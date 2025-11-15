أكد رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري، أن علاقات لبنان مع المملكة العربية السعودية وباقي الأشقاء العرب مستمرة، وأن لبنان يظل «بلد كل العرب»، مستبعداً وجود أي خطر من فتنة داخلية.
وجدد بري تأكيد التزام لبنان الكامل باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في جنوب الليطاني، مع انتشار أكثر من 9,000 جندي لضمان أمن المنطقة، متهماً إسرائيل بعدم الالتزام بأي من بنوده.
ودعا بري أمام وفد من نقابة محرري الصحافة، اليوم (السبت)، إلى توحيد الموقف اللبناني لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات الإسرائيلية المحتملة.
وفيما يتعلق بحزب الله، أوضح بري أن إعادة ترتيب أوضاع الحزب وتنظيمه الداخلي أمر طبيعي لأي مكون سياسي بعد العدوان الإسرائيلي، نافياً صحة المزاعم حول تهريب السلاح من أي جهة.
وعن الوضع المالي، شدد رئيس البرلمان على أن الودائع المصرفية «مقدسة» ولن يسمح بتمرير أي قانون ينتقص منها. ولفت إلى أن المجلس النيابي أنجز كافة القوانين الإصلاحية المتعلقة بالإصلاح المالي، باستثناء قانون الفجوة المالية الذي ينتظر الحكومة.
ووصف بري الأزمة المالية الراهنة بأنها الأخطر التي يمر بها لبنان، مؤكداً أن الحل يكمن في الوحدة الوطنية.
وشدد على أن «لا خلاص ولا مناص إلا بالوحدة»، نافياً أي عداءات شخصية ومشدداً على رفض منطق العزل لأي مكون سياسي أو طائفي في لبنان.
The Speaker of the Lebanese Parliament, Nabih Berri, confirmed that Lebanon's relations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and other Arab brothers are ongoing, and that Lebanon remains "the country of all Arabs," dismissing any danger of internal strife.
Berri reiterated Lebanon's full commitment to the ceasefire agreement in southern Litani, with the deployment of more than 9,000 soldiers to ensure the security of the area, accusing Israel of not adhering to any of its terms.
Berri called, in front of a delegation from the Journalists' Union today (Saturday), for unifying the Lebanese stance to face the challenges and potential Israeli threats.
Regarding Hezbollah, Berri clarified that reorganizing the party's structure and internal organization is a normal process for any political component following the Israeli aggression, denying the validity of claims about arms smuggling from any party.
On the financial situation, the Speaker emphasized that bank deposits are "sacred" and that no law will be allowed to undermine them. He pointed out that the Parliament has completed all reform laws related to financial reform, except for the financial gap law, which is pending government action.
Berri described the current financial crisis as the most dangerous Lebanon has faced, asserting that the solution lies in national unity.
He stressed that "there is no salvation or escape except through unity," denying any personal animosities and emphasizing the rejection of the logic of isolating any political or sectarian component in Lebanon.