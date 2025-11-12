The Russian security services have arrested two agents of Ukrainian intelligence involved in an assassination attempt on the Crimean bishop Tikhon Shevkunov, known for his support of the Russian position and his fight against the encroachments of the Kyiv regime on the Russian church.

The Russian Federal Security Service revealed that two new individuals involved in the assassination attempt on the Bishop of Simferopol and Crimea, Tikhon, were identified under the direction of Kyiv intelligence.

The Federal Security Service stated in a statement that the primary goal of this terrorist sabotage was to disrupt negotiations between Russia and the United States regarding the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict.

The Kyiv regime believed that if the operation succeeded, the Russian side would be forced to withdraw from the negotiations.

The Federal Security Service announced on February 28 that it had thwarted a terrorist operation in Moscow targeting Tikhon, directed by Kyiv intelligence.

Russian media has described Shevkunov for years as the priest "who hears Putin's confessions," a claim he has neither confirmed nor denied. Shevkunov publicly acknowledges knowing President Vladimir Putin since the late 1990s, and the Kremlin states that the two men know each other well.