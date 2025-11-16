The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jasem Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and deep disapproval of the assaults by the Israeli occupation authorities and extremist groups against the Palestinian people, the latest of which was the unlawful storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, the assault on worshippers, and the targeting of the Hajjah Hamida Mosque in the village of Kifl Haris, in a blatant violation of the sanctity of Islamic holy sites and international law.

Al-Budaiwi affirmed that these assaults represent a serious escalation and an unacceptable transgression, stressing the necessity for the international community to assume its legal and humanitarian responsibilities to stop these repeated violations that undermine security and exacerbate tensions in the region, and to provide the necessary protection for the Palestinian people and their religious sanctities.