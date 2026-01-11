كشف مسؤول إسرائيلي ودبلوماسي عربي، أن الجيش الإسرائيلي وضع خططا لشن عمليات عسكرية جديدة بغزة في مارس القادم، على خلفية تعثر الانتقال إلى المرحلة الثانية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.
ولفتت المصادر إلى أن القوات الإسرائيلية وحركة حماس تستعدان لاستئناف القتال في القطاع الفلسطيني المدمر.
وأفاد الدبلوماسي العربي بأن العملية لن تمضي قدما دون دعم الولايات المتحدة، التي تضغط من أجل تنفيذ المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار، والتي يفترض أن تقوم بموجبها حماس بإلقاء أسلحتها مع نشر قوة دولية لتحقيق الاستقرار، بحسب صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل».
ولفت إلى أن الخطة الإسرائيلية ستركز على مدينة غزة، وتهدف إلى تحريك ما يسمى بالخط الأصفر، وهو الخط الذي يمثل تقسيما جديدا للأراضي داخل قطاع غزة.
وأكد مسؤولون عرب وإسرائيليون أن حماس تستعد لاستئناف القتال، وفق ما أوردت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال». وأضاف المسؤولون أن الحركة بدأت في إعادة بناء بعض أنفاقها المتضررة تحت الأرض، وأن حماس حصلت على تمويلات جديدة لدفع رواتب مقاتليها وتجنيد مقاتلين جدد، وفق قولهم.
ونقلت الصحيفة عن المسؤولين قولهم: إن إسرائيل مستعدة لمنح مزيد من الوقت لتنفيذ خطة السلام التي طرحها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب،
إلا أن القرار النهائي بشأن خطط الحرب الجديدة يعود إلى القيادة السياسية الإسرائيلية.
ويواصل جيش الاحتلال الإسرائيلي استهداف قيادات حماس في غزة وقصف بعض المناطق رغم سريان وقف إطلاق النار منذ العاشر من أكتوبر الماضي بوساطة أمريكية. فيما ينتظر أن تعلن الإدارة الأمريكية خلال الأيام القليلة القادمة عن أعضاء مجلس السلام الذي سيشرف على غزة وفق خطة السلام الأمريكية.
An Israeli official and an Arab diplomat revealed that the Israeli army has plans to launch new military operations in Gaza next March, amid the stalled transition to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
Sources pointed out that Israeli forces and Hamas are preparing to resume fighting in the devastated Palestinian enclave.
The Arab diplomat stated that the operation will not proceed without the support of the United States, which is pressing for the implementation of the second phase of the ceasefire, under which Hamas is supposed to lay down its arms along with the deployment of an international force to achieve stability, according to the "Times of Israel" newspaper.
He noted that the Israeli plan will focus on the city of Gaza and aims to shift what is called the yellow line, which represents a new division of land within the Gaza Strip.
Arab and Israeli officials confirmed that Hamas is preparing to resume fighting, as reported by the "Wall Street Journal." The officials added that the movement has begun to rebuild some of its damaged tunnels underground and that Hamas has received new funding to pay its fighters' salaries and recruit new fighters, according to their statements.
The newspaper quoted the officials as saying that Israel is willing to grant more time to implement the peace plan proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump,
but the final decision regarding the new war plans rests with the Israeli political leadership.
The Israeli occupation army continues to target Hamas leaders in Gaza and bomb certain areas despite the ceasefire being in effect since October 10, mediated by the U.S. Meanwhile, the U.S. administration is expected to announce in the coming days the members of the peace council that will oversee Gaza according to the American peace plan.