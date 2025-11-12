في ظل تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية في البلاد، طالبت الولايات المتحدة أطراف النزاع في السودان اليوم (الأربعاء) بالموافقة الفورية على الهدنة الإنسانية المقترحة وتنفيذها دون تأخير.


وقال المستشار الأول للرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون العربية والأفريقية مسعد بولوس، إن معاناة المدنيين بلغت مستويات كارثية، ويفتقر الملايين إلى الغذاء والماء والرعاية الطبية، مضيفاً: كل يوم من القتال المستمر يكلف المزيد من الأرواح البريئة.


حوار دائم وسلام مستقر


وأوضح بولوس أن الهدنة لن تنقذ الأرواح فقط، بل تمثل خطوة أساسية نحو حوار دائم وسلام مستقر، مشدداً على ضرورة التزام جميع الأطراف بوقف الأعمال العدائية والسماح بوصول المساعدات الإنسانية بشكل كامل وآمن ودون عوائق.


ولفت إلى أنه تم تقديم نص قوي للهدنة المقترحة، معرباً عن الأمل في أن يلتزم الجانبان بسرعة ومن دون حسابات سياسية أو عسكرية.


وأشار إلى أن الشعب السوداني لا يستطيع الانتظار أكثر من ذلك، وحان الوقت للتحرك العاجل نحو إنهاء المعاناة.


موافقة الحكومة على الهدنة


وكانت وزارة الخارجية السودانية قد قالت الأسبوع الماضي إن الحكومة لا تتحفظ على الهدنة التي طرحتها اللجنة الرباعية التي تضم السعودية ومصر والإمارات والولايات المتحدة.


من جهة أخرى، أكدت مصادر في الجيش السوداني أن قواتها تتمسك بمواقعها في مدينة بابنوسة بولاية غرب كردفان التي تدور المعارك فيها مع قوات الدعم السريع للسيطرة على المدينة، رغم إعلان قوات الدعم السريع السيطرة عليها من عدة محاور.