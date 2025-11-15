أكد محافظ مقاطعة «ألب ماريتيم» الفرنسية، لوران هوتيو وجود نشاط إخواني منظم وهياكل ترتبط بالتنظيم، خصوصاً في مدينة نيس التي اكتوت أكثر من غيرها بالهجمات الدموية، وذلك في الذكرى العاشرة لهجمات باريس.


وقال هوتيو في رده على طلب رسمي من النائب المحلي في نيس فيليب فاردون: نعم هناك نشاط منظم للجماعة وهياكل مرتبطة بها، أبرزها في المدينة، بحسب مجلة «فالور أكتويال» الفرنسية.


إرهاب الإخوان في فرنسا


وأوضحت المجلة إن هذا التصريح الرسمي صادم لتزامنه مع مرور عقد على هجمات باريس الإرهابية، التي حدثت في 13 نوفمبر 2015، وسبقها تفجير ثلاثة انتحاريين أنفسهم خارج ملعب «ستاد دو فرانس»، بينما كانت مباراة دولية لكرة القدم جارية، ثم فتح أفراد آخرون في الخلية النار من رشاشات كلاشنيكوف على رواد الحانات والمقاهي غير البعيدة عن باتاكلان مما أسفر عن مقتل 130 شخصاً، بينهم 90 في باتاكلان، وجرح أكثر من 400 آخرين.


وأصبح نشاط الإخوان في فرنسا قضية بارزة على الساحة في ظل تحذيرات من تغلغل التنظيم في النسيج الاجتماعي ومساعيها لبناء نسق قيمي يناقض قيم الجمهورية.


هجوم إخواني على الروائي المصري


وكان الروائي المصري علاء الأسواني قد تعرض في باريس لاعتداء الأسبوع الماضي من قبل مجموعة من المصريين والعرب المنتمين لجماعة الإخوان الإرهابية، وذلك خلال محاضرة أدبية له بمعهد العالم العربي في باريس.


وجرى الاعتداء بحضور وزير الثقافة الفرنسي السابق جاك لونغ، ومترجم رواية الأسواني «نادي السيارات» إلى الفرنسية جيل جوتيه.


وأوضح الأسواني في تصريحات له أن المهاجمين رفعوا شعارات إخوانية، مبيناً أن الواقعة كان متفقاً عليها ومدبرة، ولم يكن يستدعي النقاش الوصول إلى تدمير القاعة بالكامل، وهجومهم بهذا الشكل.