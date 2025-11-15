U.S. President Donald Trump sparked a wide wave of controversy after he called for Attorney General Pam Bondi and the FBI to investigate again the connections between the late businessman Jeffrey Epstein and several Democrats, foremost among them former President Bill Clinton.

Trump defended his stance on his social media platform, stating that "the documents reveal these men spent a long time with Epstein," implying that the presence of Clinton's name in emails related to the case warrants a new investigation.

The Washington Post revealed that the Department of Justice had already received dozens of messages calling for a re-examination of Epstein's electronic communications, but the department did not provide any evidence linking the messages directly to former President Clinton or to events associated with Trump.

This coincided with the release of new emails by Democratic lawmakers concerning Epstein, which included hints that Trump was aware of issues related to sexual assault, a claim that Trump's campaign denied, considering it an attempt to divert attention from files concerning the Democrats themselves.

In another report, The Washington Post mentioned that the accusations involve three men who are among Epstein's closest associates, including former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers and businessman Heo Hoffman, confirming that their relationship with Epstein has been "long and well-known for years."

Media reports indicate that Epstein's file continues to haunt Trump, especially after the Department of Justice announced last July that it would not disclose any additional documents related to the case, which raised objections within the Republican Party demanding more transparency.

Additionally, billionaire Tablo R. Green (one of the prominent figures critical of Trump in recent months) appeared in the picture after images of her with Epstein at previous events circulated, increasing the intensity of the controversy surrounding the case, which has not been fully closed yet.