على خلفية أزمة تقلص الثقة وتراجع الشعبية التي يواجهها حزب العمال في بريطانيا، كشفت مصادر مطلعة تحرّكات داخلية تقودها نائبة رئيس الوزراء السابقة أنجيلا راينر؛ بهدف الإطاحة برئيس الوزراء وزعيم حزب العمال كير ستارمر.
عرض مناصب وزارية
ونقلت صحيفة «ذا تلغراف» البريطانية، عن المصادر قولها: إن راينر عرضت مناصب وزارية على عدد من نواب الحزب في مجلس العموم مقابل تأييدهم لها، وسط حديث متزايد عن احتمال إجراء انتخابات داخلية على زعامة الحزب خلال الأشهر القادمة.
ولفتت إلى أن راينر تحظى بدعم واضح من النقابات العمالية والجناح اليساري داخل الحزب. لكن مصدراً مقرباً من راينر نفى تماماً هذه الادعاءات، ووصفها بأنها «هراء»، مؤكداً أنها تركز على عملها في دائرتها الانتخابية.
جاهزة للعودة للسياسة
واضطرت راينر في وقت سابق إلى تقديم استقالتها من منصبي نائبة رئيس الوزراء ووزيرة الإسكان في شهر سبتمبر الماضي، عقب تقارير تحدثت عن عدم دفعها أكثر من 40 ألف جنيه إسترليني ضريبة دمغة عند شراء شقة في إيست ساسكس.
إلا أن عدداً من حلفاء راينر رأوا أنها باتت جاهزة للعودة السياسية، خصوصاً بعد انضمامها إلى مجموعة «تريبيون» البرلمانية اليسارية، التي تُعد الآن واحدة من أكبر التكتلات داخل حزب العمال.
فوضى وتراجع شعبية
التسريبات بشأن الخلافات أتت في ظل أسبوع سياسي صعب لحكومة كير ستارمر، التي شهدت خلافات داخلية ومعلومات عن «حرب باردة» بين مكتب رئيس الوزراء وعدد من الوزراء، خصوصاً بعد تراجع وزيرة المالية رايتشل ريفز عن سياسات ضريبية كانت تعد بها سابقاً، ما تسبب بارتباك في الأسواق.
وفي خطوة مفاجئة، خرج النائب العمالي كلايف لويس مطالباً ستارمر بالاستقالة، مؤكداً أن الوضع «لم يعد قابلاً للاستمرار».
وأظهر استطلاع حديث لمؤسسة «إيبسوس»، تراجعاً حاداً في شعبية ستارمر، إذ إن 20% فقط من المستطلعين يؤيدون أداءه، بينما 60% لديهم رأي سلبي بشأنه. وتراجع حزب العمال إلى 18% فقط في نوايا التصويت، في وقت تقدم حزب الإصلاح البريطاني اليميني إلى 33% ليصبح القوة الأولى في المشهد السياسي. وعبّر نواب في الحزب عن خشيتهم من أن تتسبب هذه الأرقام في نزيف انتخابي كبير خلال استحقاقات مايو القادم.
انقسام ومعركة قيادة
من جانبهم، أقر بارزون بأن حزب العمال يعيش حالة «اضطراب داخلي»، مؤكدين أن هناك حديثاً متزايداً عن سيناريوهات ما بعد ستارمر.
وقال نائب آخر إن القيادة فقدت ثقة جزء كبير من الكتلة البرلمانية.
ومع تزايد التكهنات بشأن انتخابات داخلية محتملة، ظهرت أسماء عدة، أبرزها راينر التي تتمتع بشعبية بين قواعد الحزب، مقابل شخصيات أخرى مثل وزير الصحة ويس ستريتينغ، ورئيس بلدية مانشستر آندي برنهام.
Amid a crisis of dwindling trust and declining popularity faced by the Labour Party in Britain, informed sources revealed internal moves led by former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, aimed at ousting Prime Minister and Labour leader Keir Starmer.
Offer of Ministerial Positions
The British newspaper "The Telegraph" reported that sources said Rayner offered ministerial positions to several party MPs in the House of Commons in exchange for their support, amid increasing talk of the possibility of internal elections for the party leadership in the coming months.
It pointed out that Rayner enjoys clear support from trade unions and the left wing within the party. However, a source close to Rayner completely denied these claims, describing them as "nonsense," and confirmed that she is focused on her work in her constituency.
Ready to Return to Politics
Rayner was previously forced to resign from her positions as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Housing last September, following reports that she had not paid more than £40,000 in stamp duty when purchasing an apartment in East Sussex.
However, several of Rayner's allies believe she is now ready for a political comeback, especially after joining the left-wing "Tribune" parliamentary group, which is now one of the largest blocs within the Labour Party.
Chaos and Declining Popularity
Leaks regarding the disputes came amid a difficult political week for Keir Starmer's government, which witnessed internal disagreements and reports of a "cold war" between the Prime Minister's office and several ministers, particularly after Finance Minister Rachel Reeves backtracked on tax policies she had previously promised, causing confusion in the markets.
In a surprising move, Labour MP Clive Lewis called for Starmer's resignation, asserting that the situation "is no longer sustainable."
A recent poll by Ipsos showed a sharp decline in Starmer's popularity, with only 20% of respondents approving of his performance, while 60% held a negative view of him. The Labour Party's voting intentions dropped to just 18%, while the right-wing Reform Party surged to 33%, becoming the leading force in the political landscape. MPs in the party expressed concern that these numbers could lead to significant electoral losses in the upcoming May elections.
Division and Leadership Battle
For their part, prominent figures acknowledged that the Labour Party is experiencing a state of "internal turmoil," confirming that there is increasing talk about scenarios following Starmer.
Another MP stated that the leadership has lost the trust of a large part of the parliamentary bloc.
As speculation about potential internal elections grows, several names have emerged, most notably Rayner, who enjoys popularity among the party's base, alongside other figures such as Health Minister Wes Streeting and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.