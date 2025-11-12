Israeli President Isaac Herzog acknowledged today (Wednesday) the horrific and dangerous attack carried out by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, calling for an end to the increasing wave of settler violence in the occupied territories.



Herzog stated that the violence committed by a group of perpetrators has crossed a red line, demanding that all occupying authorities take decisive action to eliminate this phenomenon.



Israeli Maneuvers in the West Bank



The attacks by settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank come at a time when the occupation is conducting unprecedented military maneuvers in the area.



Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirmed that the military maneuvers in the West Bank are unprecedented and the first of their kind for the army, indicating that the maneuvers tested the performance of the newly formed Eastern Brigade.



Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of al-Mughayer (east of Ramallah) in the midst of the occupied West Bank today.



Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the city of Nablus in the West Bank have renewed in recent days, amid UN warnings of the escalation of these attacks.



The United Nations confirmed that settlers carried out at least 264 attacks in the occupied West Bank last October, representing the highest monthly number since international organization officials began tracking these attacks in 2006.



Illegal Settlements



The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned in a statement (on Friday) of the sharp increase in the pace of violence, stating that these attacks, which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and property damage, averaged eight incidents daily.



About 2.7 million Palestinians reside in the West Bank, where more than half a million Israeli settlers live, representing a key focal point in the efforts to establish a future Palestinian state. However, successive Israeli governments have rapidly expanded settlements there, leading to the division of land, which the United Nations and the international community consider illegal under international law.