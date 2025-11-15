أكد محافظ مقاطعة «ألب ماريتيم» الفرنسية، لوران هوتيو وجود نشاط إخواني منظم وهياكل ترتبط بالتنظيم، خصوصاً في مدينة نيس التي اكتوت أكثر من غيرها بالهجمات الدموية، وذلك في الذكرى العاشرة لهجمات باريس.
وقال هوتيو في رده على طلب رسمي من النائب المحلي في نيس فيليب فاردون: نعم هناك نشاط منظم للجماعة وهياكل مرتبطة بها، أبرزها في المدينة، بحسب مجلة «فالور أكتويال» الفرنسية.
إرهاب الإخوان في فرنسا
وأوضحت المجلة إن هذا التصريح الرسمي صادم لتزامنه مع مرور عقد على هجمات باريس الإرهابية، التي حدثت في 13 نوفمبر 2015، وسبقها تفجير ثلاثة انتحاريين أنفسهم خارج ملعب «ستاد دو فرانس»، بينما كانت مباراة دولية لكرة القدم جارية، ثم فتح أفراد آخرون في الخلية النار من رشاشات كلاشنيكوف على رواد الحانات والمقاهي غير البعيدة عن باتاكلان مما أسفر عن مقتل 130 شخصاً، بينهم 90 في باتاكلان، وجرح أكثر من 400 آخرين.
وأصبح نشاط الإخوان في فرنسا قضية بارزة على الساحة في ظل تحذيرات من تغلغل التنظيم في النسيج الاجتماعي ومساعيها لبناء نسق قيمي يناقض قيم الجمهورية.
هجوم إخواني على الروائي المصري
وكان الروائي المصري علاء الأسواني قد تعرض في باريس لاعتداء الأسبوع الماضي من قبل مجموعة من المصريين والعرب المنتمين لجماعة الإخوان الإرهابية، وذلك خلال محاضرة أدبية له بمعهد العالم العربي في باريس.
وجرى الاعتداء بحضور وزير الثقافة الفرنسي السابق جاك لونغ، ومترجم رواية الأسواني «نادي السيارات» إلى الفرنسية جيل جوتيه.
وأوضح الأسواني في تصريحات له أن المهاجمين رفعوا شعارات إخوانية، مبيناً أن الواقعة كان متفقاً عليها ومدبرة، ولم يكن يستدعي النقاش الوصول إلى تدمير القاعة بالكامل، وهجومهم بهذا الشكل.
The governor of the French department of "Alpes-Maritimes," Laurent Hottiaux, confirmed the existence of organized Brotherhood activity and structures linked to the organization, particularly in the city of Nice, which has suffered more than others from bloody attacks, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the Paris attacks.
Hottiaux stated in response to an official request from the local deputy in Nice, Philippe Vardon: Yes, there is organized activity by the group and structures associated with it, especially in the city, according to the French magazine "Valeurs Actuelles."
Brotherhood Terrorism in France
The magazine clarified that this official statement is shocking as it coincides with the passing of a decade since the terrorist attacks in Paris, which occurred on November 13, 2015. This was preceded by three suicide bombers detonating themselves outside the "Stade de France" while an international football match was ongoing, followed by other members of the cell opening fire with Kalashnikov rifles on patrons of bars and cafes not far from Bataclan, resulting in the deaths of 130 people, including 90 at Bataclan, and injuring more than 400 others.
The activity of the Brotherhood in France has become a prominent issue amid warnings of the organization's infiltration into the social fabric and its efforts to build a value system that contradicts the values of the Republic.
Brotherhood Attack on the Egyptian Novelist
Egyptian novelist Alaa Al Aswany was attacked in Paris last week by a group of Egyptians and Arabs belonging to the terrorist Brotherhood during a literary lecture he was giving at the Arab World Institute in Paris.
The attack occurred in the presence of former French Minister of Culture Jack Lang and the translator of Al Aswany's novel "The Automobile Club" into French, Gilles Gauthier.
Al Aswany explained in his statements that the attackers raised Brotherhood slogans, indicating that the incident was premeditated and agreed upon, and that it did not warrant a discussion leading to the complete destruction of the hall and their attack in such a manner.