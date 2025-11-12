Member of the European Parliament Marion Marshall Le Pen has called for a ban on the terrorist organization the Muslim Brotherhood in France, asserting that its presence poses a continuous threat.



Marshall stated that the Muslim Brotherhood employs a strategy of infiltration into institutions, including associations, schools, and sports and cultural activities, with the aim of imposing a hidden ideological agenda. This was during an interview with the French radio station "Europe 1" on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Paris terrorist attacks, indicating that this infiltration is part of a broader strategy of the group, targeting to influence French society through "systematic" means that appear respectable, but in reality aim to promote its extremist ideas.



Infiltration Strategy



The French MP called for a ban on the terrorist group the Muslim Brotherhood in France, considering its presence a "continuous threat" to the values of the Republic and secularism.



She pointed out that the organization follows a method of "infiltration" into French society through associations, schools, and even sports clubs, with the goal of imposing a hidden ideological agenda, noting that she is subjected to "judicial terrorism" from the group as part of its resistance to exposing what she considers a suspicious presence of this group in some institutions.



The French Member of the European Parliament praised the report from the French Ministry of the Interior, led by former Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau, regarding the Brotherhood and institutional infiltration, published in May 2025. She indicated that the report mentioned that there are about 139 mosques in France directly linked to the Brotherhood, in addition to 68 mosques considered close to the organization, distributed across 55 departments.



The "Brotherhood" Controls Mosques



She clarified that these mosques are estimated to represent about 7% of the total Muslim places of worship in France, focusing on what is known as "infiltration" in education, sports clubs, and cultural associations.



She mentioned that estimates from French intelligence confirm that the actual number of active members of the Brotherhood in France is around 400,000 people, which constitutes the hard core of the group, and not everyone who frequents the mosques associated with it. She explained that the infiltration is not limited to worship but also includes the organization at the local level in schools (21 institutions identified), sports clubs, and youth activities.