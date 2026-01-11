كشف مسؤول إسرائيلي ودبلوماسي عربي، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي وضع خططا لشن عمليات عسكرية جديدة بغزة في مارس القادم، على خلفية تعثر الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.


ولفتت المصادر إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية وحركة حماس تستعدان لاستئناف القتال في القطاع الفلسطيني المدمر.


وأفاد الدبلوماسي العربي بأن العملية لن تمضي قدما دون دعم الولايات المتحدة، التي تضغط من أجل تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار، والتي يفترض أن تقوم بموجبها حماس بإلقاء أسلحتها مع نشر قوة دولية لتحقيق الاستقرار، بحسب صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».


ولفت إلى أن الخطة الإسرائيلية ستركز على مدينة غزة، وتهدف إلى تحريك ما يسمى بالخط الأصفر، وهو الخط الذي يمثل تقسيما جديدا للأراضي داخل قطاع غزة.


وأكد مسؤولون عرب وإسرائيليون أن حماس تستعد لاستئناف القتال، وفق ما أوردت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال». وأضاف المسؤولون أن الحركة بدأت في إعادة بناء بعض أنفاقها المتضررة تحت الأرض، وأن حماس حصلت على تمويلات جديدة لدفع رواتب مقاتليها وتجنيد مقاتلين جدد، وفق قولهم.


ونقلت الصحيفة عن المسؤولين قولهم: إن إسرائيل مستعدة لمنح مزيد من الوقت لتنفيذ خطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب،


إلا أن القرار النهائي بشأن خطط الحرب الجديدة يعود إلى القيادة السياسية الإسرائيلية.


ويواصل جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي استهداف قيادات حماس في غزة وقصف بعض المناطق رغم سريان وقف إطلاق النار منذ العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي بوساطة أمريكية. فيما ينتظر أن تعلن الإدارة الأمريكية خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة عن أعضاء مجلس السلام الذي سيشرف على غزة وفق خطة السلام الأمريكية.