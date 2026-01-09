استقرت عائلة الرحباني على تفاصيل مراسم الدفن والتعازي بالراحل هلي الرحباني، النجل الأصغر للمطربة اللبنانية فيروز، بعد معاناة كبيرة مع إعاقة حركية وذهنية لازمته منذ ولادته عام 1958.

وتقام جنازة الراحل هلي الرحباني غداً (السبت)، في تمام الساعة الثالثة بعد الظهر، في كنيسة رقاد السيدة في منطقة المحيدثة، بكفيا.

كما تبدأ مراسم استقبال التعازي بنفس اليوم في صالون الكنيسة نفسها ابتداءً من الساعة الثانية عشرة ظهرًا.

تفاصيل مراسم دفن وعزاء هلي الرحباني نجل فيروز.

تفاصيل مراسم دفن وعزاء هلي الرحباني نجل فيروز.

وزير الإعلام اللبناني ينعى نجل فيروز

حرص عدد من نجوم الفن والشخصيات العامة والوزراء على نعي هلي الرحباني نجل الفنانة فيروز، وكان في مقدمتهم وزير الإعلام اللبناني الدكتور بول مرقص، الذي قدم تعازيه لفيروز عبر حسابه على «إكس» بكلمات مؤثرة.

رسائل تعزية مؤثرة لعائلة الرحباني

وأكد وزير الإعلام اللبناني أن الراحل يمثل خسارة مؤلمة لعائلة قدّمت إرثًا فنيًا وإنسانيًا كبيرًا للبنان والعالم، داعيًا الله أن يلهم الأسرة الصبر والسلوان.

يذكر أن تقارير صحفية، أكدت أن الراحل كان يعاني خلال الفترة الأخيرة من مشكلات صحية متعلقة بالكلى، إلى جانب معاناة صحية مزمنة منذ ولادته، قبل أن تتدهور حالته بشكل ملحوظ ويفارق الحياة داخل منزله دون نقله إلى المستشفى.