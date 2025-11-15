In an initial report, at least 6 Pakistanis were killed and 30 others were injured today (Saturday) in an explosion that occurred in Hyderabad, southeastern Pakistan.



Pakistani media reported that a violent explosion took place near the Machhi Goth airport, causing panic among residents who confirmed feeling the tremor even in areas far from the site of the incident.



Details of the Explosion



Eyewitnesses stated that the explosion occurred in a fireworks factory in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad city in the Sindh province of Pakistan, confirming that the building housing the factory collapsed on those inside, and there are several people still trapped under the rubble.



The death toll and number of injuries are expected to rise as rescue teams arrive at the scene and begin the rescue operation.



Pakistani activists circulated videos on social media showing the chaos with plumes of smoke rising from the site and people fleeing in search of safety.



Sindh Governor Orders Investigation



The Pakistani channel "Samaa TV" reported that the injured were transported to a hospital for treatment, noting that firefighting teams managed to control the fire caused by the explosion.



For his part, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori directed the relevant authorities to open an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the explosion.



Pakistan had announced yesterday the arrest of 4 individuals on suspicion of involvement in a deadly suicide bombing outside a regional court in the capital, Islamabad, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 28 others, clarifying that the four arrested are members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.