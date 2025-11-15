دعا وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي، اليوم (السبت)، إلى وقف إطلاق النار في السودان وتهيئة الظروف لإطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة تحفظ وحدة البلاد وسيادتها واستقرارها.


وأدان عبدالعاطي خلال اتصال هاتفي مع مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس الفظائع والانتهاكات المروعة التي شهدتها مدينة الفاشر، مشدداً على ضرورة تضافر الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لدعم الشعب السوداني ومساندة مؤسساته الوطنية.


تنفيذ بنود الرباعية


واستعرض عبدالعاطي نتائج زيارته (الثلاثاء) إلى الخرطوم، مؤكداً أهمية تنفيذ بيان الرباعية حول السودان ببنوده كافة، بما في ذلك تحقيق هدنة إنسانية شاملة، تمهيداً لإطلاق عملية سياسية مستدامة تضمن وحدة الدولة السودانية ومؤسساتها الوطنية.


وأعلن وزير الخارجية المصري استعداد بلاده للانخراط في كافة الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى التوصل لتسوية شاملة للنزاع في شرق الكونغو الديموقراطية، مشيراً إلى دعم مصر الكامل لجهود الوساطة الأمريكية الجارية في الدوحة وما تمثله من خطوة مهمة نحو استعادة الاستقرار في المنطقة بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات شعوب القارة نحو الاستقرار والازدهار.


دعم تنفيذ اتفاق غزة


وفي ما يتعلق بالأوضاع في غزة، أشار الوزير المصري إلى البيان الصادر أمس الذي يعكس الدعم لاعتماد مشروع قرار مجلس الأمن المعني بالقضية الفلسطينية، مشدداً على أهمية المضي قدماً في تنفيذ الخطة التي تم إطلاقها خلال قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام، والتي توفر مساراً عملياً لتقرير المصير الفلسطيني وإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة، بما يرسخ السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة بأسرها.


واستعرض عبدالعاطي التحضيرات الجارية لعقد المؤتمر الدولي للتعافي المبكر وإعادة إعمار غزة، مشيراً إلى أهمية حشد الدعم الإقليمي والدولي لضمان التنفيذ الفعال لخطة التعافي المبكر والإعمار، وبما يسهم في رفع المعاناة الإنسانية عن الشعب الفلسطيني.