بعد انسحاب آخر مقاتلي قوات سورية الديمقراطية «قسد» من حلب شمال غرب سورية خلال الساعات الماضية، أعلن محافظ حلب عزام الغريب أن الاستقرار يعود تدريجياً إلى المدينة.


وقال في منشور على حسابه في منصة إكس، مرفقاً بفيديو من أحياء المدينة، إن الأوضاع الأمنية تشهد عودة تدريجية للاستقرار في حيّي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية لتعود حلب إلى حالة من الأمان والاستقرار. وأكد الغريب أن صفحة القلق طويت وعادت حلب اليوم آمنة بأهلها قوية بوحدتهم ومحصّنة بإرادتهم.


ودعا الغريب الجهات المعنية أن تتابع أعمالها الميدانية بشكل مستمر لتثبيت الأمن وضمان عودة الحياة الطبيعية في جميع الأحياء. ولفت إلى أن حلب اليوم آمنة وغدها أكثر استقراراً.


وأفاد شهود عيان بأن القوات السورية مستمرة في تأمين حي الشيخ مقصود.


وكانت قوات سورية الديمقراطية أعلنت الليلة الماضية انسحاب مقاتليها من حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود في حلب، بعد أيام من اشتباكات دامية مع القوات الحكومية. وقالت في بيان «وصلنا إلى تفاهم يُفضي لوقف إطلاق النار وتأمين إخراج المقاتلين من حيي الأشرفية والشيخ مقصود إلى شمال وشرق سورية». وأضافت أن انسحاب المقاتلين تم بوساطة من أطراف دولية لوقف الهجمات.


واندلعت الاشتباكات بين القوات الكردية والجيش السوري الثلاثاء الماضي في حيي الشيخ مقصود والأشرفية الكرديين في حلب. وأدّت المواجهات الدامية إلى مقتل 21 مدنيا على الأقل وفق أرقام من الطرفين، ونزوح 155 ألف شخص من الحيين، بحسب محافظ حلب.


ونشبت الاشتباكات على وقع تعثر المفاوضات بين دمشق وقوات سورية الديموقراطية منذ توقيع اتفاق 10 مارس العام الماضي، الذي نصّ على دمج مؤسسات «قسد» وقواتها في إطار الدولة السورية والجيش.