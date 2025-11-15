إثر ورود بلاغ عن وجود قنبلة في مقرها، أخلت محطة «إر.إم.سي. بي إف إم» الفرنسية اليوم (السبت) مقرها ومكاتبها في العاصمة باريس، وأوقفت بث برامجها بشكل مفاجئ.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام فرنسية أن محطة «إر.إم.سي. بي إف إم» الواقعة في الدائرة الخامسة عشرة من العاصمة الفرنسية أخليت بالكامل عند الساعة 15:20، ظهر اليوم، عقب إطلاق إنذار أمني، موضحة أن المجموعة أوقفت بث قنواتها بشكل مفاجئ، قبل أن تؤكد عبر شبكات التواصل أن إنذاراً أمنياً قد تم تفعيله داخل المبنى.


وذكرت المحطة الفرنسية أن الشرطة باشرت عملية الإخلاء فوراً، وتم إرسال فرق تفكيك المتفجرات إلى المكان، إلى جانب كلاب متخصصة في كشف المتفجرات التي بدأت عملية تفتيش المقر.


وكتبت القناة في بيان على حسابها في «X»: «تم إخلاء مقارّنا بعد إنذار أمني، وقوات الأمن تجري عمليات التحقق، برامجنا تشهد اضطرابات مؤقتة»، مبينة أن جميع قنوات مجموعة «إر.إم.سي. بي إف إم» متأثرة بالحادث.


ولم تحدد المحطة عدد الموظفين الذين جرى إخلاؤهم، رغم استمرار عمليات التفتيش.

وذكرت صحيفة «لو باريزيان»، أن البث المباشر انقطع الساعة 15:19 بتوقيت فرنسا، بعد ورود إنذار بوجود قنبلة داخل مقر المحطة، موضحة أن الشرطة تدخلت بعد ادعاء أحد المستخدمين على الإنترنت أن المبنى سينفجر عند الساعة الثالثة والربع عصراً.


وأنشأت الشرطة محيطاً أمنياً حول المبنى، ونشرت فرق تفكيك المتفجرات، والكلاب البوليسية للتحقق داخل المبنى وحوله.

وتزامن الإنذار مع أحياء فرنسا ذكرى هجمات باريس التي حدثت قبل عقد من الزمن (13 نوفمبر 2015) التي شن فيها إرهابيون سلسلة هجمات منسقة بلغت ذروتها في اقتحام دموي لقاعة باتاكلان في شرق باريس، ما تسبب في مقتل 130 شخصاً، بينهم 90 في باتاكلان، وجرح أكثر من 400 آخرين.