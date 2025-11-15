The governor of the French department of "Alpes-Maritimes," Laurent Hottiaux, confirmed the existence of organized Brotherhood activity and structures linked to the organization, particularly in the city of Nice, which has suffered more than others from bloody attacks, coinciding with the tenth anniversary of the Paris attacks.



Hottiaux stated in response to an official request from the local deputy in Nice, Philippe Vardon: Yes, there is organized activity by the group and structures associated with it, especially in the city, according to the French magazine "Valeurs Actuelles."



Brotherhood Terrorism in France



The magazine clarified that this official statement is shocking as it coincides with the passing of a decade since the terrorist attacks in Paris, which occurred on November 13, 2015. This was preceded by three suicide bombers detonating themselves outside the "Stade de France" while an international football match was ongoing, followed by other members of the cell opening fire with Kalashnikov rifles on patrons of bars and cafes not far from Bataclan, resulting in the deaths of 130 people, including 90 at Bataclan, and injuring more than 400 others.



The activity of the Brotherhood in France has become a prominent issue amid warnings of the organization's infiltration into the social fabric and its efforts to build a value system that contradicts the values of the Republic.



Brotherhood Attack on the Egyptian Novelist



Egyptian novelist Alaa Al Aswany was attacked in Paris last week by a group of Egyptians and Arabs belonging to the terrorist Brotherhood during a literary lecture he was giving at the Arab World Institute in Paris.



The attack occurred in the presence of former French Minister of Culture Jack Lang and the translator of Al Aswany's novel "The Automobile Club" into French, Gilles Gauthier.



Al Aswany explained in his statements that the attackers raised Brotherhood slogans, indicating that the incident was premeditated and agreed upon, and that it did not warrant a discussion leading to the complete destruction of the hall and their attack in such a manner.