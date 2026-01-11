After the withdrawal of the last fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from Aleppo in northwestern Syria in the past hours, the governor of Aleppo, Azzam Al-Ghareeb, announced that stability is gradually returning to the city.



He stated in a post on his account on the X platform, accompanied by a video from the neighborhoods of the city, that the security situation is witnessing a gradual return to stability in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh neighborhoods, allowing Aleppo to return to a state of safety and stability. Al-Ghareeb confirmed that the page of concern has been turned, and Aleppo is now safe with its people, strong in their unity, and fortified by their will.



Al-Ghareeb called on the relevant authorities to continuously follow up on their field operations to establish security and ensure the return of normal life in all neighborhoods. He pointed out that Aleppo is safe today, and its future is more stable.



Eyewitnesses reported that the Syrian forces continue to secure the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood.



Last night, the Syrian Democratic Forces announced the withdrawal of their fighters from the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods in Aleppo, after days of bloody clashes with government forces. They stated in a statement, "We have reached an understanding that leads to a ceasefire and ensures the evacuation of fighters from the Ashrafiyeh and Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhoods to northern and eastern Syria." They added that the withdrawal of the fighters was mediated by international parties to stop the attacks.



Clashes erupted between the Kurdish forces and the Syrian army last Tuesday in the Kurdish neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyeh in Aleppo. The bloody confrontations resulted in the deaths of at least 21 civilians, according to figures from both sides, and the displacement of 155,000 people from the two neighborhoods, according to the governor of Aleppo.



The clashes broke out amid stalled negotiations between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces since the signing of the March 10 agreement last year, which stipulated the integration of SDF institutions and its forces into the framework of the Syrian state and army.