وجه الرئيس اللبناني جوزيف عون اليوم (السبت)، وزير الخارجية والمغتربين يوسف رجي بتكليف بعثة لبنان الدائمة لدى الأمم المتحدة، برفع شكوى عاجلة إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي ضد إسرائيل لإقدامها على بناء جدار إسمنتي على الحدود اللبنانية الجنوبية.


وقالت الرئاسة اللبنانية إن الجدار يتخطى الخط الأزرق الذي تم رسمه بعد الانسحاب الإسرائيلي في العام ٢٠٠٠، مبينة أن الرئيس عون شدد على إرفاق الشكوى بالتقارير التي صدرت عن الأمم المتحدة التي تدحض النفي الإسرائيلي لبناء الجدار، وتؤكد أن الجدار الخرساني الذي أقامه الجيش الإسرائيلي أدى إلى منع السكان الجنوبيين من الوصول إلى مساحة تفوق ٤ آلاف متر مربع من الأراضي اللبنانية.


ولفت البيان الرئاسي إلى أن التقارير الدولية تؤكد أن قوة الأمم المتحدة المؤقتة في لبنان (اليونيفيل) أبلغت إسرائيل بوجوب إزالة الجدار لاسيما أن استمرار وجود إسرائيل في الأراضي اللبنانية وأعمال البناء التي تجريها هناك يشكلان انتهاكاً لقرار مجلس الأمن ١٧٠١ ولسيادة لبنان وسلامة أراضيه.


يذكر أن الخط الأزرق هو خط رسمته الأمم المتحدة، ويفصل لبنان عن إسرائيل وهضبة الجولان التي تحتلها إسرائيل، وانسحبت القوات الإسرائيلية إلى الخط الأزرق عند انسحابها من جنوب لبنان في عام 2000.


وكان المتحدث باسم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة ستيفان دوجاريك قد أعلن أمس أن مسحاً أجرته «اليونيفيل» الشهر الماضي خلص إلى أن جداراً بناه الجيش الإسرائيلي يتخطى الخط الأزرق.


وقال دوجاريك: الجدار الخرساني الذي أقامه الجيش الإسرائيلي أدى إلى منع السكان المحليين من الوصول إلى مساحة تفوق 4000 متر مربع من الأراضي اللبنانية، مبيناً أن جزءاً من جدار آخر يتجاوز أيضاً الخط الأزرق يجري تشييده جنوب شرقي يارون.


وأشار إلى أن «اليونيفيل» أبلغت الجيش الإسرائيلي بالنتائج التي توصلت إليها وطلبت إزالة الجدار، فيما قالت «اليونيفيل» إن وجود إسرائيل في الأراضي اللبنانية وأعمال البناء التي تجريها هناك يشكلان انتهاكاً لقرار مجلس الأمن 1701 ولسيادة لبنان وسلامة أراضيه.