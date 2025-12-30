بعد أقل من عامين على رحيل الشاعر محمد زايد الألمعي، تفي وزارة الثقافة، ممثلة في هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، بالتزامها تجاه أحد الأصوات الشعرية البارزة في المشهد الثقافي السعودي، بإصدار أعماله الشعرية الكاملة في ديوان حمل عنواناً بالغ الدلالة: «أنتم ووحدي».
الديوان الذي دُشّن في معرض جدة للكتاب في 20 ديسمبر 2025م، صدر في طبعة أنيقة عن شركة «ناشر» للنشر والتوزيع، في 370 صفحة من القطع المتوسط، جامعاً شتات تجربة شعرية امتدت لعقود، ومؤكداً حرص المؤسسة الثقافية على صون الذاكرة الإبداعية الوطنية، وحفظ أثر الشعراء بعد غيابهم.
وفاء ثقافي يتجاوز الاحتفاء
جاء هذا الإصدار بناءً على توجيه وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود بعد وفاة الشاعر، إذ بادرت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة منذ اللحظات الأولى إلى التواصل مع أسرة الشاعر الراحل وأصدقائه، والعمل على جمع القصائد المتفرقة المنشورة في الصحف والمواقع، إلى جانب ما كان محفوظاً لدى الأسرة والمقرّبين.
أُنيطت مهمة الجمع والتبويب بثلاثة شعراء عرفوا تجربة الألمعي عن قرب، إضافة إلى أحد أفراد أسرته، فكان العمل أشبه بجمع الذاكرة بعد الفقد، وترتيب الصوت الشعري في سياقه الطبيعي. ونتيجة لهذه الجهود، خرج الديوان مصنفاً في أقسام شملت البواكير، والمتون، وقصائد من الجبل، وأغاريد، إلى جانب سيرة ذاتية للشاعر، ومقدمة وافية صدّرتها هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، بمقدّمة أكدت فيها مكانة الألمعي بوصفه أحد رموز الشعر السعودي المعاصر، وصوتاً ألفته الساحة الثقافية وحزنت لغيابه.
شاعر التجديد والخيال المحلّق
لفتت الهيئة في مقدمة الديوان إلى السمات البارزة في تجربة الألمعي، إذ تتجلى الفكرة العميقة، والعبارة المصقولة، والخيال المحلّق، مؤكدة أنه كان من أوائل الشعراء الذين حملوا لواء التجديد في القصيدة السعودية شكلاً ومضموناً، دون أن يفقد صلته بجذوره الجمالية والإنسانية.
صدى واسع في الوسط الثقافي
قوبل إعلان صدور الديوان بترحيب واسع في الأوساط الأدبية. فقد وصف الشاعر جاسم الصحيح الإصدار بأنه إنجاز شعري كبير يستوجب الشكر، فيما رأى الشاعر جبران محمد قحل في المبادرة لفتة وفاء مستحقة لرمز إبداعي. واعتبر الشاعر الكويتي دخيل الخليفة صدور الديوان خطوة مباركة لشاعر راحل يستحق الاحتفاء، بينما أشار الناقد الدكتور محمد الدبيسي إلى أن الخبر مبهج لكلّ من كان خلف هذا العمل.
أما الدكتور محمد حبيبي فقد عبّر عن سعادته بالمنجز، مشيراً في الوقت ذاته إلى إحساسه بالحزن؛ لأنّ الشاعر لم يشهد لحظة اكتمال مشروعه الشعري مطبوعاً. ووصف الشاعر والكاتب والناشر صالح الديواني هذا الإصدار بأنه تقدير لصديق عمر، موجّهاً شكره لوزير الثقافة ولكل من أسهم في إعداد الديوان ومراجعته.
«أنتم ووحدي».. العنوان بوصفه مفتاحاً
يفتح عنوان الديوان «أنتم ووحدي» باب التأويل على مصراعيه، في مواجهة شفيفة بين ذات الشاعر والجماعة، بين حضور المبدع في محيطه الاجتماعي، وانسحابه إلى عزلته الداخلية بوصفها موقفاً جمالياً ووجودياً. فالألمعي حاضر مع الآخرين، لكنه في الوقت ذاته كان مشغولاً بصوته الخاص، وبقلقه العميق، وبأسئلته التي لا تهدأ.
"علّمني الولد الأنقى
الولدُ المجنون، الأسعد والأشقى
أن أقترح سماواتٍ داكنةً، غامضةً
فأرتبها نجماً نجماً
وألاقحها برقاً برقاً
علّمني أن أتشبّث بالأسئلة الأولى كي أبقى
قال:
ازدد رفضاً، تزدد عمقاً".
لم يكن محمد زايد الألمعي شاعراً صاخباً في حياته، لكنه كان صوتاً مسموعاً ومؤثراً في تجربته. وفي هذا الديوان ما يخلّد الشاعر الإنسان، لا عبر السيرة فقط، بل من خلال القصائد ذاتها، القصائد المكتوبة بحساسية عالية، إذ تتسع مساحات الصمت بقدر ما تتكلم اللغة، وربما أكثر.
لم يكن محمد زايد الألمعي في شعره خائفاً ولا ضعيفاً، بل كان واعياً ومتأملاً، قلقاً وجميلاً، يتحول في لحظات إلى طاقة شعرية، وإلى لغة دقيقة ومدهشة، تقول ما تريد دون ادعاء، وتترك للقارئ مساحة المشاركة في الاكتشاف.
خلاصة تجربة
ديوان «أنتم ووحدي» خلاصة هادئة لتجربة شاعر كبير، آثر أن يرحل في صمت، ويترك لنا شعراً قادراً على البقاء.
هذا الديوان ليس وداعاً بقدر ما هو شهادة أخيرة على شاعر عرف كيف يحوّل العزلة إلى جمال، والخوف إلى كتابة، والحياة إلى أثر لا يغيب.
"أنا هكذا
مرّت عليّ قصيدةٌ
فقصدتها
ونبذت ما قال الغناء سواها
أنا قلت أرسم وجهها
لأراها
أو كنت أحسبني
أسير إلى طريق هدايتي
أغوي ضلالي
ريثما ألقاها".
Less than two years after the departure of poet Mohammed Zaid Al-Almaei, the Ministry of Culture, represented by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, fulfills its commitment to one of the prominent poetic voices in the Saudi cultural scene by publishing his complete poetic works in a collection titled: "You and Me Alone".
The collection, which was launched at the Jeddah Book Fair on December 20, 2025, was published in an elegant edition by "Nashir" Publishing and Distribution Company, spanning 370 pages of medium size, gathering the scattered poetic experience that extended over decades, and affirming the cultural institution's commitment to preserving the national creative memory and maintaining the legacy of poets after their absence.
A Cultural Loyalty Beyond Celebration
This publication came based on the directive of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, following the poet's death. The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority promptly reached out to the family and friends of the late poet from the very first moments, working to collect the scattered poems published in newspapers and websites, alongside what was preserved by the family and close ones.
The task of gathering and organizing was entrusted to three poets who knew Al-Almaei's experience closely, in addition to a family member, making the work akin to collecting memories after loss and arranging the poetic voice in its natural context. As a result of these efforts, the collection was categorized into sections that included early works, main texts, poems from the mountains, and songs, alongside a biography of the poet and a comprehensive introduction provided by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, which emphasized Al-Almaei's status as one of the symbols of contemporary Saudi poetry, a voice that the cultural scene had grown accustomed to and mourned for its absence.
A Poet of Renewal and Soaring Imagination
The Authority highlighted in the introduction to the collection the prominent features of Al-Almaei's experience, where deep ideas, polished expressions, and soaring imagination are evident, affirming that he was among the first poets to carry the banner of renewal in Saudi poetry in both form and content, without losing his connection to his aesthetic and human roots.
Wide Echo in the Cultural Sphere
The announcement of the collection's release was met with widespread welcome in literary circles. Poet Jassim Al-Sayegh described the publication as a significant poetic achievement deserving of gratitude, while poet Jubran Mohammed Qahl viewed the initiative as a well-deserved gesture of loyalty to a creative symbol. Kuwaiti poet Dakhil Al-Khalifa considered the release of the collection a blessed step for a departed poet who deserves celebration, while critic Dr. Mohammed Al-Dubaisi noted that the news is joyful for everyone who was behind this work.
Dr. Mohammed Habibi expressed his happiness with the accomplishment, while also mentioning his sadness that the poet did not witness the moment of his poetic project being completed in print. Poet, writer, and publisher Saleh Al-Diwani described this publication as a tribute to a lifelong friend, directing his thanks to the Minister of Culture and to everyone who contributed to the preparation and review of the collection.
"You and Me Alone"… The Title as a Key
The title of the collection "You and Me Alone" opens the door to interpretation wide open, presenting a delicate confrontation between the poet's self and the community, between the presence of the creator in his social environment and his withdrawal into his inner solitude as an aesthetic and existential stance. Al-Almaei is present with others, yet at the same time, he was preoccupied with his own voice, his deep anxieties, and his unceasing questions.
"The purest boy taught me
The crazy boy, the happiest and the saddest
To propose dark, mysterious heavens
So I arrange them star by star
And I mix them lightning by lightning
He taught me to cling to the first questions to remain
He said:
Increase your rejection, you will deepen."
Mohammed Zaid Al-Almaei was not a loud poet in his life, but he was a heard and influential voice in his experience. In this collection, there is a celebration of the poet as a human being, not only through the biography but also through the poems themselves, which are written with high sensitivity, where the spaces of silence expand as much as the language speaks, perhaps even more.
Mohammed Zaid Al-Almaei was neither fearful nor weak in his poetry; rather, he was aware and contemplative, anxious and beautiful, transforming at moments into a poetic energy and into a precise and astonishing language that expresses what it wants without pretense, leaving the reader space for participation in discovery.
A Summary of Experience
The collection "You and Me Alone" is a quiet summary of the experience of a great poet who chose to depart in silence, leaving us poetry capable of enduring.
This collection is not a farewell as much as it is a final testament to a poet who knew how to transform solitude into beauty, fear into writing, and life into an enduring legacy.
"I am like this
A poem passed by me
So I sought it
And I discarded what the song said other than it
I said I draw its face
To see it
Or I thought I was
Walking towards my guidance
Tempting my misguidance
Until I find it."