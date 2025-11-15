طالب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بفتح تحقيق موسع في علاقات الملياردير الراحل جيفري إبستين –المتهم بجرائم جنسية واستغلال قاصرات– مع كبار الشخصيات الديموقراطية، معتبراً إعادة طرح القضية «خدعة» من الديموقراطيين لصرف الأنظار عن فشلهم في أزمة الإغلاق الحكومي.
ووصف ترمب في منشور له على منصته «تروث سوشيال» محاولات الديموقراطيين بـ«الهروب من إخفاقاتهم» من خلال تضخيم قضية إبستين وإقحام الجمهوريين فيها، مشدداً على أن «جميع المؤشرات توجه الاتهامات نحو الديموقراطيين، وليس الجمهوريين».
وأعلن ترمب أنه سيوجه وزيرة العدل الجديدة بام بوندي، بالتعاون مع مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، بفتح تحقيق رسمي في «تورط إبستين وعلاقاته» مع شخصيات سياسية ومصرفية بارزة، مشيراً صراحة إلى الرئيس السابق بيل كلينتون، ووزير الخزانة السابق لاري سامرز، والملياردير ريد هوفمان، إضافة إلى بنوك كبرى مثل «جي بي مورغان» و«تشايس».
وأضاف ترمب في منشوره أن «السجلات تُظهر أن هؤلاء أمضوا فترات طويلة مع إبستين، وفي جزيرته الخاصة»، محولاً القضية إلى سلاح سياسي مباشر.
ووصف ترمب إعادة فتح ملف إبستين بأنها «نسخة جديدة من خدعة روسيا»، التي استخدمها الديموقراطيون سابقاً للتشكيك في شرعية فوزه في 2016، محذراً من أنها محاولة للتغطية على مسؤوليتهم في الإغلاق الحكومي الذي يدخل أسبوعه الثالث، ما أدى إلى إغلاق مكاتب فيدرالية وتأخير رواتب ملايين العاملين.
وختم المنشور بعبارة «ابقوا على اطلاع»، في إشارة إلى توقعه تصاعد المواجهة السياسية حول القضية في الأيام القادمة، وسط ارتفاع تفاعل المنشور إلى ملايين المشاهدات في ساعات قليلة.
يأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت حساس لترمب، الذي يواجه ضغوطاً داخلية من الديموقراطيين الذين يتهمونه بالعرقلة في مفاوضات الميزانية، بينما يستخدم القضية لتعزيز قاعدته الانتخابية الجمهورية.
ولم يصدر تعقيب فوري من الديموقراطيين أو مكتب كلينتون، لكن مصادر مقربة من الحزب وصفت المنشور بـ«الانحراف الخطير عن الأولويات الوطنية»، محذرة من أن تحقيقاً فيدرالياً قد يعيد فتح جروح الفضيحة القديمة.
U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a broad investigation into the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein—who is accused of sexual crimes and exploiting minors—and his connections with prominent Democratic figures, considering the revival of the case a "trick" by the Democrats to divert attention from their failures in the government shutdown crisis.
In a post on his platform "Truth Social," Trump described the Democrats' attempts as a "way to escape their failures" by amplifying the Epstein case and involving Republicans in it, emphasizing that "all indicators point the accusations toward the Democrats, not the Republicans."
Trump announced that he would direct the new Attorney General Pam Bondi, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to open a formal investigation into "Epstein's involvement and his relationships" with prominent political and banking figures, explicitly mentioning former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaire Reid Hoffman, as well as major banks like "JPMorgan" and "Chase."
Trump added in his post that "records show these individuals spent long periods with Epstein, including on his private island," turning the case into a direct political weapon.
He described the reopening of the Epstein file as "a new version of the Russia hoax," which the Democrats previously used to question the legitimacy of his 2016 victory, warning that it is an attempt to cover up their responsibility in the government shutdown that has entered its third week, leading to the closure of federal offices and delays in the paychecks of millions of workers.
The post concluded with the phrase "stay tuned," indicating his expectation of an escalation in the political confrontation over the case in the coming days, as the post's engagement surged to millions of views within a few hours.
This escalation comes at a sensitive time for Trump, who is facing internal pressure from Democrats accusing him of obstruction in budget negotiations, while he uses the case to bolster his Republican electoral base.
No immediate comment has been issued from the Democrats or Clinton's office, but sources close to the party described the post as "a dangerous diversion from national priorities," warning that a federal investigation could reopen old wounds from the scandal.