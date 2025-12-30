دعا مجلس الدفاع الوطني، الإمارات إلى الالتزام الكامل بنص وروح قرارات قيادة الدولة اليمنية، واحترام سيادتها، وعدم التدخل في شؤونها الداخلية، ووقف أي دعم عسكري، أو لوجستي لأي تشكيلات خارج إطار الدولة.


انتهاك قرارات مجلس الأمن


وأكد أن ما ورد في بيان قيادة القوات المشتركة لتحالف دعم الشرعية بشأن شحنات السلاح التي وصلت إلى ميناء المكلا دون تصريح، يمثل تصعيداً خطيراً، وانتهاكاً واضحاً لقرارات مجلس الأمن الدولي ذات الصلة.


وجدد المجلس برئاسة الدكتور رشاد العليمي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، التأكيد على أن القضية الجنوبية قضية وطنية عادلة، لها أبعادها التاريخية والاجتماعية، وستظل محل التزام راسخ من قيادة الدولة، وفي صميم أي تسوية سياسية شاملة، وفق مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وبما يضمن شراكة حقيقية، ومعالجة منصفة للمظالم، وتحقيق تطلعات أبناء المحافظات الجنوبية كافة دون احتكار أو إقصاء.


دعم جهود الوساطة


وأعلن دعمه الكامل لجهود الوساطة التي تقودها المملكة العربية السعودية، من أجل خفض التصعيد، وحماية المدنيين، وإعادة الأوضاع في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة إلى ما كانت عليه، بما يحفظ أمنهما واستقرارهما وسلمهما الاجتماعي.


وثمن المجلس الدور الأخوي الصادق للمملكة العربية السعودية في دعم اليمن وشرعيته الدستورية، والدفاع عن أمنه واستقراره، انطلاقاً من الترابط الوثيق بين أمن البلدين الشقيقين، ومواجهة التحديات المشتركة التي تهدد أمن المنطقة.


واستعرض الاجتماع، تقارير شاملة حول المستجدات الميدانية، والانتهاكات الجسيمة بحق المدنيين التي رافقت التحركات العسكرية، بما في ذلك الاعتداءات على مواقع القوات المسلحة، والممتلكات العامة والخاصة، وصولاً إلى إغلاق مطار سيئون، في مخالفة صريحة لمرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية وفي المقدمة إعلان نقل السلطة واتفاق الرياض، وجهود التهدئة التي يقودها الأشقاء في المملكة العربية السعودية.


وجدد مجلس الدفاع الوطني توصيفه للتحركات العسكرية للمجلس الانتقالي، باعتبارها تمرداً صريحاً على مؤسسات الدولة الشرعية، وتقويضاً لوحدة القرار العسكري والأمني، وتهديداً مباشراً للسلم الأهلي، الذي يصب في مصلحة الجماعة الحوثية الإرهابية.


تأييد إعلان الطوارئ


وأيد المجلس، قرارات رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي، القائد الأعلى للقوات المسلحة المتضمنة إعلان حالة الطوارئ، وإنهاء التواجد الإماراتي في اليمن، والتي جسدت المسؤوليات الدستورية لقيادة الدولة في حماية المدنيين، وصون مؤسساتها الوطنية ومركزها القانوني، مؤكداً الرفض المطلق لمحاولات فرض أمر واقع بالقوة، أو استخدام السلاح لتحقيق مكاسب سياسية.


وكرس الاجتماع، لمناقشة التطورات الخطيرة في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، على ضوء التصعيد العسكري من جانب المجلس الانتقالي، وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار، ووحدة القرار السيادي للدولة.


شارك في الاجتماع أعضاء مجلس القيادة، سلطان العرادة، والدكتور عبدالله العليمي، وعثمان مجلي. وضم رئيس مجلس النواب الشيخ سلطان البركاني، ورئيس مجلس الوزراء، سالم صالح بن بريك، ورئيس مجلس الشورى الدكتور أحمد بن دغر، ونواب رؤساء مجالس النواب والشورى، وهيئة التشاور والمصالحة، وأعضاء مجلس الدفاع الوطني من الوزراء، ورؤساء الهيئات العسكرية والأمنية، بحضور محافظ محافظة حضرموت سالم الخنبشي.