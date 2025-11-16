على خلفية أزمة تقلص الثقة وتراجع الشعبية التي يواجهها حزب العمال في بريطانيا، كشفت مصادر مطلعة تحرّكات داخلية تقودها نائبة رئيس الوزراء السابقة أنجيلا راينر؛ بهدف الإطاحة برئيس الوزراء وزعيم حزب العمال كير ستارمر.


عرض مناصب وزارية


ونقلت صحيفة «ذا تلغراف» البريطانية، عن المصادر قولها: إن راينر عرضت مناصب وزارية على عدد من نواب الحزب في مجلس العموم مقابل تأييدهم لها، وسط حديث متزايد عن احتمال إجراء انتخابات داخلية على زعامة الحزب خلال الأشهر القادمة.


ولفتت إلى أن راينر تحظى بدعم واضح من النقابات العمالية والجناح اليساري داخل الحزب. لكن مصدراً مقرباً من راينر نفى تماماً هذه الادعاءات، ووصفها بأنها «هراء»، مؤكداً أنها تركز على عملها في دائرتها الانتخابية.


جاهزة للعودة للسياسة


واضطرت راينر في وقت سابق إلى تقديم استقالتها من منصبي نائبة رئيس الوزراء ووزيرة الإسكان في شهر سبتمبر الماضي، عقب تقارير تحدثت عن عدم دفعها أكثر من 40 ألف جنيه إسترليني ضريبة دمغة عند شراء شقة في إيست ساسكس.


إلا أن عدداً من حلفاء راينر رأوا أنها باتت جاهزة للعودة السياسية، خصوصاً بعد انضمامها إلى مجموعة «تريبيون» البرلمانية اليسارية، التي تُعد الآن واحدة من أكبر التكتلات داخل حزب العمال.


فوضى وتراجع شعبية


التسريبات بشأن الخلافات أتت في ظل أسبوع سياسي صعب لحكومة كير ستارمر، التي شهدت خلافات داخلية ومعلومات عن «حرب باردة» بين مكتب رئيس الوزراء وعدد من الوزراء، خصوصاً بعد تراجع وزيرة المالية رايتشل ريفز عن سياسات ضريبية كانت تعد بها سابقاً، ما تسبب بارتباك في الأسواق.


وفي خطوة مفاجئة، خرج النائب العمالي كلايف لويس مطالباً ستارمر بالاستقالة، مؤكداً أن الوضع «لم يعد قابلاً للاستمرار».


وأظهر استطلاع حديث لمؤسسة «إيبسوس»، تراجعاً حاداً في شعبية ستارمر، إذ إن 20% فقط من المستطلعين يؤيدون أداءه، بينما 60% لديهم رأي سلبي بشأنه. وتراجع حزب العمال إلى 18% فقط في نوايا التصويت، في وقت تقدم حزب الإصلاح البريطاني اليميني إلى 33% ليصبح القوة الأولى في المشهد السياسي. وعبّر نواب في الحزب عن خشيتهم من أن تتسبب هذه الأرقام في نزيف انتخابي كبير خلال استحقاقات مايو القادم.


انقسام ومعركة قيادة


من جانبهم، أقر بارزون بأن حزب العمال يعيش حالة «اضطراب داخلي»، مؤكدين أن هناك حديثاً متزايداً عن سيناريوهات ما بعد ستارمر.

وقال نائب آخر إن القيادة فقدت ثقة جزء كبير من الكتلة البرلمانية.


ومع تزايد التكهنات بشأن انتخابات داخلية محتملة، ظهرت أسماء عدة، أبرزها راينر التي تتمتع بشعبية بين قواعد الحزب، مقابل شخصيات أخرى مثل وزير الصحة ويس ستريتينغ، ورئيس بلدية مانشستر آندي برنهام.