فرضت السلطات السورية، حظر تجوال ليلياً في مدينة اللاذقية غداة أعمال عنف طائفية في أحياء ذات غالبية علوية.


وأعلنت وزارة الداخلية في بيان، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، فرض حظر تجوال في مدينة اللاذقية اعتباراً من الساعة الـ5:00 عصراً من يوم الثلاثاء وحتى الـ6:00 صباحاً من اليوم التالي، مؤكدة أنه «لا يشمل الحالات الطارئة».


وشهدت أحياء في اللاذقية هجمات وأعمال نهب، بحسب ما أفاد سكان لوكالة «فرانس برس»، قبل أن يعود الهدوء إلى المدينة بعد انتشار قوات الأمن، وفق التلفزيون الرسمي. وجاءت الهجمات غداة مقتل ثلاثة أشخاص في احتجاجات.


وتحدث التلفزيون الرسمي السوري عن عودة الهدوء إلى مدينة اللاذقية بعد انتشار مكثف لقوى الأمن الداخلي في الشوارع الرئيسية.


وكان قائد الأمن الداخلي في محافظة اللاذقية العميد عبدالعزيز الأحمد، أكد مساء الأحد، أن المواجهات لم تبدأ بعفوية، بل كانت تحريضية، مشدداً في تصريحات على أن السلطات الأمنية رصدت عناصر مسلحة وملثمة وسط الاحتجاجات. ولفت إلى أن المسلحين استغلوا الاحتجاجات للاعتداء على الأمن والمواطنين، مضيفاً أنه تم رصد عناصر لفلول النظام السابق.


وسبق أن شهد الساحل السوري في شهر مارس الماضي اشتباكات، واتهمت دمشق أنصاراً مسلحين للرئيس السابق بشار الأسد بإشعال الأزمة من خلال مهاجمة قوات الأمن.


وأعلنت لجنة تحقيق وطنية أنشئت من أجل تحديد المتورطين في الانتهاكات أن ما لا يقل عن 1,426 علوياً قتلوا في تلك الأحداث، فضلاً عن العشرات من عناصر الأمن.