The Sudanese army continues its advance on the front lines of combat in the Kordofan region, following a swift military operation in the areas of "Um Dam Haj Ahmed" and Kazqeel.



Informed sources reported today (Sunday) that the army has deployed new forces in the Kordofan fronts, consisting of special operations elements and mobile troops, in preparation for launching new attacks to regain control of the city of Bara, northeast of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, in addition to advancing south and west towards Al-Hamadi and Al-Debibat.



Sources and eyewitnesses confirmed that the Rapid Support Forces continue their artillery shelling around the 22nd Division in the city of Babanusa in West Kordofan, targeting the army's defensive positions as part of their efforts to soften the defenses and attempt to break the encirclement imposed on the divisions.



According to the sources, the Rapid Support Forces continue to mobilize around Babanusa, preparing to attack it on land with the aim of controlling the city, considering it the last area held by the army in West Kordofan.



The Kordofan region, which is divided into four areas or states (North, South, East, and West), connects the capital Khartoum and central Sudan with the Darfur region, making it a hub for military supply lines. Therefore, military control over important cities in the region, such as Al-Obeid and others, grants the controlling party the ability to manage supply routes towards the capital and Darfur, which has intensified the battles between the army and the Rapid Support Forces recently.



The Kordofan region is known for its agricultural and pastoral production, in addition to the presence of large oil fields in West Kordofan.



It is worth mentioning that the ongoing war in Sudan between the two military forces since mid-April 2023 has escalated recently with the Rapid Support Forces' control over El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in the west of the country, leading to the displacement of tens of thousands.



International calls for a ceasefire have increased as the humanitarian situation worsens, and the international quartet proposed a humanitarian truce for three months, but it has not yet materialized.