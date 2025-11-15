في حصيلة أولية، قُتل ما لا يقل عن 6 باكستانيين وأُصيب 30 آخرون اليوم (السبت) في انفجار وقع في حيدر آباد جنوب شرق باكستان.
وذكرت وسائل إعلام باكستانية أن انفجاراً عنيفاً وقع قرب مطار ماتشى غوت، ما أدى إلى حالة من الذعر بين السكان الذين أكدوا شعورهم بالهزة حتى في المناطق البعيدة عن موقع الحدث.
تفاصيل الانفجار
وذكر شهود عيان أن الانفجار وقع في مصنع للألعاب النارية بمنطقة لطيف آباد في مدينة حيدر آباد بإقليم «السند» الباكستاني، مؤكدين أن المبنى الذي يقع فيه المصنع انهار فوق من كانوا فيه، وهناك عدد من الأشخاص لا يزالون تحت الأنقاض.
ويتوقع ارتفاع عدد القتلى والجرحى مع وصول فرق الإنقاذ إلى مكان الحادث وبدء عملية الإنقاذ.
وتداول ناشطون باكستانيون على صفحات التواصل الاجتماعي مقاطع فيديو تظهر الفوضى مع تصاعد سحب الدخان من الموقع وهروب الناس بحثاً عن الأمان.
حاكم إقليم السند يوجه بالتحقيق
وأفادت قناة «سما تي في» الباكستانية بأنه تم نقل المصابين إلى أحد المستشفيات من أجل تلقي العلاج، موضحة أن فرق الإطفاء تمكنت من السيطرة على الحريق الناجم عن الانفجار.
بدوره، أصدر حاكم إقليم السند كامران تيسوري توجيهاته إلى الجهات المعنية بفتح تحقيق من أجل تحديد أسباب وملابسات الانفجار.
وكانت باكستان قد أعلنت أمس القبض على 4 أشخاص للاشتباه في ضلوعهم في تفجير انتحاري دموي خارج محكمة إقليمية في العاصمة إسلام آباد، ما أسفر عن مقتل 12 شخصاً وإصابة 28 آخرين، موضحة أن المقبوض عليهم الأربعة هم أعضاء في حركة طالبان باكستان.
In an initial report, at least 6 Pakistanis were killed and 30 others were injured today (Saturday) in an explosion that occurred in Hyderabad, southeastern Pakistan.
Pakistani media reported that a violent explosion took place near the Machhi Goth airport, causing panic among residents who confirmed feeling the tremor even in areas far from the site of the incident.
Details of the Explosion
Eyewitnesses stated that the explosion occurred in a fireworks factory in the Latifabad area of Hyderabad city in the Sindh province of Pakistan, confirming that the building housing the factory collapsed on those inside, and there are several people still trapped under the rubble.
The death toll and number of injuries are expected to rise as rescue teams arrive at the scene and begin the rescue operation.
Pakistani activists circulated videos on social media showing the chaos with plumes of smoke rising from the site and people fleeing in search of safety.
Sindh Governor Orders Investigation
The Pakistani channel "Samaa TV" reported that the injured were transported to a hospital for treatment, noting that firefighting teams managed to control the fire caused by the explosion.
For his part, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori directed the relevant authorities to open an investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of the explosion.
Pakistan had announced yesterday the arrest of 4 individuals on suspicion of involvement in a deadly suicide bombing outside a regional court in the capital, Islamabad, which resulted in the deaths of 12 people and injuries to 28 others, clarifying that the four arrested are members of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan.