تتجه الأنظار إلى تحرك عسكري لافت قد يغيّر موازين الحرب في السودان، بعدما كشفت وكالة رويترز اقتراب إسلام آباد من إبرام صفقة تسليح ضخمة مع الخرطوم، في خطوة توصف بأنها واحدة من أكبر صفقات الدعم الخارجي للجيش السوداني منذ اندلاع الصراع.

وبحسب مصادر مطلعة تحدثت للوكالة، بلغت المفاوضات بين باكستان والسودان مراحلها النهائية، وتشمل صفقة تُقدّر قيمتها بنحو 1.5 مليار دولار، لتزويد الجيش السوداني بطائرات هجومية ومسيّرات قتالية وأنظمة دفاع جوي متطورة، في ظل الحرب المستمرة مع قوات الدعم السريع.

وأكد مسؤول سابق رفيع في القوات الجوية الباكستانية وثلاثة مصادر مطلعة أن الاتفاق (وإن لم يُعلن رسميًا بعد) بات شبه محسوم، ويمثل دعما إستراتيجيا قد يمنح الجيش السوداني فرصة استعادة التفوق الجوي الذي خسره خلال أكثر من عامين ونصف العام من القتال.

ماذا تتضمن الصفقة؟

وفقًا لمصدرين طلبا عدم الكشف عن هويتهما، تشمل الصفقة:

  • عشر طائرات هجومية خفيفة من طراز «كاراكورام-ثمانية».
  • أكثر من 200 طائرة مسيّرة مخصصة للاستطلاع والهجوم.
  • أنظمة دفاع جوي حديثة.

من جانبه قال القائد السابق في القوات الجوية الباكستانية المارشال المتقاعد أمير مسعود إن الصفقة «في حكم المبرمة»، مشيرًا إلى أنها قد تمتد لتشمل طائرات تدريب من طراز «سوبر مشاق»، وربما مقاتلات «جيه إف-17» المطوّرة بالتعاون مع الصين، دون الإفصاح عن أعداد أو مواعيد تسليم محددة.

ويرى مراقبون أن دخول الطائرات المسيّرة والمقاتلات الباكستانية على خط الصراع قد يعيد رسم خريطة السيطرة الجوية، خصوصاً بعد أن كثفت قوات الدعم السريع استخدام المسيّرات، ما سمح لها بالتمدد والسيطرة على مناطق واسعة خلال الأشهر الماضية.

ولم يصدر حتى الآن أي تعليق رسمي من الجيش الباكستاني أو وزارة الدفاع الباكستانية، كما لم يرد المتحدث باسم الجيش السوداني على استفسارات «رويترز» بشأن الصفقة.

ويعيش السودان منذ أبريل عام 2023 واحدة من أكثر الحروب دموية في تاريخه الحديث، مع سقوط آلاف القتلى وتشريد ملايين المدنيين، وسط تحذيرات دولية متصاعدة من كارثة إنسانية وتوسع رقعة العنف.