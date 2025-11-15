أعلن الائتلاف الحاكم في ألمانيا، تخصيص تمويل إضافي بقيمة 3 مليارات يورو لمساعدة أوكرانيا، مما يرفع إلى حد كبير من قيمة المساعدات العسكرية لكييف بعد تراجع الدعم الأمريكي لها.


وأفادت مجلة «بوليتيكو» الأمريكية، اليوم (السبت)، أن المشرعين في الائتلاف الحاكم المكوّن من «التحالف المسيحي»، و«الحزب الاشتراكي الديمقراطي» وافقوا على زيادة المساعدات لأوكرانيا إلى 11.5 مليار يورو، ليبلغ الدعم الألماني لكييف أعلى مستوى له منذ الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية في عام 2022.


إنفاق على المدفعية والطيران المسير


نقلت تقارير إعلامية عن وزارة الدفاع الألمانية أن إنفاق الأموال الإضافية سيتم على المدفعية والطائرات المسيرة والمركبات المدرعة ومنظومتي دفاع جوي من طراز «باتريوت»، مبينة أن ألمانيا هي أكبر مانح للمساعدات العسكرية لأوكرانيا، بعد الولايات المتحدة، لكن مع توقف تدفقات المساعدات الأمريكية إلى أوكرانيا، حاولت الدول الأوروبية تعويض هذا الركود. مباني متضررة بعد الهجمات الروسية في مدينة كوستيانتينيفكا بدونيتسك (إ ب أ).


وانخفضت المساعدات العسكرية لأوكرانيا إلى حد كبير خلال الصيف، على الرغم من صفقة تسمح للدول الأوروبية الأعضاء في حلف شمال الأطلسي «الناتو»، بالحصول على أسلحة من المخزونات الأمريكية.


وتتوقع مسودة اتفاق الميزانية الإجمالية لألمانيا، إنفاقاً إجمالياً يبلغ نحو 524.5 مليار يورو في عام 2026، بزيادة 4 مليارات يورو عما كان متوقعاً في البداية.


وأقر المشرعون في لجنة الميزانية التابعة للائتلاف الحاكم، ديوناً تزيد على 180 مليار يورو، وهو مستوى أصبح ممكناً بفضل إصلاح تاريخي لقواعد الإنفاق تم تمريره في وقت سابق من العام الحالي، أعفى إلى حد كبير نفقات الدفاع والمساعدات الأوكرانية من قواعد «كبح الديون» في الدستور الألماني.


ولا يزال يتعين أن يوافق المشرعون في البرلمان الاتحادي الألماني «البوندستاج»، على مشروع الميزانية.


تراجع الموارد الأوكرانية


وفي ظل تواصل الحرب في أوكرانيا فإن موارد صندوق الحرب الأوكراني تراجع بشكل متزايد، فيما انخفضت المساعدات العسكرية التي تقدمها الدول الأوروبية إلى كييف بنسبة 57% هذا الصيف مقارنة ببداية العام، بحسب تقرير صادر عن «معهد كيل للاقتصاد العالمي»، ومقره مدينة كيل بشمال ألمانيا.


ويأتي هذا الانخفاض في أعقاب تعليق الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، لحزم المساعدات الجديدة لأوكرانيا في وقت سابق من العام الحالي.


وتتحرك المفوضية الأوروبية لاتخاذ قرارات يسمح لها باستخدام الأصول الروسية المجمدة بموجب العقوبات، لتمويل قرض تعويضي بقيمة 140 مليار يورو لأوكرانيا، ولكن الخطة متوقفة بسبب اعتراضات بلجيكية.