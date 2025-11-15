The ruling coalition in Germany has announced an additional funding of 3 billion euros to assist Ukraine, significantly increasing the value of military aid to Kyiv following a decline in American support.



According to the American magazine "Politico," today (Saturday), lawmakers in the ruling coalition, composed of the "Christian Democratic Union" and the "Social Democratic Party," have agreed to raise aid to Ukraine to 11.5 billion euros, bringing German support to Kyiv to its highest level since the Russian-Ukrainian war began in 2022.



Spending on Artillery and Drones



Media reports have quoted the German Ministry of Defense stating that the additional funds will be spent on artillery, drones, armored vehicles, and two "Patriot" air defense systems, indicating that Germany is the largest military aid donor to Ukraine after the United States. However, with the halt of American aid flows to Ukraine, European countries have tried to compensate for this stagnation.



Military aid to Ukraine has significantly decreased over the summer, despite a deal allowing NATO member countries to obtain weapons from American stockpiles.



The draft of Germany's overall budget anticipates total spending of about 524.5 billion euros in 2026, an increase of 4 billion euros from what was initially expected.



Lawmakers in the budget committee of the ruling coalition have approved debts exceeding 180 billion euros, a level made possible by a historic reform of spending rules passed earlier this year, which largely exempted defense spending and aid to Ukraine from the "debt brake" rules in the German constitution.



However, the lawmakers in the German federal parliament, the "Bundestag," still need to approve the budget proposal.



Decline in Ukrainian Resources



As the war in Ukraine continues, the resources of the Ukrainian war fund have increasingly diminished, with military aid provided by European countries to Kyiv dropping by 57% this summer compared to the beginning of the year, according to a report from the "Kiel Institute for the World Economy," based in Kiel, northern Germany.



This decline follows the suspension by U.S. President Donald Trump of new aid packages for Ukraine earlier this year.



The European Commission is moving to make decisions that would allow it to use frozen Russian assets under sanctions to finance a compensatory loan of 140 billion euros for Ukraine, but the plan is stalled due to objections from Belgium.