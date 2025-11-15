The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, confirmed that Lebanon's relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Arab brothers are ongoing, and that Lebanon remains "the country of all Arabs," dismissing any danger of internal strife.



Berri reiterated Lebanon's full commitment to the ceasefire agreement in southern Litani, with the deployment of more than 9,000 soldiers to ensure the security of the area, accusing Israel of not adhering to any of its terms.



Berri called, in front of a delegation from the Journalists' Union today (Saturday), for unifying the Lebanese stance to face the challenges and potential Israeli threats.



Regarding Hezbollah, Berri clarified that reorganizing the party's structure and internal organization is a normal process for any political component following the Israeli aggression, denying the validity of claims about arms smuggling from any party.



On the financial situation, the Speaker emphasized that bank deposits are "sacred" and that no law will be allowed to undermine them. He pointed out that the Parliament has completed all reform laws related to financial reform, except for the financial gap law, which is pending government action.



Berri described the current financial crisis as the most dangerous Lebanon has faced, asserting that the solution lies in national unity.



He stressed that "there is no salvation or escape except through unity," denying any personal animosities and emphasizing the rejection of the logic of isolating any political or sectarian component in Lebanon.