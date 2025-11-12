أقر الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ اليوم (الأربعاء)، بالهجوم المروع والخطير الذي نفذه مستوطنون يهود ضد الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية، داعياً إلى وضع حد لموجة متزايدة من عنف المستوطنين في الأراضي المحتلة.
وقال هرتسوغ إن العنف الذي ارتكبته مجموعة من الجناة يتجاوز خطاً أحمر، مطالباً جميع سلطات الاحتلال بالتحرك بشكل حاسم للقضاء على هذه الظاهرة.
مناورات إسرائيلية في الضفة
تأتي هجمات المستوطنين على الفلسطينيين في الضفة الغربية في الوقت الذي يجري الاحتلال مناورات عسكرية غير مسبوقة بالضفة.
وأكد رئيس أركان الإسرائيلي إيال زامير أن المناورات العسكرية في الضفة الغربية غير مسبوقة وهي الأولى من نوعها للجيش، مبيناً أن المناورات اختبرت أداء الفرقة الشرقية الجديدة التي تم تشكيلها.
واقتحمت قوات الاحتلال الإسرائيلي اليوم، بلدة المغير (شرقي محافظة رام الله) وسط الضفة الغربية المحتلة.
وتجددت اعتداءات المستوطنين الإسرائيليين على الفلسطينيين في مدينة نابلس بالضفة الغربية خلال الأيام الماضية، وسط تحذيرات أممية من تصاعد تلك الهجمات.
و أكدت الأمم المتحدة أن المستوطنين نفذوا ما لا يقل عن 264 هجوماً في الضفة المحتلة في أكتوبر الماضي، وهو ما يمثل أكبر عدد شهري منذ أن بدأ مسؤولو المنظمة الدولية في تتبع هذه الهجمات عام 2006.
مستوطنات غير شرعية
وحذّر مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية في بيان (الجمعة) من الارتفاع الحاد في وتيرة العنف، قائلاً إن هذه الهجمات، التي أسفرت عن قتلى وإصابات وأضرار في الممتلكات، بلغت في المتوسط ثماني وقائع يومياً.
ويقطن الضفة الغربية، نحو 2.7 مليون فلسطيني، ويعيش فيها أكثر من نصف مليون مستوطن إسرائيلي، وتُمثل محوراً رئيسياً في المساعي الرامية إلى إقامة دولة فلسطينية مستقبلية، غير أن الحكومات الإسرائيلية المتعاقبة وسّعت المستوطنات فيها بوتيرة سريعة، ما أدى إلى تقسيم الأراضي وهو ما تعتبره الأمم المتحدة والمجتمع الدولي غير قانوني بموجب القانون الدولي.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog acknowledged today (Wednesday) the horrific and dangerous attack carried out by Jewish settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank, calling for an end to the increasing wave of settler violence in the occupied territories.
Herzog stated that the violence committed by a group of perpetrators has crossed a red line, demanding that all occupying authorities take decisive action to eliminate this phenomenon.
Israeli Maneuvers in the West Bank
The attacks by settlers on Palestinians in the West Bank come at a time when the occupation is conducting unprecedented military maneuvers in the area.
Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir confirmed that the military maneuvers in the West Bank are unprecedented and the first of their kind for the army, indicating that the maneuvers tested the performance of the newly formed Eastern Brigade.
Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of al-Mughayer (east of Ramallah) in the midst of the occupied West Bank today.
Attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinians in the city of Nablus in the West Bank have renewed in recent days, amid UN warnings of the escalation of these attacks.
The United Nations confirmed that settlers carried out at least 264 attacks in the occupied West Bank last October, representing the highest monthly number since international organization officials began tracking these attacks in 2006.
Illegal Settlements
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs warned in a statement (on Friday) of the sharp increase in the pace of violence, stating that these attacks, which resulted in fatalities, injuries, and property damage, averaged eight incidents daily.
About 2.7 million Palestinians reside in the West Bank, where more than half a million Israeli settlers live, representing a key focal point in the efforts to establish a future Palestinian state. However, successive Israeli governments have rapidly expanded settlements there, leading to the division of land, which the United Nations and the international community consider illegal under international law.