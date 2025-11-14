The United States announced that "obesity," along with many chronic medical conditions, is among the reasons for the rejection of foreigners seeking to obtain entry visas to the United States.

Politico magazine reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued instructions to American diplomats regarding this matter.



Instructions for Visa Staff



Instructions have been issued to visa staff to examine and consider cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and diabetes, according to the telegram.



The magazine noted yesterday (Thursday) that Rubio's directive represents a relatively strict interpretation of the "Public Charge" rule established by the federal government. This rule prevents potential immigrants from entering the country if they are deemed likely to require public assistance later, such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and funding from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.



The telegram dated November 6 states that "self-sufficiency is a long-standing principle in U.S. immigration policy, and reliance on the public charge rule for non-acceptance has been part of our immigration law for over 100 years."



KFF Health, an organization focused on health issues, was the first to publish the message.



It is noted that obesity increases the risk of diseases among adults, including: high blood pressure, breathing problems, and gallstones and gallbladder diseases, according to the telegram citing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which pointed out that all these diseases can require costly and long-term care.



Focus on Federal Spending



White House spokesperson Anna Kelly justified the directives as "an extension of the administration's efforts to focus federal spending on Americans."



She added that for over 100 years, the State Department's policy has included the authority to deny visa applicants who pose a financial burden on taxpayers, such as individuals seeking publicly funded healthcare in the United States, which could drain healthcare resources from American citizens.



She noted that the Trump administration recently began fully implementing this policy and prioritizing Americans.



Since his return to the White House last January, Trump has sought to significantly reduce both legal and illegal immigration to the United States, including efforts to interpret and enforce existing immigration laws more strictly.



Trump and congressional Republicans are pushing for a million deportations annually, with billions in funding allocated under the spending law that Trump describes as "beautiful and big," to enhance the powers of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.