كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، أن المحادثات بين واشنطن وتل أبيب بشأن المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام بشأن قطاع غزة وصلت إلى طريق مسدود.
ونقلت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية، مساء أمس السبت، عن مصادر مطلعة تأكيدها أن الإدارة الأمريكية بدأت تضغط من أجل تطبيق المرحلة التالية من الاتفاق، مؤكدة أن هناك خلافات جوهرية مع إسرائيل حول كيفية المضي قدماً.
محادثات من دون نتيجة
وأفاد مسؤول أمني إسرائيلي بأن المحادثات بين إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة تواصلت على مدار الأسابيع القليلة الماضية، ووصلت إلى طريق مسدود.
وتمثلت أبرز العوائق أمام الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق في مواجهة الأمريكيين صعوبة في تشكيل القوة الدولية التي يفترض أن تكون مسؤولة عن نزع السلاح من القطاع، مع عزمهم في الوقت عينه الانتقال مباشرة إلى مسألة إعادة إعمار غزة.
وحسب المصدر الأمني، فإن هذا الترتيب غير مقبول من جانب إسرائيل التي تتمسك بعدم إعادة الإعمار قبل نزع السلاح بشكل تام، معتبرة أن هذا الأمر يتعارض مع خطة ترمب، إذ يجب أن تكون غزة منزوعة السلاح.
ولفت المصدر إلى أن الأمريكيين غير قادرين على تشكيل قوة أجنبية، لذا فهم يسعون إلى حلول مؤقتة، وهو أمر غير مقبول حالياً بالنسبة لإسرائيل.
ووصف مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير هذا الوضع المؤقت بأن«الأسوأ على الإطلاق»، لافتاً إلى أن قوة حماس تعززت في الأسابيع الأخيرة منذ انتهاء الحرب.
العالقون في رفح
وعزت المصادر تأخر الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية أيضاً، إلى أزمة عناصر حماس العالقين في رفح، إذ لا يزال أكثر من 100 مقاتل محاصرين في أنفاق تحت الأرض بمناطق في رفح تسيطر عليها القوات الإسرائيلية. وترفض تل أبيب خروجهم دون إعلان استسلامهم وتسليم سلاحهم، فيما تطالب حماس في المقابل بخروجهم إلى مناطق خارج السيطرة الإسرائيلية، معتبرة أن إسرائيل تتخذ من هذا الملف حجة من أجل رفض الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.
وسبق أن أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي أنه «إذا تخلّى المسلحون المحاصرون داخل النفق في حي الجنينة برفح عن أسلحتهم وتعهدوا بعدم العودة إلى الإرهاب، فستسمح لهم إسرائيل بالخروج من المنطقة».
وكان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، أفاد قبل أكثر من أسبوع بأن حل هذه المسألة سيكون اختباراً للخطوات المستقبلية في خطة وقف إطلاق النار الأوسع نطاقاً. وأضاف أنه يمكن حلها من خلال توفير ممر آمن لهم إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حماس في غزة. إلا أن إسرائيل لا تزال ترفض هذا المقترح، مؤكدة أنها لن تسمح بخروج عناصر حماس العالقين مع أسلحتهم.
Israeli media revealed that talks between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding the second phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip have reached a deadlock.
Israeli Channel 13 reported last Saturday evening, citing informed sources, that the U.S. administration has begun to pressure for the implementation of the next phase of the agreement, confirming that there are fundamental disagreements with Israel on how to proceed.
Talks Without Results
An Israeli security official stated that discussions between Israel and the United States have continued over the past few weeks but have reached a dead end.
The main obstacles to moving to the second phase of the agreement include the Americans' difficulty in forming the international force that is supposed to be responsible for disarming the Gaza Strip, while at the same time they are determined to move directly to the issue of rebuilding Gaza.
According to the security source, this arrangement is unacceptable to Israel, which insists on not proceeding with reconstruction before complete disarmament, considering that this contradicts Trump's plan, as Gaza must be disarmed.
The source noted that the Americans are unable to form a foreign force, so they are seeking temporary solutions, which is currently unacceptable to Israel.
A senior Israeli official described this temporary situation as "the worst ever," pointing out that Hamas's strength has increased in recent weeks since the end of the war.
The Trapped in Rafah
Sources attributed the delay in moving to the second phase also to the crisis of Hamas members trapped in Rafah, as more than 100 fighters remain trapped in underground tunnels in areas of Rafah controlled by Israeli forces. Tel Aviv refuses to allow their exit without announcing their surrender and handing over their weapons, while Hamas, in turn, demands their exit to areas outside Israeli control, considering that Israel is using this issue as an excuse to refuse to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.
An Israeli official had previously stated that "if the militants trapped inside the tunnel in the Al-Jinina neighborhood of Rafah surrender their weapons and pledge not to return to terrorism, Israel will allow them to leave the area."
U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff indicated more than a week ago that resolving this issue would be a test for future steps in the broader ceasefire plan. He added that it could be resolved by providing a safe passage for them to areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza. However, Israel still rejects this proposal, insisting that it will not allow the trapped Hamas members to exit with their weapons.