ثمن مصدر مسؤول في مكتب الرئاسة اليمنية، اليوم (الجمعة)، الدور المحوري لقيادة القوات المشتركة في تحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية، وما تبذله من جهود مسؤولة لخفض التصعيد، وإسناد مسار التهدئة، وحماية المدنيين، والحفاظ على أمن اليمن، ووحدته وسلامة أراضيه.


وأكد المصدر أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي الدكتور رشاد العليمي، يتابع على مدار الساعة تطورات الأوضاع في محافظة حضرموت، ومسار تنفيذ عملية استعادة المعسكرات في إطار تنفيذ القرارات السيادية، ودعم الجهود المنسقة مع قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية لخفض التصعيد، وحماية المدنيين.


وقال المصدر: القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة العليمي اطّلع من محافظ محافظة حضرموت قائد قوات درع الوطن في المحافظة سالم الخنبشي، والقيادات المعنية في الدولة، على تفاصيل سير العملية الميدانية، والإجراءات المتخذة لضمان تنفيذها وفق أهدافها المحددة، وبما يحفظ الأمن والاستقرار، ويمنع أي انزلاق نحو الفوضى، أو الإضرار بمصالح المواطنين، والمركز القانوني للدولة.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن العليمي شدد على الالتزام الصارم بروح وأهداف عملية استلام المعسكرات سلمياً، وفي مقدمتها تحييد السلاح، وحماية المدنيين، وصون الممتلكات العامة والخاصة، واحترام حقوق الإنسان، وعدم الانتقام، مع الردع الحازم لأي انتهاكات، ومحاسبة المسؤولين عنها وفقاً للقانون.


ولفت المصدر إلى أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي وجّه بالعمل على تسريع استئناف الرحلات الجوية عبر مطار سيئون، وتأمين الخدمات العامة، بما يسهم في تخفيف معاناة المواطنين، وضمان استمرار دورة الحياة الطبيعية في المحافظة، معرباً عن ثقته بقدرة السلطات المحلية، وقوات درع الوطن على إنفاذ خطة تسليم المعسكرات على أكمل وجه.


ودعا رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي أبناء المحافظة إلى تغليب المصلحة العامة، وتعزيز وحدة الصف، والحفاظ على أمن محافظتهم، وسلمها الاجتماعي، باعتبارها ركيزة أساسية للاستقرار، وقاطرة للدولة، والتنمية.


وفي الوقت ذاته، دعا المصدر عناصر المجلس الانتقالي، إلى إلقاء السلاح وتغليب المصلحة الوطنية، وتجنب إراقة المزيد من الدماء، والانخراط في مسار الدولة ومؤسساتها التوافقية على أساس إعلان نقل السلطة، واتفاق الرياض، بما يجنب البلاد مخاطر التصعيد، والعزلة.


وجدد المصدر تأكيد التزام القيادة الشرعية بمعالجة القضية الجنوبية معالجة عادلة ومنصفة، وفق المرجعيات المتفق عليها وطنياً وإقليمياً ودولياً، وبما يلبي تطلعات أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية، ويحفظ كرامتهم وحقوقهم السياسية، مؤكداً أن هذه القضية العادلة لا يمكن اختطافها بالإجراءات الأحادية أو فرض واقع بالقوة، وأن الطريق الوحيد لمعالجتها هو الحوار السلمي، والشراكة الوطنية، ومؤسسات الدولة، بعيداً عن منطق الاستقواء بالسلاح.


وحذّر المصدر من تداعيات استمرار المجلس الانتقالي بإغلاق مطار عدن الدولي أمام الرحلات المدنية والإنسانية لليوم الثاني على التوالي، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوة تمثل تعطيلاً لمرفق سيادي، وإضراراً مباشراً بالمدنيين، ومخالفة صريحة لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وجهود خفض التصعيد.


وجدد المصدر التزام الدولة بحماية مرافقها السيادية، معتبراً إغلاق مطار عدن، خرقاً جسيماً للدستور والقانون، وتحدياً سافراً لقرارات الشرعية الدولية ذات الصلة، التي تشدد على حماية المدنيين والمرافق العامة، ورفض فرض الأمر الواقع بالقوة، وتجريم دعم أو تمكين التشكيلات المسلحة خارج إطار الدولة.