أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانته الشديدة واستنكاره البالغ لاعتداءات سلطات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي والمجموعات المتطرفة على أبناء الشعب الفلسطيني، التي كان آخرها الاقتحام غير المشروع لباحات المسجد الأقصى المبارك، والاعتداء على المصلين، واستهداف مسجد الحاجة حميدة في قرية كفل حارس، في انتهاك صارخ لحرمة المقدسات الإسلامية ولأحكام القانون الدولي.

وأكد البديوي أن هذه الاعتداءات تمثّل تصعيداً خطيراً وتعدّياً مرفوضاً، مشدداً على ضرورة تحمّل المجتمع الدولي مسؤولياته القانونية والإنسانية لوقف هذه الانتهاكات المتكررة التي تزعزع الأمن وتفاقم من التوترات في المنطقة، وتوفير الحماية اللازمة للشعب الفلسطيني ومقدساته الدينية.