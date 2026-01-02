A responsible source in the Yemeni presidential office stated today (Friday) the pivotal role of the leadership of the joint forces in the coalition supporting legitimacy led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the responsible efforts it is making to de-escalate tensions, support the path of calm, protect civilians, and maintain the security, unity, and territorial integrity of Yemen.



The source confirmed that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, is continuously monitoring the developments in Al-Hudaydah Governorate and the process of restoring the camps as part of the implementation of sovereign decisions, and supporting coordinated efforts with the leadership of the coalition to reduce escalation and protect civilians.



The source said: The Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, Al-Alimi, was briefed by the Governor of Al-Hudaydah, Commander of the National Shield Forces in the governorate, Salem Al-Khanbashi, and the relevant state leaders, on the details of the field operation and the measures taken to ensure its implementation according to its specified objectives, while preserving security and stability, and preventing any slide into chaos or harm to citizens' interests and the legal status of the state.



The source pointed out that Al-Alimi emphasized strict adherence to the spirit and objectives of the peaceful handover of the camps, foremost among which is the neutralization of weapons, the protection of civilians, the safeguarding of public and private property, respect for human rights, and the avoidance of revenge, while firmly deterring any violations and holding those responsible accountable according to the law.



The source noted that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council directed efforts to expedite the resumption of flights through Sayoun Airport and to secure public services, contributing to alleviating the suffering of citizens and ensuring the continuation of normal life in the governorate, expressing confidence in the ability of local authorities and the National Shield Forces to implement the camp handover plan effectively.



He called on the people of the governorate to prioritize the public interest, enhance unity, and maintain the security of their governorate and its social peace, considering it a fundamental pillar for stability and a driver for the state and development.



At the same time, the source urged the elements of the Transitional Council to lay down their arms, prioritize national interest, avoid further bloodshed, and engage in the path of the state and its consensus institutions based on the power transfer declaration and the Riyadh Agreement, in a way that spares the country the risks of escalation and isolation.



The source reiterated the legitimate leadership's commitment to addressing the southern issue fairly and justly, according to the nationally, regionally, and internationally agreed references, in a way that meets the aspirations of the people of the southern governorates and preserves their dignity and political rights, affirming that this just cause cannot be hijacked by unilateral actions or imposed by force, and that the only way to address it is through peaceful dialogue, national partnership, and state institutions, away from the logic of using force.



The source warned of the repercussions of the Transitional Council's continued closure of Aden International Airport to civilian and humanitarian flights for the second consecutive day, affirming that this step represents a disruption of a sovereign facility, a direct harm to civilians, and a blatant violation of the transitional phase references and de-escalation efforts.



The source reiterated the state's commitment to protecting its sovereign facilities, considering the closure of Aden Airport a serious violation of the constitution and law, and a blatant challenge to relevant international legitimacy decisions that emphasize the protection of civilians and public facilities, and reject the imposition of facts by force, and criminalize supporting or enabling armed formations outside the framework of the state.