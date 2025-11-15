طالب الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بفتح تحقيق موسع في علاقات الملياردير الراحل جيفري إبستين –المتهم بجرائم جنسية واستغلال قاصرات– مع كبار الشخصيات الديموقراطية، معتبراً إعادة طرح القضية «خدعة» من الديموقراطيين لصرف الأنظار عن فشلهم في أزمة الإغلاق الحكومي.

ووصف ترمب في منشور له على منصته «تروث سوشيال» محاولات الديموقراطيين بـ«الهروب من إخفاقاتهم» من خلال تضخيم قضية إبستين وإقحام الجمهوريين فيها، مشدداً على أن «جميع المؤشرات توجه الاتهامات نحو الديموقراطيين، وليس الجمهوريين».

وأعلن ترمب أنه سيوجه وزيرة العدل الجديدة بام بوندي، بالتعاون مع مكتب التحقيقات الفيدرالي، بفتح تحقيق رسمي في «تورط إبستين وعلاقاته» مع شخصيات سياسية ومصرفية بارزة، مشيراً صراحة إلى الرئيس السابق بيل كلينتون، ووزير الخزانة السابق لاري سامرز، والملياردير ريد هوفمان، إضافة إلى بنوك كبرى مثل «جي بي مورغان» و«تشايس».

وأضاف ترمب في منشوره أن «السجلات تُظهر أن هؤلاء أمضوا فترات طويلة مع إبستين، وفي جزيرته الخاصة»، محولاً القضية إلى سلاح سياسي مباشر.

ووصف ترمب إعادة فتح ملف إبستين بأنها «نسخة جديدة من خدعة روسيا»، التي استخدمها الديموقراطيون سابقاً للتشكيك في شرعية فوزه في 2016، محذراً من أنها محاولة للتغطية على مسؤوليتهم في الإغلاق الحكومي الذي يدخل أسبوعه الثالث، ما أدى إلى إغلاق مكاتب فيدرالية وتأخير رواتب ملايين العاملين.

وختم المنشور بعبارة «ابقوا على اطلاع»، في إشارة إلى توقعه تصاعد المواجهة السياسية حول القضية في الأيام القادمة، وسط ارتفاع تفاعل المنشور إلى ملايين المشاهدات في ساعات قليلة.

يأتي هذا التصعيد في وقت حساس لترمب، الذي يواجه ضغوطاً داخلية من الديموقراطيين الذين يتهمونه بالعرقلة في مفاوضات الميزانية، بينما يستخدم القضية لتعزيز قاعدته الانتخابية الجمهورية.

ولم يصدر تعقيب فوري من الديموقراطيين أو مكتب كلينتون، لكن مصادر مقربة من الحزب وصفت المنشور بـ«الانحراف الخطير عن الأولويات الوطنية»، محذرة من أن تحقيقاً فيدرالياً قد يعيد فتح جروح الفضيحة القديمة.