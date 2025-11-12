لقي 42 شخصا حتفهم بعد غرق مركب كان يُقل عشرات المهاجرين قبالة السواحل الليبية في الثالث من شهر نوفمبر الجاري، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة الأمم المتحدة للهجرة، اليوم(الأربعاء). وأعلنت إنقاذ سبعة أشخاص بعد أن أمضوا ستة أيام في البحر.
وذكرت الوكالة في بيان أنه في الثامن من نوفمبر، نفّذت السلطات الليبية عملية بحث وإنقاذ عقب غرق قارب مطاطي كان ينقل 49 مهاجرا من بينهم امرأتان بعد خمسة أيام من إبحاره من السواحل الليبية، وأفاد البيان بأن عمليات البحث سمحت بإنقاذ سبعة أشخاص.
وتشهد السواحل الليبية خصوصا في فصل الصيف، كوارث غرق لقوارب محمّلة بالمهاجرين غير النظاميين، ولقي ما لا يقل عن 60 مهاجراً، بينهم نساء وأطفال، مصرعهم بعد غرق قاربين قبالة ليبيا منتصف هذا العام، وفقاً للمنظمة الدولية للهجرة.
وأعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة في حصيلة سابقة، أنه منذ بداية العام لقي 456 شخصاً مصرعهم قبالة سواحل ليبيا أثناء محاولتهم عبور البحر الأبيض المتوسط الذي يظل أخطر طريق للهجرة في العالم بسبب ممارسات الاتجار الخطيرة بشكل متزايد، وقدرات الإنقاذ المحدودة، والقيود المتزايدة على العمليات الإنسانية.
وأكدت المنظمة اعتراض 17 ألف شخص وإعادتهم إلى ليبيا منذ بداية العام، بما في ذلك 1516 امرأة و586 طفلاً.
42 people have died after a boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Libya on November 3, according to the United Nations migration agency, today (Wednesday). They announced the rescue of seven people after spending six days at sea.
The agency stated in a statement that on November 8, Libyan authorities carried out a search and rescue operation following the sinking of a rubber boat that was transporting 49 migrants, including two women, five days after it set sail from the Libyan coast. The statement indicated that the search operations allowed for the rescue of seven people.
The Libyan coast, especially in the summer, witnesses drowning disasters involving boats loaded with irregular migrants. At least 60 migrants, including women and children, lost their lives after two boats sank off Libya in the middle of this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.
The International Organization for Migration previously reported that since the beginning of the year, 456 people have died off the coast of Libya while attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea, which remains the most dangerous migration route in the world due to increasingly dangerous trafficking practices, limited rescue capabilities, and increasing restrictions on humanitarian operations.
The organization confirmed the interception of 17,000 people and their return to Libya since the beginning of the year, including 1,516 women and 586 children.