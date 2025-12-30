The Syrian authorities imposed a nighttime curfew in the city of Latakia following sectarian violence in predominantly Alawite neighborhoods.



The Ministry of Interior announced in a statement today (Tuesday) that a curfew would be enforced in the city of Latakia starting from 5:00 PM on Tuesday until 6:00 AM the following day, emphasizing that it "does not include emergency situations."



Neighborhoods in Latakia witnessed attacks and looting, according to residents who spoke to the French Press Agency, before calm returned to the city after security forces were deployed, according to state television. The attacks came a day after three people were killed during protests.



The Syrian state television reported that calm had returned to the city of Latakia following a heavy deployment of internal security forces in the main streets.



The head of internal security in Latakia province, Major General Abdulaziz Al-Ahmad, confirmed on Sunday evening that the confrontations did not start spontaneously, but were incited, stressing in statements that security authorities had monitored armed and masked individuals amid the protests. He noted that the armed individuals exploited the protests to attack security forces and citizens, adding that elements of the remnants of the former regime had been observed.



Previously, the Syrian coast witnessed clashes last March, with Damascus accusing armed supporters of former President Bashar al-Assad of igniting the crisis by attacking security forces.



A national investigative committee established to identify those involved in the violations announced that at least 1,426 Alawites were killed in those events, in addition to dozens of security personnel.