أثار الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب موجة واسعة من الجدل بعدما طالب المدعية العامة بام بوندي ومكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي بالتحقيق مجدداً في العلاقات التي تربط رجل الأعمال الراحل جيفري إبستين بعدد من الديموقراطيين، وفي مقدمتهم الرئيس السابق بيل كلينتون.

ودافع الرئيس الأمريكي عبر منصته الاجتماعية عن موقفه، قائلاً إن «الوثائق تكشف قضاء هؤلاء الرجال وقتاً طويلاً مع إبستين»، ملمحاً إلى أن وجود اسم كلينتون في رسائل إلكترونية مرتبطة بالقضية يستدعي فتح تحقيق جديد.

وكشفت صحيفة واشنطن بوست أن وزارة العدل تلقت بالفعل عشرات الرسائل التي تطالب بإعادة فحص مراسلات إبستين الإلكترونية، غير أن الوزارة لم توفر أي دليل يربط الرسائل مباشرة بالرئيس السابق كلينتون أو بمناسبات ارتبطت بترمب.

وتزامن ذلك مع نشر مشرعين ديموقراطيين رسائل إلكترونية جديدة تخص إبستين، تضمنت تلميحات إلى أن ترمب كان على علم بقضايا مرتبطة بالاعتداء الجنسي، وهو ما نفته حملة ترمب معتبرة أنها محاولة لصرف الأنظار عن ملفات تخص الديموقراطيين أنفسهم.

وفي تقرير آخر، ذكرت صحيفة «واشنطن بوست» أن الاتهامات تشمل 3 رجال من أبرز الشخصيات المقربة من إبستين، من بينهم وزير الخزانة الأسبق لورانس هـ. سمرز، ورجل الأعمال هِو هُوفمان، مؤكدة أن علاقتهم بإبستين «طويلة ومعروفة منذ سنوات».

وتشير تقارير إعلامية إلى أن ملف إبستين لا يزال يلاحق ترمب، خصوصاً بعد إعلان وزارة العدل في يوليو الماضي أنها لن تكشف أي وثائق إضافية تتعلق بالقضية، الأمر الذي أثار اعتراضات داخل الحزب الجمهوري المطالب بمزيد من الشفافية.

كما ظهرت في الصورة المليارديرة تابلو ر غرين (وهي من أبرز الشخصيات المنتقدة لترمب خلال الشهور الأخيرة) بعد تداول صور لها مع إبستين في مناسبات سابقة، ما زاد من حدة الجدل حول القضية التي لم تُغلق بالكامل حتى الآن.