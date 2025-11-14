The Wall Street Journal revealed the sudden shift that ended the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. It reported that this shift occurred during a secret meeting inside Congress led by eight moderate Democratic senators, along with one independent, away from the eyes of the media and their party leaders.



The meeting, which took place at night in the office of Republican Senate Majority Leader John Thune, came after weeks of government paralysis that disrupted flights, threatened food assistance, and left thousands of families without paychecks.



According to the newspaper's report, the senators left the chambers quietly after journalists disappeared from the hallways and headed to Thune's office without any formal coordination or participation from Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, despite his awareness that "something" was happening behind the scenes; however, he was not part of those unconventional negotiations.



Both sides agreed during the meeting, according to the Wall Street Journal, that waiting was no longer an option and that the cost of the shutdown had become higher than any political concession. It pointed out that amid the disruption of vital institutions and increasing public pressure, the attendees reached a temporary agreement to reopen the government until the end of January, without securing guarantees regarding the extension of health benefits, which is the main demand of the Democrats.



This move, according to the newspaper, sparked a division within the Democratic Party and faced criticism from the progressive wing, which deemed it an unjustified concession; however, it, in turn, provided the Republicans with the necessary sixty votes to pass the agreement - by just one vote.



The newspaper concluded its report by stating that the longest government shutdown in the United States ended not through a major deal or a presidential meeting, but through a secret maneuver by a small group of senators who broke the political deadlock and reopened the doors of the U.S. government in one night.