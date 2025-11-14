أعلنت الولايات المتحدة أن «السمنة» إلى جانب العديد من الحالات الطبية المزمنة من بين أسباب رفض الأجانب الذين يسعون للحصول على تأشيرات دخول إلى الولايات المتحدة.

ونقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو»، أن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أصدر تعليمات بذلك للدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين.


تعليمات لموظفي التأشيرات


وصدرت تعليمات لموظفي التأشيرات بفحص والأخذ في الاعتبار أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية والسرطانات والسكري، وفق البرقية.


واعتبرت المجلة، أمس (الخميس)، أن توجيه روبيو يشكل تفسيراً صارماً نسبياً لقاعدة «الإعانة العامة» Public Charge، التي وضعتها الحكومة الفيدرالية. وتمنع هذه القاعدة المهاجرين المحتملين من دخول البلاد إذا اعتبر أنهم من المرجح أن يحتاجوا فيما بعد إلى مساعدة عامة، مثل دخل الضمان التكميلي SSI، والتمويل من برنامج المساعدة المؤقتة للأسر المحتاجة TANF.


وتنص البرقية المؤرخة في 6 نوفمبر على أن «الاكتفاء الذاتي هو مبدأ قائم منذ فترة طويلة في سياسة الهجرة الأمريكية، وأن الاستناد إلى قاعدة الإعانة العامة لعدم القبول كان جزءاً من قانون الهجرة لدينا لأكثر من 100 عام».


وكانت مؤسسة «كيه إف إف هيلث» KFF Health، المعنية بأخبار القضايا الصحية، أول من نشر الرسالة.


يذكر أن السمنة تزيد لدى البالغين من مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض تشمل: ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ومشكلات التنفس، وحصى وأمراض المرارة، بحسب البرقية التي نقلت عن المراكز الأمريكية لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها CDC، ولفتت إلى أن كل هذه الأمراض يمكن أن تتطلب رعاية مكلفة وطويلة الأجل.


تركيز الإنفاق الفيدرالي


وبررت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي، التوجيهات بأنها «امتداد لجهود الإدارة لتركيز الإنفاق الفيدرالي على الأمريكيين».


وأضافت أنه على مدى 100 عام، تضمنت سياسة وزارة الخارجية سلطة رفض طالبي التأشيرات الذين يشكلون عبئاً مالياً على دافعي الضرائب، مثل الأفراد الذين يسعون للحصول على رعاية صحية ممولة من القطاع العام في الولايات المتحدة، ويمكن أن يستنزفوا موارد الرعاية الصحية من المواطنين الأمريكيين.


ولفتت إلى أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بدأت أخيراً بتطبيق هذه السياسة بشكل كامل ووضع الأمريكيين في المقام الأول.


ومنذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير الماضي، سعى ترمب إلى الحد بشكل كبير من الهجرة القانونية وغير القانونية إلى الولايات المتحدة، وشملت هذه الجهود تفسير قوانين الهجرة الحالية وتطبيقها بشكل أشد صرامة.


ويضغط ترمب والجمهوريون في الكونغرس من أجل الوصول إلى مليون عملية ترحيل سنوياً، مع تخصيص مليارات من التمويل بموجب قانون الإنفاق الذي يصفه ترمب بـ«الجميل والكبير»، لتعزيز سلطات وكالة إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك.