U.S. President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which lasted 43 days, accusing the Democrats of "extortion."

Trump said before signing the bill amid applause from Republican lawmakers gathered around him in the Oval Office, "Today we send a clear message that we will never surrender to extortion."

The U.S. President signed the government funding bill, ending a record government shutdown that lasted 43 days and caused financial crises for federal employees who were deprived of their salaries, disrupting travel at airports.