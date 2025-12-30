ميلا الزهراني لـ«عكاظ»: «المجهولة» تجربة مختلفة في السينما السعودية

عدّت الفنانة ميلا الزهراني فيلم المجهولة تجربة مختلفة في مسار صناعة السينما السعودية، مؤكدة أن العمل يُقدَّم في قالب بوليسي مشوّق يمزج بين الغموض والجريمة، ويحمل مفاجآت متعددة تجذب المشاهد منذ الدقائق الأولى.

وأوضحت الزهراني لـ«عكاظ» أن الفيلم يتناول جوانب إنسانية متشابكة في حياة الشخصيات الرئيسية، ضمن إطار سينمائي يعتمد على التشويق والإثارة، ويطرح تساؤلات عميقة حول العلاقات الاجتماعية والهوية، بأسلوب بصري وسردي معاصر.

وتنطلق عروض فيلم «المجهولة» في دور السينما بالسعودية ودول الخليج اعتبارًا من 1 يناير 2026، بعد عرض خاص أُقيم في مدينة الرياض بحضور صنّاع العمل وعدد من وسائل الإعلام. وكان الفيلم قد دشّن عرضه العالمي الأول ضمن مشاركته في مهرجان تورونتو السينمائي الدولي، كما شارك في مهرجان زيورخ السينمائي و«مهرجان البحر الأحمر السينمائي الدولي»، في حضور يعكس تطور السينما السعودية وقدرتها على المنافسة عالميًا.

وجاء الفيلم بالشراكة مع عدد من الجهات الداعمة لصناعة السينما السعودية، وبالتعاون مع مبادرة «ضوء»، وهيئة الأفلام السعودية، والصندوق الثقافي.
من جهتها، قالت المخرجة هيفاء المنصور إن «المجهولة» يقدّم لمحة عن العالم الخفي للمرأة السعودية، من خلال شخصيات قريبة من الواقع، مؤكدة أن العمل يسعى إلى استكشاف العلاقات المعقّدة داخل المجتمع، وسرد قصة تقودها النساء في مرحلة تشهد تحولات اجتماعية وثقافية متسارعة.

ويقدّم «المجهولة» نموذجًا متقدمًا في توظيف الابتكار في مختلف مراحل الإنتاج، من استخدام تقنيات تصوير حديثة إلى أساليب سرد بصري تعزز تجربة المشاهدة. وصُوّر الفيلم بالكامل في المملكة، وهو من تأليف وإخراج هيفاء المنصور، وبطولة ميلا الزهراني، وانتصار، وشافي الحارثي، ومشعل المطيري، وفاطمة الشريف.

وتدور أحداث الفيلم في إطار من التشويق والبعد الإنساني حول «نوال السفّان»، الشغوفة بعالم الجرائم الحقيقية، التي تسعى لكشف هوية جثة فتاة مراهقة عُثر عليها في الصحراء، لتجد نفسها أمام لغز معقّد داخل مجتمع تقليدي.