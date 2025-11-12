42 people have died after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Libya on November 3, according to the United Nations migration agency, today (Wednesday). They announced the rescue of seven people after spending six days at sea.



The agency stated in a statement that on November 8, Libyan authorities carried out a search and rescue operation following the sinking of a rubber boat that was transporting 49 migrants, including two women, five days after it set sail from the Libyan coast. The statement indicated that the search operations allowed for the rescue of seven people.



The Libyan coast, especially in the summer, witnesses drowning disasters involving boats loaded with irregular migrants. At least 60 migrants, including women and children, lost their lives after two boats sank off Libya in the middle of this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.



The International Organization for Migration previously reported that since the beginning of the year, 456 people have died off the coast of Libya while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, which remains the most dangerous migration route in the world due to increasingly dangerous trafficking practices, limited rescue capabilities, and increasing restrictions on humanitarian operations.



The organization confirmed the interception of 17,000 people and their return to Libya since the beginning of the year, including 1,516 women and 586 children.