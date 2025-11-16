كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية، أن المحادثات بين واشنطن وتل أبيب بشأن المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام بشأن قطاع غزة وصلت إلى طريق مسدود.


ونقلت القناة 13 الإسرائيلية، مساء أمس السبت، عن مصادر مطلعة تأكيدها أن الإدارة الأمريكية بدأت تضغط من أجل تطبيق المرحلة التالية من الاتفاق، مؤكدة أن هناك خلافات جوهرية مع إسرائيل حول كيفية المضي قدماً.


محادثات من دون نتيجة


وأفاد مسؤول أمني إسرائيلي بأن المحادثات بين إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة تواصلت على مدار الأسابيع القليلة الماضية، ووصلت إلى طريق مسدود.


وتمثلت أبرز العوائق أمام الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من الاتفاق في مواجهة الأمريكيين صعوبة في تشكيل القوة الدولية التي يفترض أن تكون مسؤولة عن نزع السلاح من القطاع، مع عزمهم في الوقت عينه الانتقال مباشرة إلى مسألة إعادة إعمار غزة.


وحسب المصدر الأمني، فإن هذا الترتيب غير مقبول من جانب إسرائيل التي تتمسك بعدم إعادة الإعمار قبل نزع السلاح بشكل تام، معتبرة أن هذا الأمر يتعارض مع خطة ترمب، إذ يجب أن تكون غزة منزوعة السلاح.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن الأمريكيين غير قادرين على تشكيل قوة أجنبية، لذا فهم يسعون إلى حلول مؤقتة، وهو أمر غير مقبول حالياً بالنسبة لإسرائيل.


ووصف مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير هذا الوضع المؤقت بأن«الأسوأ على الإطلاق»، لافتاً إلى أن قوة حماس تعززت في الأسابيع الأخيرة منذ انتهاء الحرب.

هكذا يعيش الفلسطينيون في غزة.(إ ب أ)


العالقون في رفح


وعزت المصادر تأخر الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية أيضاً، إلى أزمة عناصر حماس العالقين في رفح، إذ لا يزال أكثر من 100 مقاتل محاصرين في أنفاق تحت الأرض بمناطق في رفح تسيطر عليها القوات الإسرائيلية. وترفض تل أبيب خروجهم دون إعلان استسلامهم وتسليم سلاحهم، فيما تطالب حماس في المقابل بخروجهم إلى مناطق خارج السيطرة الإسرائيلية، معتبرة أن إسرائيل تتخذ من هذا الملف حجة من أجل رفض الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار.


وسبق أن أعلن مسؤول إسرائيلي أنه «إذا تخلّى المسلحون المحاصرون داخل النفق في حي الجنينة برفح عن أسلحتهم وتعهدوا بعدم العودة إلى الإرهاب، فستسمح لهم إسرائيل بالخروج من المنطقة».


وكان المبعوث الأمريكي ستيف ويتكوف، أفاد قبل أكثر من أسبوع بأن حل هذه المسألة سيكون اختباراً للخطوات المستقبلية في خطة وقف إطلاق النار الأوسع نطاقاً. وأضاف أنه يمكن حلها من خلال توفير ممر آمن لهم إلى المناطق التي تسيطر عليها حماس في غزة. إلا أن إسرائيل لا تزال ترفض هذا المقترح، مؤكدة أنها لن تسمح بخروج عناصر حماس العالقين مع أسلحتهم.