The National Defense Council called on the UAE to fully adhere to the text and spirit of the decisions of the Yemeni state leadership, to respect its sovereignty, to refrain from interfering in its internal affairs, and to stop any military or logistical support for any formations outside the framework of the state.



Violation of Security Council Resolutions



It emphasized that what was stated in the statement of the Joint Forces Command of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy regarding the arms shipments that arrived at the port of Mukalla without authorization represents a serious escalation and a clear violation of the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.



The council, chaired by Dr. Rashad Al-Alimi, reaffirmed today (Tuesday) that the southern issue is a just national cause with its historical and social dimensions, and it will remain a matter of firm commitment from the state leadership, and at the heart of any comprehensive political settlement, in accordance with the transitional phase references, ensuring genuine partnership, fair redress of grievances, and achieving the aspirations of all the people of the southern governorates without monopoly or exclusion.



Support for Mediation Efforts



It announced its full support for the mediation efforts led by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, aimed at reducing escalation, protecting civilians, and restoring the situation in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra to what it was, in a way that preserves their security, stability, and social peace.



The council appreciated the sincere fraternal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting Yemen and its constitutional legitimacy, and defending its security and stability, based on the close link between the security of the two brotherly countries and addressing the common challenges that threaten the security of the region.



The meeting reviewed comprehensive reports on the field developments and the serious violations against civilians that accompanied military movements, including assaults on military sites and public and private properties, culminating in the closure of Sayun Airport, in clear violation of the transitional phase references, foremost among them the declaration of the transfer of power and the Riyadh Agreement, and the de-escalation efforts led by the brothers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



The National Defense Council reiterated its characterization of the military movements of the Transitional Council as an outright rebellion against the legitimate state institutions, undermining the unity of military and security decision-making, and posing a direct threat to civil peace, which serves the interests of the terrorist Houthi group.



Support for the Declaration of Emergency



The council supported the decisions of the President of the Presidential Leadership Council, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, which included the declaration of a state of emergency and the termination of the Emirati presence in Yemen, which embodied the constitutional responsibilities of the state leadership in protecting civilians and safeguarding its national institutions and legal status, affirming its absolute rejection of attempts to impose a fait accompli by force or the use of weapons to achieve political gains.



The meeting was dedicated to discussing the serious developments in the governorates of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, in light of the military escalation by the Transitional Council and its implications for security and stability, and the unity of the state's sovereign decision-making.



Participating in the meeting were members of the Leadership Council, Sultan Al-Aradah, Dr. Abdullah Al-Alimi, and Othman Majli. It included the Speaker of the House of Representatives Sheikh Sultan Al-Barakani, the Prime Minister, Salem Saleh Bin Breik, the Chairman of the Shura Council Dr. Ahmed Bin Daghr, and deputies of the heads of the House of Representatives and the Shura Council, the Consultation and Reconciliation Authority, and members of the National Defense Council from ministers, heads of military and security agencies, with the presence of the Governor of Hadhramaut Governorate, Salem Al-Khanbashi.