll by Ipsos showed a sharp decline in Starmer's popularity, with only 20% of respondents approving of his performance, while 60% held a negative view of him. The Labour Party's voting intentions dropped to just 18%, while the right-wing Reform Party surged to 33%, becoming the leading force in the political landscape. MPs in the party expressed concern that these numbers could lead to significant electoral losses in the upcoming May elections.



Division and Leadership Battle



For their part, prominent figures acknowledged that the Labour Party is experiencing a state of "internal turmoil," confirming that there is increasing talk about scenarios following Starmer.

Another MP stated that the leadership has lost the trust of a large part of the parliamentary bloc.



As speculation about potential internal elections grows, several names have emerged, most notably Rayner, who enjoys popularity among the party's base, alongside other figures such as Health Minister Wes Streeting and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.