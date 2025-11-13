وقّع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، مشروع قانون تمويل الحكومة لإنهاء أطول إغلاق حكومي في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة استمر 43 يوماً، متّهما الديمقراطيين بـ«الابتزاز».
وقال ترمب قبل توقيع مشروع القانون وسط تصفيق من المشرعين الجمهوريين الذين تجمعوا حوله في المكتب البيضاوي «اليوم نرسل رسالة واضحة مفادها أننا لن نستسلم أبدا للابتزاز».
ووقع الرئيس الأمريكي مشروع قانون تمويل الحكومة، منهياً إغلاقاً حكومياً قياسياً استمر 43 يوماً وتسبب بأزمات مالية للموظفين الاتحاديين الذين حُرموا من رواتبهم، وتعطل حركة السفر في المطارات.
U.S. President Donald Trump signed a government funding bill to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history, which lasted 43 days, accusing the Democrats of "extortion."
Trump said before signing the bill amid applause from Republican lawmakers gathered around him in the Oval Office, "Today we send a clear message that we will never surrender to extortion."
The U.S. President signed the government funding bill, ending a record government shutdown that lasted 43 days and caused financial crises for federal employees who were deprived of their salaries, disrupting travel at airports.