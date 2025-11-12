أقر الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ اليوم (الأربعاء)، بالهجوم المروع والخطير الذي نفذه مستوطنون يهود ضد الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، داعياً إلى وضع حد لموجة متزايدة من عنف المستوطنين في الأراضي المحتلة.


وقال هرتسوغ إن العنف الذي ارتكبته مجموعة من الجناة يتجاوز خطاً أحمر، مطالباً جميع سلطات الاحتلال بالتحرك بشكل حاسم للقضاء على هذه الظاهرة. جرائم المستوطنين.

مناورات إسرائيلية في الضفة


تأتي هجمات المستوطنين على الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية في الوقت الذي يجري الاحتلال مناورات عسكرية غير مسبوقة بالضفة.


وأكد رئيس أركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير أن المناورات العسكرية في الضفة الغربية غير مسبوقة وهي الأولى من نوعها للجيش، مبيناً أن المناورات اختبرت أداء الفرقة الشرقية الجديدة التي تم تشكيلها.


واقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم، بلدة المغير (شرقي محافظة رام الله) وسط الضفة الغربية المحتلة.


وتجددت اعتداءات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين على الفلسطينيين في مدينة نابلس بالضفة الغربية خلال الأيام الماضية، وسط تحذيرات أممية من تصاعد تلك الهجمات.


و أكدت الأمم المتحدة أن المستوطنين نفذوا ما لا يقل عن 264 هجوماً في الضفة المحتلة في أكتوبر الماضي، وهو ما يمثل أكبر عدد شهري منذ أن بدأ مسؤولو المنظمة الدولية في تتبع هذه الهجمات عام 2006. مستوطنون بحماية الاحتلال ينفذون جرائم ضد الفلسطينيين.

مستوطنات غير شرعية


وحذّر مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية في بيان (الجمعة) من الارتفاع الحاد في وتيرة العنف، قائلاً إن هذه الهجمات، التي أسفرت عن قتلى وإصابات وأضرار في الممتلكات، بلغت في المتوسط ثماني وقائع يومياً.


ويقطن الضفة الغربية، نحو 2.7 مليون فلسطيني، ويعيش فيها أكثر من نصف مليون مستوطن إسرائيلي، وتُمثل محوراً رئيسياً في المساعي الرامية إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقبلية، غير أن الحكومات الإسرائيلية المتعاقبة وسّعت المستوطنات فيها بوتيرة سريعة، ما أدى إلى تقسيم الأراضي وهو ما تعتبره الأمم المتحدة والمجتمع الدولي غير قانوني بموجب القانون الدولي.