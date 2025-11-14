أعلنت الولايات المتحدة أن «السمنة» إلى جانب العديد من الحالات الطبية المزمنة من بين أسباب رفض الأجانب الذين يسعون للحصول على تأشيرات دخول إلى الولايات المتحدة.
ونقلت مجلة «بوليتيكو»، أن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو أصدر تعليمات بذلك للدبلوماسيين الأمريكيين.
تعليمات لموظفي التأشيرات
وصدرت تعليمات لموظفي التأشيرات بفحص والأخذ في الاعتبار أمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية والسرطانات والسكري، وفق البرقية.
واعتبرت المجلة، أمس (الخميس)، أن توجيه روبيو يشكل تفسيراً صارماً نسبياً لقاعدة «الإعانة العامة» Public Charge، التي وضعتها الحكومة الفيدرالية. وتمنع هذه القاعدة المهاجرين المحتملين من دخول البلاد إذا اعتبر أنهم من المرجح أن يحتاجوا فيما بعد إلى مساعدة عامة، مثل دخل الضمان التكميلي SSI، والتمويل من برنامج المساعدة المؤقتة للأسر المحتاجة TANF.
وتنص البرقية المؤرخة في 6 نوفمبر على أن «الاكتفاء الذاتي هو مبدأ قائم منذ فترة طويلة في سياسة الهجرة الأمريكية، وأن الاستناد إلى قاعدة الإعانة العامة لعدم القبول كان جزءاً من قانون الهجرة لدينا لأكثر من 100 عام».
وكانت مؤسسة «كيه إف إف هيلث» KFF Health، المعنية بأخبار القضايا الصحية، أول من نشر الرسالة.
يذكر أن السمنة تزيد لدى البالغين من مخاطر الإصابة بأمراض تشمل: ارتفاع ضغط الدم، ومشكلات التنفس، وحصى وأمراض المرارة، بحسب البرقية التي نقلت عن المراكز الأمريكية لمكافحة الأمراض والوقاية منها CDC، ولفتت إلى أن كل هذه الأمراض يمكن أن تتطلب رعاية مكلفة وطويلة الأجل.
تركيز الإنفاق الفيدرالي
وبررت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض آنا كيلي، التوجيهات بأنها «امتداد لجهود الإدارة لتركيز الإنفاق الفيدرالي على الأمريكيين».
وأضافت أنه على مدى 100 عام، تضمنت سياسة وزارة الخارجية سلطة رفض طالبي التأشيرات الذين يشكلون عبئاً مالياً على دافعي الضرائب، مثل الأفراد الذين يسعون للحصول على رعاية صحية ممولة من القطاع العام في الولايات المتحدة، ويمكن أن يستنزفوا موارد الرعاية الصحية من المواطنين الأمريكيين.
ولفتت إلى أن إدارة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بدأت أخيراً بتطبيق هذه السياسة بشكل كامل ووضع الأمريكيين في المقام الأول.
ومنذ عودته إلى البيت الأبيض في يناير الماضي، سعى ترمب إلى الحد بشكل كبير من الهجرة القانونية وغير القانونية إلى الولايات المتحدة، وشملت هذه الجهود تفسير قوانين الهجرة الحالية وتطبيقها بشكل أشد صرامة.
ويضغط ترمب والجمهوريون في الكونغرس من أجل الوصول إلى مليون عملية ترحيل سنوياً، مع تخصيص مليارات من التمويل بموجب قانون الإنفاق الذي يصفه ترمب بـ«الجميل والكبير»، لتعزيز سلطات وكالة إنفاذ قوانين الهجرة والجمارك.
The United States announced that "obesity," along with many chronic medical conditions, is among the reasons for the rejection of foreigners seeking to obtain entry visas to the United States.
Politico magazine reported that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued instructions to American diplomats regarding this matter.
Instructions for Visa Staff
Instructions have been issued to visa staff to examine and consider cardiovascular diseases, cancers, and diabetes, according to the telegram.
The magazine noted yesterday (Thursday) that Rubio's directive represents a relatively strict interpretation of the "Public Charge" rule established by the federal government. This rule prevents potential immigrants from entering the country if they are deemed likely to require public assistance later, such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and funding from the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) program.
The telegram dated November 6 states that "self-sufficiency is a long-standing principle in U.S. immigration policy, and reliance on the public charge rule for non-acceptance has been part of our immigration law for over 100 years."
KFF Health, an organization focused on health issues, was the first to publish the message.
It is noted that obesity increases the risk of diseases among adults, including: high blood pressure, breathing problems, and gallstones and gallbladder diseases, according to the telegram citing the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which pointed out that all these diseases can require costly and long-term care.
Focus on Federal Spending
White House spokesperson Anna Kelly justified the directives as "an extension of the administration's efforts to focus federal spending on Americans."
She added that for over 100 years, the State Department's policy has included the authority to deny visa applicants who pose a financial burden on taxpayers, such as individuals seeking publicly funded healthcare in the United States, which could drain healthcare resources from American citizens.
She noted that the Trump administration recently began fully implementing this policy and prioritizing Americans.
Since his return to the White House last January, Trump has sought to significantly reduce both legal and illegal immigration to the United States, including efforts to interpret and enforce existing immigration laws more strictly.
Trump and congressional Republicans are pushing for a million deportations annually, with billions in funding allocated under the spending law that Trump describes as "beautiful and big," to enhance the powers of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.