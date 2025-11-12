In light of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in the country, the United States today (Wednesday) called on the parties to the conflict in Sudan to immediately agree to and implement the proposed humanitarian ceasefire without delay.



Senior Advisor to the U.S. President for Arab and African Affairs, Masad Bolus, stated that the suffering of civilians has reached catastrophic levels, with millions lacking food, water, and medical care, adding: Every day of ongoing fighting costs more innocent lives.



Ongoing Dialogue and Stable Peace



Bolus explained that the ceasefire would not only save lives but also represents a crucial step towards ongoing dialogue and stable peace, emphasizing the need for all parties to commit to halting hostilities and allowing humanitarian aid to reach those in need fully, safely, and without obstacles.



He noted that a strong text for the proposed ceasefire has been presented, expressing hope that both sides will commit quickly and without political or military calculations.



He pointed out that the Sudanese people cannot wait any longer, and it is time for urgent action to end the suffering.



Government Approval of the Ceasefire



The Sudanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated last week that the government does not oppose the ceasefire proposed by the Quartet Committee, which includes Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, and the United States.



On the other hand, sources in the Sudanese army confirmed that its forces are holding their positions in the city of Babanusa in West Kordofan, where battles are ongoing with the Rapid Support Forces for control of the city, despite the Rapid Support Forces announcing their control from several fronts.