Attention is turning to a notable military move that could change the balance of the war in Sudan, after Reuters revealed that Islamabad is close to finalizing a massive arms deal with Khartoum, in a step described as one of the largest foreign support deals for the Sudanese army since the outbreak of the conflict.

According to informed sources who spoke to the agency, negotiations between Pakistan and Sudan have reached their final stages, involving a deal estimated at around $1.5 billion to supply the Sudanese army with attack aircraft, combat drones, and advanced air defense systems amid the ongoing war with the Rapid Support Forces.

A former senior official in the Pakistani Air Force and three informed sources confirmed that the agreement (although not officially announced yet) is almost certain, representing strategic support that could give the Sudanese army a chance to regain the air superiority it lost during more than two and a half years of fighting.

What does the deal include?

According to two sources who requested anonymity, the deal includes:

Ten light attack aircraft of the "Karakoram-8" model.

More than 200 drones designated for reconnaissance and attack.

Modern air defense systems.

For his part, retired Air Marshal Amir Masood, a former leader in the Pakistani Air Force, stated that the deal is "considered finalized," noting that it may extend to include "Super Mushshak" training aircraft, and possibly the "JF-17" fighters developed in collaboration with China, without disclosing specific numbers or delivery dates.

Observers believe that the entry of Pakistani drones and fighters into the conflict could redraw the map of air control, especially after the Rapid Support Forces intensified their use of drones, allowing them to expand and control vast areas in recent months.

No official comment has yet been issued by the Pakistani army or the Pakistani Ministry of Defense, and the spokesperson for the Sudanese army has not responded to Reuters' inquiries regarding the deal.

Since April 2023, Sudan has been experiencing one of the bloodiest wars in its modern history, with thousands of casualties and millions of civilians displaced, amid escalating international warnings of a humanitarian disaster and the expansion of violence.