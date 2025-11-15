U.S. President Donald Trump has called for a broad investigation into the late billionaire Jeffrey Epstein—who is accused of sexual crimes and exploiting minors—and his connections with prominent Democratic figures, considering the revival of the case a "trick" by the Democrats to divert attention from their failures in the government shutdown crisis.

In a post on his platform "Truth Social," Trump described the Democrats' attempts as a "way to escape their failures" by amplifying the Epstein case and involving Republicans in it, emphasizing that "all indicators point the accusations toward the Democrats, not the Republicans."

Trump announced that he would direct the new Attorney General Pam Bondi, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, to open a formal investigation into "Epstein's involvement and his relationships" with prominent political and banking figures, explicitly mentioning former President Bill Clinton, former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, billionaire Reid Hoffman, as well as major banks like "JPMorgan" and "Chase."

Trump added in his post that "records show these individuals spent long periods with Epstein, including on his private island," turning the case into a direct political weapon.

He described the reopening of the Epstein file as "a new version of the Russia hoax," which the Democrats previously used to question the legitimacy of his 2016 victory, warning that it is an attempt to cover up their responsibility in the government shutdown that has entered its third week, leading to the closure of federal offices and delays in the paychecks of millions of workers.

The post concluded with the phrase "stay tuned," indicating his expectation of an escalation in the political confrontation over the case in the coming days, as the post's engagement surged to millions of views within a few hours.

This escalation comes at a sensitive time for Trump, who is facing internal pressure from Democrats accusing him of obstruction in budget negotiations, while he uses the case to bolster his Republican electoral base.

No immediate comment has been issued from the Democrats or Clinton's office, but sources close to the party described the post as "a dangerous diversion from national priorities," warning that a federal investigation could reopen old wounds from the scandal.