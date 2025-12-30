بعد أقل من عامين على رحيل الشاعر محمد زايد الألمعي، تفي وزارة الثقافة، ممثلة في هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، بالتزامها تجاه أحد الأصوات الشعرية البارزة في المشهد الثقافي السعودي، بإصدار أعماله الشعرية الكاملة في ديوان حمل عنواناً بالغ الدلالة: «أنتم ووحدي».

الديوان الذي دُشّن في معرض جدة للكتاب في 20 ديسمبر 2025م، صدر في طبعة أنيقة عن شركة «ناشر» للنشر والتوزيع، في 370 صفحة من القطع المتوسط، جامعاً شتات تجربة شعرية امتدت لعقود، ومؤكداً حرص المؤسسة الثقافية على صون الذاكرة الإبداعية الوطنية، وحفظ أثر الشعراء بعد غيابهم.

وفاء ثقافي يتجاوز الاحتفاء

جاء هذا الإصدار بناءً على توجيه وزير الثقافة الأمير بدر بن عبدالله بن فرحان آل سعود بعد وفاة الشاعر، إذ بادرت هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة منذ اللحظات الأولى إلى التواصل مع أسرة الشاعر الراحل وأصدقائه، والعمل على جمع القصائد المتفرقة المنشورة في الصحف والمواقع، إلى جانب ما كان محفوظاً لدى الأسرة والمقرّبين.

أُنيطت مهمة الجمع والتبويب بثلاثة شعراء عرفوا تجربة الألمعي عن قرب، إضافة إلى أحد أفراد أسرته، فكان العمل أشبه بجمع الذاكرة بعد الفقد، وترتيب الصوت الشعري في سياقه الطبيعي. ونتيجة لهذه الجهود، خرج الديوان مصنفاً في أقسام شملت البواكير، والمتون، وقصائد من الجبل، وأغاريد، إلى جانب سيرة ذاتية للشاعر، ومقدمة وافية صدّرتها هيئة الأدب والنشر والترجمة، بمقدّمة أكدت فيها مكانة الألمعي بوصفه أحد رموز الشعر السعودي المعاصر، وصوتاً ألفته الساحة الثقافية وحزنت لغيابه.

شاعر التجديد والخيال المحلّق

لفتت الهيئة في مقدمة الديوان إلى السمات البارزة في تجربة الألمعي، إذ تتجلى الفكرة العميقة، والعبارة المصقولة، والخيال المحلّق، مؤكدة أنه كان من أوائل الشعراء الذين حملوا لواء التجديد في القصيدة السعودية شكلاً ومضموناً، دون أن يفقد صلته بجذوره الجمالية والإنسانية.

صدى واسع في الوسط الثقافي

قوبل إعلان صدور الديوان بترحيب واسع في الأوساط الأدبية. فقد وصف الشاعر جاسم الصحيح الإصدار بأنه إنجاز شعري كبير يستوجب الشكر، فيما رأى الشاعر جبران محمد قحل في المبادرة لفتة وفاء مستحقة لرمز إبداعي. واعتبر الشاعر الكويتي دخيل الخليفة صدور الديوان خطوة مباركة لشاعر راحل يستحق الاحتفاء، بينما أشار الناقد الدكتور محمد الدبيسي إلى أن الخبر مبهج لكلّ من كان خلف هذا العمل.

أما الدكتور محمد حبيبي فقد عبّر عن سعادته بالمنجز، مشيراً في الوقت ذاته إلى إحساسه بالحزن؛ لأنّ الشاعر لم يشهد لحظة اكتمال مشروعه الشعري مطبوعاً. ووصف الشاعر والكاتب والناشر صالح الديواني هذا الإصدار بأنه تقدير لصديق عمر، موجّهاً شكره لوزير الثقافة ولكل من أسهم في إعداد الديوان ومراجعته.

«أنتم ووحدي».. العنوان بوصفه مفتاحاً

يفتح عنوان الديوان «أنتم ووحدي» باب التأويل على مصراعيه، في مواجهة شفيفة بين ذات الشاعر والجماعة، بين حضور المبدع في محيطه الاجتماعي، وانسحابه إلى عزلته الداخلية بوصفها موقفاً جمالياً ووجودياً. فالألمعي حاضر مع الآخرين، لكنه في الوقت ذاته كان مشغولاً بصوته الخاص، وبقلقه العميق، وبأسئلته التي لا تهدأ.

"علّمني الولد الأنقى

الولدُ المجنون، الأسعد والأشقى

أن أقترح سماواتٍ داكنةً، غامضةً

فأرتبها نجماً نجماً

وألاقحها برقاً برقاً

علّمني أن أتشبّث بالأسئلة الأولى كي أبقى

قال:

ازدد رفضاً، تزدد عمقاً".

لم يكن محمد زايد الألمعي شاعراً صاخباً في حياته، لكنه كان صوتاً مسموعاً ومؤثراً في تجربته. وفي هذا الديوان ما يخلّد الشاعر الإنسان، لا عبر السيرة فقط، بل من خلال القصائد ذاتها، القصائد المكتوبة بحساسية عالية، إذ تتسع مساحات الصمت بقدر ما تتكلم اللغة، وربما أكثر.

لم يكن محمد زايد الألمعي في شعره خائفاً ولا ضعيفاً، بل كان واعياً ومتأملاً، قلقاً وجميلاً، يتحول في لحظات إلى طاقة شعرية، وإلى لغة دقيقة ومدهشة، تقول ما تريد دون ادعاء، وتترك للقارئ مساحة المشاركة في الاكتشاف.

خلاصة تجربة

ديوان «أنتم ووحدي» خلاصة هادئة لتجربة شاعر كبير، آثر أن يرحل في صمت، ويترك لنا شعراً قادراً على البقاء.

هذا الديوان ليس وداعاً بقدر ما هو شهادة أخيرة على شاعر عرف كيف يحوّل العزلة إلى جمال، والخوف إلى كتابة، والحياة إلى أثر لا يغيب.

"أنا هكذا

مرّت عليّ قصيدةٌ

فقصدتها

ونبذت ما قال الغناء سواها

أنا قلت أرسم وجهها

لأراها

أو كنت أحسبني

أسير إلى طريق هدايتي

أغوي ضلالي

ريثما ألقاها".