Less than two years after the departure of poet Mohammed Zaid Al-Almaei, the Ministry of Culture, represented by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, fulfills its commitment to one of the prominent poetic voices in the Saudi cultural scene by publishing his complete poetic works in a collection titled: "You and Me Alone".

The collection, which was launched at the Jeddah Book Fair on December 20, 2025, was published in an elegant edition by "Nashir" Publishing and Distribution Company, spanning 370 pages of medium size, gathering the scattered poetic experience that extended over decades, and affirming the cultural institution's commitment to preserving the national creative memory and maintaining the legacy of poets after their absence.

A Cultural Loyalty Beyond Celebration

This publication came based on the directive of the Minister of Culture, Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, following the poet's death. The Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority promptly reached out to the family and friends of the late poet from the very first moments, working to collect the scattered poems published in newspapers and websites, alongside what was preserved by the family and close ones.

The task of gathering and organizing was entrusted to three poets who knew Al-Almaei's experience closely, in addition to a family member, making the work akin to collecting memories after loss and arranging the poetic voice in its natural context. As a result of these efforts, the collection was categorized into sections that included early works, main texts, poems from the mountains, and songs, alongside a biography of the poet and a comprehensive introduction provided by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Authority, which emphasized Al-Almaei's status as one of the symbols of contemporary Saudi poetry, a voice that the cultural scene had grown accustomed to and mourned for its absence.

A Poet of Renewal and Soaring Imagination

The Authority highlighted in the introduction to the collection the prominent features of Al-Almaei's experience, where deep ideas, polished expressions, and soaring imagination are evident, affirming that he was among the first poets to carry the banner of renewal in Saudi poetry in both form and content, without losing his connection to his aesthetic and human roots.

Wide Echo in the Cultural Sphere

The announcement of the collection's release was met with widespread welcome in literary circles. Poet Jassim Al-Sayegh described the publication as a significant poetic achievement deserving of gratitude, while poet Jubran Mohammed Qahl viewed the initiative as a well-deserved gesture of loyalty to a creative symbol. Kuwaiti poet Dakhil Al-Khalifa considered the release of the collection a blessed step for a departed poet who deserves celebration, while critic Dr. Mohammed Al-Dubaisi noted that the news is joyful for everyone who was behind this work.

Dr. Mohammed Habibi expressed his happiness with the accomplishment, while also mentioning his sadness that the poet did not witness the moment of his poetic project being completed in print. Poet, writer, and publisher Saleh Al-Diwani described this publication as a tribute to a lifelong friend, directing his thanks to the Minister of Culture and to everyone who contributed to the preparation and review of the collection.

"You and Me Alone"… The Title as a Key

The title of the collection "You and Me Alone" opens the door to interpretation wide open, presenting a delicate confrontation between the poet's self and the community, between the presence of the creator in his social environment and his withdrawal into his inner solitude as an aesthetic and existential stance. Al-Almaei is present with others, yet at the same time, he was preoccupied with his own voice, his deep anxieties, and his unceasing questions.

"The purest boy taught me

The crazy boy, the happiest and the saddest

To propose dark, mysterious heavens

So I arrange them star by star

And I mix them lightning by lightning

He taught me to cling to the first questions to remain

He said:

Increase your rejection, you will deepen."

Mohammed Zaid Al-Almaei was not a loud poet in his life, but he was a heard and influential voice in his experience. In this collection, there is a celebration of the poet as a human being, not only through the biography but also through the poems themselves, which are written with high sensitivity, where the spaces of silence expand as much as the language speaks, perhaps even more.

Mohammed Zaid Al-Almaei was neither fearful nor weak in his poetry; rather, he was aware and contemplative, anxious and beautiful, transforming at moments into a poetic energy and into a precise and astonishing language that expresses what it wants without pretense, leaving the reader space for participation in discovery.

A Summary of Experience

The collection "You and Me Alone" is a quiet summary of the experience of a great poet who chose to depart in silence, leaving us poetry capable of enduring.

This collection is not a farewell as much as it is a final testament to a poet who knew how to transform solitude into beauty, fear into writing, and life into an enduring legacy.

"I am like this

A poem passed by me

So I sought it

And I discarded what the song said other than it

I said I draw its face

To see it

Or I thought I was

Walking towards my guidance

Tempting my misguidance

Until I find it."