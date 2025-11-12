لقي 42 شخصا حتفهم بعد غرق مركب كان يُقل عشرات المهاجرين قبالة السواحل الليبية في الثالث من شهر نوفمبر الجاري، بحسب ما أفادت وكالة الأمم المتحدة للهجرة، اليوم(الأربعاء). وأعلنت إنقاذ سبعة أشخاص بعد أن أمضوا ستة أيام في البحر.


وذكرت الوكالة في بيان أنه في الثامن من نوفمبر، نفّذت السلطات الليبية عملية بحث وإنقاذ عقب غرق قارب مطاطي كان ينقل 49 مهاجرا من بينهم امرأتان بعد خمسة أيام من إبحاره من السواحل الليبية، وأفاد البيان بأن عمليات البحث سمحت بإنقاذ سبعة أشخاص.


وتشهد السواحل الليبية خصوصا في فصل الصيف، كوارث غرق لقوارب محمّلة بالمهاجرين غير النظاميين، ولقي ما لا يقل عن 60 مهاجراً، بينهم نساء وأطفال، مصرعهم بعد غرق قاربين قبالة ليبيا منتصف هذا العام، وفقاً للمنظمة الدولية للهجرة.


وأعلنت المنظمة الدولية للهجرة في حصيلة سابقة، أنه منذ بداية العام لقي 456 شخصاً مصرعهم قبالة سواحل ليبيا أثناء محاولتهم عبور البحر الأبيض المتوسط الذي يظل أخطر طريق للهجرة في العالم بسبب ممارسات الاتجار الخطيرة بشكل متزايد، وقدرات الإنقاذ المحدودة، والقيود المتزايدة على العمليات الإنسانية.


وأكدت المنظمة اعتراض 17 ألف شخص وإعادتهم إلى ليبيا منذ بداية العام، بما في ذلك 1516 امرأة و586 طفلاً.