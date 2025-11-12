طالبت عضو البرلمان الأوروبي ماريون مارشال لوبان بحظر تنظيم الإخوان الإرهابي في فرنسا، مؤكدة أن وجوده يشكل تهديداً مستمراً.


وقالت مارشال، إن تنظيم الإخوان يعتمد أسلوب التغلغل في المؤسسات، بما في ذلك الجمعيات، المدارس، والأنشطة الرياضية والثقافية، بهدف فرض أجندة أيديولوجية خفية، وذلك خلال مقابلة مع إذاعة «يورب 1» الفرنسية بمناسبة مرور عشر سنوات علي هجمات باريس الإرهابية، مبينة أن هذا التغلغل يُعد جزءاً من إستراتيجية أوسع للجماعة، تستهدف التأثير على المجتمع الفرنسي عبر وسائل «نظامية» تبدو محترمة، لكنها تهدف في الواقع إلى تمرير أفكارها المتطرفة.


اعتماد أسلوب التغلغل


وطالبت النائبة الفرنسية بحظر جماعة الإخوان الإرهابية في فرنسا، معتبرة أن وجودها «تهديد مستمر» لقيم الجمهورية والعلمانية.


وأشارت إلى أن التنظيم يتبع أسلوب «التغلغل» في المجتمع الفرنسي، عبر الجمعيات، المدارس، وحتى الأندية الرياضية، بهدف فرض أجندة أيديولوجية مخفية، مبينة أنها تتعرض لـ«إرهاب قضائي» من الجماعة كجزء من مقاومتها لكشف ما اعتبرته حضوراً مشبوهاً لهذه الجماعة في بعض المؤسسات.


وأشادت عضو البرلمان الأوروبي الفرنسية بتقرير وزارة الداخلية الفرنسية بقيادة وزير الداخلية الفرنسي السابق برونو ريتايو، عن الإخوان والتغلغل المؤسسي، في مايو 2025، مبينة أن التقرير أشار إلى أن هناك حوالى 139 مسجداً في فرنسا مرتبطة مباشرة بالإخوان، بالإضافة إلى 68 مسجداً تعتبر قريبة من التنظيم، موزعة عبر 55 مقاطعة.


«الإخوان» يسيطر على المساجد


وأوضحت أنه تم تقدير أن هذه المساجد تمثل حوالى 7 % من إجمالي أماكن العبادة المسلمة في فرنسا، وتتركز على ما يُعرف بـ «التغلغل» في التعليم، الأندية الرياضية، والجمعيات الثقافية.


وذكرت أن تقديرات المخابرات الفرنسية تؤكد أن عدد أعضاء الإخوان الفعليين في فرنسا يقدر بنحو 400 ألف شخص، وهو ما يشكل النواة الصلبة للجماعة، وليس كل من يتردد على المساجد المرتبطة بها، موضحة أن التغلغل لا يقتصر على العبادة، بل يشمل التنظيم على المستوى المحلي في المدارس (21 مؤسسة تم تحديدها)، الأندية الرياضية، والأنشطة الشبابية.