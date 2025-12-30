ميلا الزهراني لـ«عكاظ»: «المجهولة» تجربة مختلفة في السينما السعودية

The artist Mila Al-Zahrani considered the film "The Unknown" a different experience in the path of Saudi cinema, confirming that the work is presented in an exciting police framework that blends mystery and crime, and carries multiple surprises that attract the viewer from the first minutes.



Al-Zahrani explained to "Okaz" that the film addresses intertwined human aspects in the lives of the main characters, within a cinematic framework that relies on suspense and excitement, and raises deep questions about social relationships and identity, in a contemporary visual and narrative style.

The screenings of the film "The Unknown" will begin in cinemas in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf countries starting from January 1, 2026, after a special screening held in Riyadh attended by the creators of the work and several media outlets. The film had its world premiere as part of its participation in the Toronto International Film Festival, and also participated in the Zurich Film Festival and the Red Sea International Film Festival, reflecting the development of Saudi cinema and its ability to compete globally.

The film came in partnership with several entities supporting the Saudi cinema industry, in collaboration with the "Light" initiative, the Saudi Film Commission, and the Cultural Fund.



For her part, director Haifa Al-Mansour stated that "The Unknown" offers a glimpse into the hidden world of Saudi women, through characters that are close to reality, confirming that the work seeks to explore the complex relationships within society and narrate a story led by women during a time of rapid social and cultural transformations.

"The Unknown" presents an advanced model in employing innovation in various stages of production, from the use of modern filming techniques to visual storytelling methods that enhance the viewing experience. The film was shot entirely in the Kingdom, and it is written and directed by Haifa Al-Mansour, starring Mila Al-Zahrani, Intisar, Shafi Al-Harithi, Mishal Al-Mutairi, and Fatima Al-Sharif.

The events of the film revolve around suspense and human dimensions concerning "Nawal Al-Saffan," who is passionate about the world of true crimes, as she seeks to uncover the identity of a teenage girl's body found in the desert, only to find herself facing a complex mystery within a traditional society.