Israeli media revealed that talks between Washington and Tel Aviv regarding the second phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip have reached a deadlock.



Israeli Channel 13 reported last Saturday evening, citing informed sources, that the U.S. administration has begun to pressure for the implementation of the next phase of the agreement, confirming that there are fundamental disagreements with Israel on how to proceed.



Talks Without Results



An Israeli security official stated that discussions between Israel and the United States have continued over the past few weeks but have reached a dead end.



The main obstacles to moving to the second phase of the agreement include the Americans' difficulty in forming the international force that is supposed to be responsible for disarming the Gaza Strip, while at the same time they are determined to move directly to the issue of rebuilding Gaza.



According to the security source, this arrangement is unacceptable to Israel, which insists on not proceeding with reconstruction before complete disarmament, considering that this contradicts Trump's plan, as Gaza must be disarmed.



The source noted that the Americans are unable to form a foreign force, so they are seeking temporary solutions, which is currently unacceptable to Israel.



A senior Israeli official described this temporary situation as "the worst ever," pointing out that Hamas's strength has increased in recent weeks since the end of the war.



The Trapped in Rafah



Sources attributed the delay in moving to the second phase also to the crisis of Hamas members trapped in Rafah, as more than 100 fighters remain trapped in underground tunnels in areas of Rafah controlled by Israeli forces. Tel Aviv refuses to allow their exit without announcing their surrender and handing over their weapons, while Hamas, in turn, demands their exit to areas outside Israeli control, considering that Israel is using this issue as an excuse to refuse to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement.



An Israeli official had previously stated that "if the militants trapped inside the tunnel in the Al-Jinina neighborhood of Rafah surrender their weapons and pledge not to return to terrorism, Israel will allow them to leave the area."



U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff indicated more than a week ago that resolving this issue would be a test for future steps in the broader ceasefire plan. He added that it could be resolved by providing a safe passage for them to areas controlled by Hamas in Gaza. However, Israel still rejects this proposal, insisting that it will not allow the trapped Hamas members to exit with their weapons.