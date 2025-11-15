Following a report of a bomb at its headquarters, the French station "RMC BFM" evacuated its premises and offices in Paris today (Saturday) and abruptly halted its broadcasts.



French media reported that the "RMC BFM" station, located in the fifteenth arrondissement of the French capital, was completely evacuated at 15:20 today, following a security alert. It clarified that the group suddenly stopped broadcasting its channels before confirming via social media that a security alert had been activated inside the building.



The French station stated that the police immediately began the evacuation process, and bomb disposal teams were sent to the location, along with specialized dogs trained to detect explosives, which started searching the premises.



The channel wrote in a statement on its "X" account: "Our premises have been evacuated following a security alert, and security forces are conducting verification operations. Our programs are experiencing temporary disruptions," indicating that all channels of the "RMC BFM" group are affected by the incident.



The station did not specify the number of employees who were evacuated, despite the ongoing search operations.



The newspaper "Le Parisien" reported that live broadcasting was interrupted at 15:19 French time, after an alert about a bomb inside the station's headquarters, explaining that the police intervened after a user online claimed that the building would explode at a quarter past three in the afternoon.



The police established a security perimeter around the building and deployed bomb disposal teams and police dogs to check inside and around the building.

The alert coincided with the commemoration in France of the anniversary of the Paris attacks that occurred a decade ago (November 13, 2015), during which terrorists launched a series of coordinated attacks that culminated in a bloody assault on the Bataclan concert hall in eastern Paris, resulting in the deaths of 130 people, including 90 at the Bataclan, and injuring more than 400 others.