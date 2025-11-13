وقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مشروع قانون تمويل الحكومة لإنهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة استمر 43 يوماً، متّهما الديمقراطيين بـ«الابتزاز».

وقال ترمب قبل توقيع مشروع القانون وسط تصفيق من المشرعين الجمهوريين الذين تجمعوا حوله في المكتب البيضاوي «اليوم نرسل رسالة واضحة مفادها أننا لن نستسلم أبدا للابتزاز».

ووقع الرئيس الأمريكي مشروع قانون تمويل الحكومة، منهياً إغلاقاً حكومياً قياسياً استمر 43 يوماً وتسبب بأزمات مالية للموظفين الاتحاديين الذين حُرموا من رواتبهم، وتعطل حركة السفر في المطارات.