أكد رئيس مجلس النواب اللبناني نبيه بري، أن علاقات لبنان مع المملكة العربية السعودية وباقي الأشقاء العرب مستمرة، وأن لبنان يظل «بلد كل العرب»، مستبعداً وجود أي خطر من فتنة داخلية.


وجدد بري تأكيد التزام لبنان الكامل باتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في جنوب الليطاني، مع انتشار أكثر من 9,000 جندي لضمان أمن المنطقة، متهماً إسرائيل بعدم الالتزام بأي من بنوده.


ودعا بري أمام وفد من نقابة محرري الصحافة، اليوم (السبت)، إلى توحيد الموقف اللبناني لمواجهة التحديات والتهديدات الإسرائيلية المحتملة.


وفيما يتعلق بحزب الله، أوضح بري أن إعادة ترتيب أوضاع الحزب وتنظيمه الداخلي أمر طبيعي لأي مكون سياسي بعد العدوان الإسرائيلي، نافياً صحة المزاعم حول تهريب السلاح من أي جهة.


وعن الوضع المالي، شدد رئيس البرلمان على أن الودائع المصرفية «مقدسة» ولن يسمح بتمرير أي قانون ينتقص منها. ولفت إلى أن المجلس النيابي أنجز كافة القوانين الإصلاحية المتعلقة بالإصلاح المالي، باستثناء قانون الفجوة المالية الذي ينتظر الحكومة.


ووصف بري الأزمة المالية الراهنة بأنها الأخطر التي يمر بها لبنان، مؤكداً أن الحل يكمن في الوحدة الوطنية.


وشدد على أن «لا خلاص ولا مناص إلا بالوحدة»، نافياً أي عداءات شخصية ومشدداً على رفض منطق العزل لأي مكون سياسي أو طائفي في لبنان.