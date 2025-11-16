تواصل قوات الجيش السوداني تقدمها على جبهات القتال في إقليم كردفان، بعد عملية عسكرية خاطفة في منطقتي «أم دم حاج أحمد» وكازقيل.


وأفادت مصادر مطلعة، اليوم (الأحد)، بأن الجيش دفع بقوات جديدة في محاور كردفان من عناصر العمل الخاص والقوات الجوالة استعداداً لشن هجمات جديدة من أجل استعادة السيطرة على مدينة بارا شمال شرق مدينة الأبيض عاصمة شمال كردفان، إضافة إلى التوغل جنوباً وغرباً نحو الحمادي الدبيبات.


وأكدت المصادر وشهود عيان أن قوات الدعم السريع تواصل قصفها المدفعي على محيط الفرقة الثانية والعشرين بمدينة بابنوسة في ولاية غرب كردفان، مستهدفة مواقع الجيش الدفاعية في إطار سعيها لتليين الدفاعات ومحاولات كسر الطوق المفروض على الفرق.


وحسب المصادر، فإن قوات الدعم السريع تستمر في عمليات التحشيد حول بابنوسة، إذ تستعد لمهاجمتها براً بهدف السيطرة على المدينة، باعتبارها آخر مناطق الجيش في غرب كردفان.


ويربط إقليم كردفان الذي يقسم إلى 4 مناطق أو ولايات (شمال، جنوب، شرق، وغرب) العاصمة الخرطوم ووسط السودان بإقليم دارفور، ما يجعله محوراً لخطوط الإمداد العسكرية، وبالتالي فإن السيطرة العسكرية على مدن مهمة فيه مثل الأبيض وغيرها تمنح الجهة المسيطرة القدرة على التحكم بطرق الإمداد نحو العاصمة ودارفور، ما جعل المعارك تحتدم فيه أخيراً بين الجيش وقوات الدعم السريع.


ويشتهر إقليم كردفان بالإنتاج الزراعي والرعوي، إضافة إلى وجود حقول نفط كبيرة في غرب كردفان.


يذكر أن الحرب المستمرة في السودان بين القوتين العسكريتين منذ منتصف أبريل 2023، تفاقمت خلال الفترة الأخيرة مع سيطرة الدعم السريع على الفاشر، مركز عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور غرب البلاد، ما أدى إلى نزوح عشرات الآلاف.


وتصاعدت الدعوات الدولية من أجل وقف إطلاق النار مع تفاقم الأوضاع الإنسانية، وطرحت الرباعية الدولية هدنة إنسانية لـ3 أشهر، لكنها لم ترَ النور بعد.