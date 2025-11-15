The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati, called today (Saturday) for a ceasefire in Sudan and for creating conditions to launch a comprehensive political process that preserves the unity, sovereignty, and stability of the country.



Abdel Aati condemned during a phone call with the U.S. President's Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Messaad Boulos, the atrocities and horrific violations witnessed in the city of El Fasher, emphasizing the necessity of regional and international efforts to support the Sudanese people and assist its national institutions.



Implementation of the Quartet's Provisions



Abdel Aati reviewed the results of his visit (on Tuesday) to Khartoum, confirming the importance of implementing the Quartet's statement regarding Sudan in all its provisions, including achieving a comprehensive humanitarian truce, paving the way for a sustainable political process that ensures the unity of the Sudanese state and its national institutions.



The Egyptian Foreign Minister announced his country's readiness to engage in all regional and international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement to the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, pointing to Egypt's full support for the ongoing U.S. mediation efforts in Doha and what it represents as an important step towards restoring stability in the region, contributing to fulfilling the aspirations of the continent's peoples for stability and prosperity.



Support for Implementing the Gaza Agreement



Regarding the situation in Gaza, the Egyptian minister referred to the statement issued yesterday, which reflects support for adopting the Security Council resolution project concerning the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the plan launched during the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, which provides a practical pathway for Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, thereby solidifying peace and stability in the entire region.



Abdel Aati reviewed the ongoing preparations for holding the international conference for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, pointing to the importance of mobilizing regional and international support to ensure the effective implementation of the early recovery and reconstruction plan, contributing to alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.