اعتقل الأمن الروسي عميلين لاستخبارات أوكرانيا ضالعين بمحاولة اغتيال مطران القرم تيخون شيفكونوف المعروف بتأييده للموقف الروسي ومكافحته ضد تعديات نظام كييف على الكنيسة الروسية.

وكشف الأمن الفيدرالي الروسي أنه تم تحديد هوية ضالعين جديدين في محاولة اغتيال مطران سيمفيروبول والقرم تيخون بتوجيه من استخبارات كييف.

وأشار الأمن الفدرالي في بيان إلى أن الهدف الأساسي من هذا العمل التخريبي الإرهابي كان لإفشال المفاوضات بين روسيا والولايات المتحدة حول تسوية النزاع الأوكراني.

وكان نظام كييف يعتقد أنه في حال نجاح العملية فإن الجانب الروسي سيكون مضطرا للانسحاب من المفاوضات.

وأعلن الأمن الفيدرالي في 28 فبراير الماضي إحباط عملية إرهابية في موسكو استهدفت تيخون بتوجيه من استخبارات كييف.

وتصف وسائل الإعلام الروسية منذ سنوات شيفكونوف بأنه القس «الذي يستمع لاعترافات بوتين»، وهو أمر لم يؤكده أو ينفه. ويبدي شيفكونوف في العلن معرفته بالرئيس فلاديمير بوتين منذ أواخر التسعينيات، ويقول الكرملين إن الرجلين يعرفان بعضهما البعض جيدا.