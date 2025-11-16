حذرت أوكرانيا في تقرير أن روسيا تخطط لاستقبال 12 ألف عامل من كوريا الشمالية لصنع مسيرات بحلول نهاية العام.

وأضاف تقرير للمخابرات الأوكرانية أنه من المقرر أن يتوجه العمال الجدد إلى مصنع ألابوغا الروسي في تتارستان، الذي ينتج الجزء الأكبر من مسيرات «شاهد»، المصممة في إيران، والتي تسمى أيضا «جيران» و«جيربيرا».

وتأتي هذه الخطوة بعد اتفاق روسيا مع شركة «جيهيانغ» للتجارة التكنولوجية، والأخيرة تعد واجهة لشركة «غرين باين» مركز تجارة الأسلحة في كوريا الشمالية.

وفي صعيد آخر، تستعد أوكرانيا وروسيا لاستئناف تبادل أسرى الحرب المتوقف بينهما، حسبما كتب وزير الدفاع الأوكراني السابق رستم عمروف على «تليغرام»، السبت، إذ من المتوقع أن تستأنف العملية قريباً بهدف إعادة 1,200 جندي أوكراني من الأسر الروسي، نقلاً عن عمروف، الذي يشغل حالياً منصب أمين عام مجلس الأمن القومي والدفاع الأوكراني.

وكشف عمروف أنه أجرى محادثات، بناء على تعليمات من الرئيس الأوكراني فولوديمير زيلينسكي، مع وسطاء في تركيا والإمارات لإحياء عمليات تبادل الأسرى.

وقال عمروف إنه تم توضيح القضايا الأساسية، وستبدأ المشاورات الفنية بشأن التنفيذ قريباً حتى يتمكن الجنود من العودة إلى ديارهم قبل عيد الميلاد.