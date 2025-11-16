Ukraine warned in a report that Russia plans to receive 12,000 workers from North Korea to manufacture drones by the end of the year.

The report from Ukrainian intelligence added that the new workers are set to head to the Alabuga factory in Tatarstan, which produces the majority of the "Shahed" drones designed in Iran, also known as "Geran" and "Gerbera."

This move follows Russia's agreement with the "Jihyang" technology trading company, which is considered a front for the "Green Pine" arms trading center in North Korea.

On another note, Ukraine and Russia are preparing to resume the stalled exchange of prisoners of war between them, as former Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umirov wrote on Telegram on Saturday. The process is expected to resume soon with the aim of returning 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity, according to Umirov, who currently serves as the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Umirov revealed that he had discussions, based on instructions from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with intermediaries in Turkey and the UAE to revive the prisoner exchange operations.

He stated that the key issues have been clarified, and technical consultations regarding implementation will begin soon so that the soldiers can return home before Christmas.