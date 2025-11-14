كشفت صحيفة «وول ستريت جورنال» التحول المفاجئ الذي أنهى أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة. وأفادت بأن هذا التحول جاء خلال اجتماع سري داخل «الكونغرس» قاده ثمانية سيناتورات ديمقراطيين من الجناح الوسطي، إضافة إلى مستقل واحد، بعيداً عن أعين الإعلام وقيادات أحزابهم.


وذكرت أن الاجتماع الذي عقد ليلاً داخل مكتب زعيم الأغلبية الجمهورية في مجلس الشيوخ جون ثيون، أتى بعد أسابيع من الشلل الحكومي الذي عطل الرحلات الجوية، وهدد المساعدات الغذائية، وترك آلاف العائلات من دون رواتب.


ووفق تقرير الصحيفة، غادر السيناتورات القاعات بصمت بعد اختفاء الصحفيين من الممرات، واتجهوا إلى مكتب ثيون من دون تنسيق رسمي أو مشاركة من زعيم الأقلية الديمقراطية تشاك شومر، رغم علمه بأن «أمراً ما» يجري خلف الكواليس، لكنه لم يكن جزءاً من تلك المفاوضات غير التقليدية.


واتفق الطرفان داخل الاجتماع، بحسب «وول ستريت» على أن الانتظار لم يعد ممكناً، وأن تكلفة الإغلاق أصبحت أعلى من أي تنازل سياسي. ولفتت إلى أنه في ظل تعطل مؤسسات حيوية وتزايد الضغوط الشعبية، توصل المجتمعون إلى اتفاق مؤقت يعيد فتح الحكومة حتى نهاية يناير، من دون الحصول على ضمانات بشأن تمديد الإعانات الصحية، وهو المطلب الرئيسي للديمقراطيين.


هذه الخطوة، أثارت وفق الصحيفة، انقساماً داخل الحزب الديمقراطي، وواجهت انتقادات من الجناح التقدمي الذي اعتبرها تنازلاً غير مبرر، لكنها في المقابل منحت الجمهوريين الأصوات الستين اللازمة لتمرير الاتفاق - بفارق صوت واحد فقط.


واختتمت الصحيفة تقريرها بأن أطول إغلاق حكومي في الولايات المتحدة، انتهى ليس عبر صفقة كبرى أو اجتماع رئاسي، بل من خلال تحرك سري لمجموعة صغيرة من السيناتورات كسروا الجمود السياسي وأعادوا فتح أبواب الحكومة الأمريكية في ليلة واحدة.