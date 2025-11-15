دعا وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي، اليوم (السبت)، إلى وقف إطلاق النار في السودان وتهيئة الظروف لإطلاق عملية سياسية شاملة تحفظ وحدة البلاد وسيادتها واستقرارها.
وأدان عبدالعاطي خلال اتصال هاتفي مع مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولس الفظائع والانتهاكات المروعة التي شهدتها مدينة الفاشر، مشدداً على ضرورة تضافر الجهود الإقليمية والدولية لدعم الشعب السوداني ومساندة مؤسساته الوطنية.
تنفيذ بنود الرباعية
واستعرض عبدالعاطي نتائج زيارته (الثلاثاء) إلى الخرطوم، مؤكداً أهمية تنفيذ بيان الرباعية حول السودان ببنوده كافة، بما في ذلك تحقيق هدنة إنسانية شاملة، تمهيداً لإطلاق عملية سياسية مستدامة تضمن وحدة الدولة السودانية ومؤسساتها الوطنية.
وأعلن وزير الخارجية المصري استعداد بلاده للانخراط في كافة الجهود الإقليمية والدولية الرامية إلى التوصل لتسوية شاملة للنزاع في شرق الكونغو الديموقراطية، مشيراً إلى دعم مصر الكامل لجهود الوساطة الأمريكية الجارية في الدوحة وما تمثله من خطوة مهمة نحو استعادة الاستقرار في المنطقة بما يسهم في تحقيق تطلعات شعوب القارة نحو الاستقرار والازدهار.
دعم تنفيذ اتفاق غزة
وفي ما يتعلق بالأوضاع في غزة، أشار الوزير المصري إلى البيان الصادر أمس الذي يعكس الدعم لاعتماد مشروع قرار مجلس الأمن المعني بالقضية الفلسطينية، مشدداً على أهمية المضي قدماً في تنفيذ الخطة التي تم إطلاقها خلال قمة شرم الشيخ للسلام، والتي توفر مساراً عملياً لتقرير المصير الفلسطيني وإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة، بما يرسخ السلام والاستقرار في المنطقة بأسرها.
واستعرض عبدالعاطي التحضيرات الجارية لعقد المؤتمر الدولي للتعافي المبكر وإعادة إعمار غزة، مشيراً إلى أهمية حشد الدعم الإقليمي والدولي لضمان التنفيذ الفعال لخطة التعافي المبكر والإعمار، وبما يسهم في رفع المعاناة الإنسانية عن الشعب الفلسطيني.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Aati, called today (Saturday) for a ceasefire in Sudan and for creating conditions to launch a comprehensive political process that preserves the unity, sovereignty, and stability of the country.
Abdel Aati condemned during a phone call with the U.S. President's Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, Messaad Boulos, the atrocities and horrific violations witnessed in the city of El Fasher, emphasizing the necessity of regional and international efforts to support the Sudanese people and assist its national institutions.
Implementation of the Quartet's Provisions
Abdel Aati reviewed the results of his visit (on Tuesday) to Khartoum, confirming the importance of implementing the Quartet's statement regarding Sudan in all its provisions, including achieving a comprehensive humanitarian truce, paving the way for a sustainable political process that ensures the unity of the Sudanese state and its national institutions.
The Egyptian Foreign Minister announced his country's readiness to engage in all regional and international efforts aimed at reaching a comprehensive settlement to the conflict in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, pointing to Egypt's full support for the ongoing U.S. mediation efforts in Doha and what it represents as an important step towards restoring stability in the region, contributing to fulfilling the aspirations of the continent's peoples for stability and prosperity.
Support for Implementing the Gaza Agreement
Regarding the situation in Gaza, the Egyptian minister referred to the statement issued yesterday, which reflects support for adopting the Security Council resolution project concerning the Palestinian issue, emphasizing the importance of moving forward with the implementation of the plan launched during the Sharm El Sheikh Peace Summit, which provides a practical pathway for Palestinian self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, thereby solidifying peace and stability in the entire region.
Abdel Aati reviewed the ongoing preparations for holding the international conference for early recovery and reconstruction of Gaza, pointing to the importance of mobilizing regional and international support to ensure the effective implementation of the early recovery and reconstruction plan, contributing to alleviating the humanitarian suffering of the Palestinian people.