The Rahbani family has settled on the details of the funeral and condolences for the late Heli Rahbani, the youngest son of Lebanese singer Fairuz, after a long struggle with physical and mental disabilities that accompanied him since his birth in 1958.

The funeral for the late Heli Rahbani will be held tomorrow (Saturday) at 3 PM at the Church of the Dormition of Our Lady in the Muhayttha area, in Kfifia.

Condolence reception will also begin on the same day in the church hall starting at 12 PM.

تفاصيل مراسم دفن وعزاء هلي الرحباني نجل فيروز.

The Lebanese Minister of Information mourns Fairuz's son

A number of art stars, public figures, and ministers have expressed their condolences for Heli Rahbani, the son of artist Fairuz, led by the Lebanese Minister of Information Dr. Paul Marqus, who offered his condolences to Fairuz via his account on "X" with heartfelt words.

Touching condolence messages for the Rahbani family

The Lebanese Minister of Information confirmed that the late Heli represents a painful loss for a family that has provided a significant artistic and humanitarian legacy for Lebanon and the world, praying that God grants the family patience and solace.

It is worth noting that press reports confirmed that the late Heli had been suffering from kidney-related health issues in recent times, in addition to chronic health struggles since his birth, before his condition noticeably deteriorated and he passed away at home without being taken to the hospital.