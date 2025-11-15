The Lebanese President Joseph Aoun today (Saturday) directed the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, Youssef Raji, to instruct Lebanon's permanent mission to the United Nations to file an urgent complaint to the United Nations Security Council against Israel for its construction of a concrete wall on the southern Lebanese border.



The Lebanese presidency stated that the wall exceeds the Blue Line drawn after the Israeli withdrawal in 2000, indicating that President Aoun emphasized attaching the complaint to reports issued by the United Nations that refute the Israeli denial of the wall's construction, and confirm that the concrete wall erected by the Israeli army has prevented southern residents from accessing an area exceeding 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land.



The presidential statement noted that international reports confirm that the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has informed Israel of the necessity to remove the wall, especially since Israel's continued presence in Lebanese territory and the construction activities taking place there constitute a violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



It is worth mentioning that the Blue Line is a line drawn by the United Nations, separating Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights occupied by Israel. Israeli forces withdrew to the Blue Line upon their withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.



UN Secretary-General spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric announced yesterday that a survey conducted by UNIFIL last month concluded that a wall built by the Israeli army exceeds the Blue Line.



Dujarric stated: The concrete wall erected by the Israeli army has prevented local residents from accessing an area exceeding 4,000 square meters of Lebanese land, noting that part of another wall that also exceeds the Blue Line is being constructed southeast of Yaron.



He pointed out that UNIFIL has informed the Israeli army of the findings it reached and requested the removal of the wall, while UNIFIL stated that Israel's presence in Lebanese territory and the construction activities taking place there constitute a violation of Security Council Resolution 1701 and Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.