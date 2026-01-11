An Israeli official and an Arab diplomat revealed that the Israeli army has plans to launch new military operations in Gaza next March, amid the stalled transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



Sources pointed out that Israeli forces and Hamas are preparing to resume fighting in the devastated Palestinian enclave.



The Arab diplomat stated that the operation will not proceed without the support of the United States, which is pressing for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire, under which Hamas is supposed to lay down its arms along with the deployment of an international force to achieve stability, according to the "Times of Israel" newspaper.



He noted that the Israeli plan will focus on the city of Gaza and aims to shift what is called the yellow line, which represents a new division of land within the Gaza Strip.



Arab and Israeli officials confirmed that Hamas is preparing to resume fighting, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal." The officials added that the movement has begun to rebuild some of its damaged tunnels underground and that Hamas has received new funding to pay its fighters' salaries and recruit new fighters, according to their statements.



The newspaper quoted the officials as saying that Israel is willing to grant more time to implement the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump,



but the final decision regarding the new war plans rests with the Israeli political leadership.



The Israeli occupation army continues to target Hamas leaders in Gaza and bomb certain areas despite the ceasefire being in effect since October 10, mediated by the U.S. Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is expected to announce in the coming days the members of the peace council that will oversee Gaza according to the American peace plan.