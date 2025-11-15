في حصيلة أولية، قُتل ما لا يقل عن 6 باكستانيين وأُصيب 30 آخرون اليوم (السبت) في انفجار وقع في حيدر آباد جنوب شرق باكستان.


وذكرت وسائل إعلام باكستانية أن انفجاراً عنيفاً وقع قرب مطار ماتشى غوت، ما أدى إلى حالة من الذعر بين السكان الذين أكدوا شعورهم بالهزة حتى في المناطق البعيدة عن موقع الحدث.

تفاصيل الانفجار


وذكر شهود عيان أن الانفجار وقع في مصنع للألعاب النارية بمنطقة لطيف آباد في مدينة حيدر آباد بإقليم «السند» الباكستاني، مؤكدين أن المبنى الذي يقع فيه المصنع انهار فوق من كانوا فيه، وهناك عدد من الأشخاص لا يزالون تحت الأنقاض. انفجار حيدر اباد في باكستان


ويتوقع ارتفاع عدد القتلى والجرحى مع وصول فرق الإنقاذ إلى مكان الحادث وبدء عملية الإنقاذ.


وتداول ناشطون باكستانيون على صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو تظهر الفوضى مع تصاعد سحب الدخان من الموقع وهروب الناس بحثاً عن الأمان.

حاكم إقليم السند يوجه بالتحقيق


وأفادت قناة «سما تي في» الباكستانية بأنه تم نقل المصابين إلى أحد المستشفيات من أجل تلقي العلاج، موضحة أن فرق الإطفاء تمكنت من السيطرة على الحريق الناجم عن الانفجار.


بدوره، أصدر حاكم إقليم السند كامران تيسوري توجيهاته إلى الجهات المعنية بفتح تحقيق من أجل تحديد أسباب وملابسات الانفجار. انفجار حيدر أباد في باكستان


وكانت باكستان قد أعلنت أمس القبض على 4 أشخاص للاشتباه في ضلوعهم في تفجير انتحاري دموي خارج محكمة إقليمية في العاصمة إسلام آباد، ما أسفر عن مقتل 12 شخصاً وإصابة 28 آخرين، موضحة أن المقبوض عليهم الأربعة هم أعضاء في حركة طالبان باكستان.