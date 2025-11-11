أعلن وزير الخارجية المصري بدر عبدالعاطي، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، وجود ملاحظات من عدة دول على مشروع القرار الأمريكي في مجلس الأمن بشأن خطة إنهاء الحرب ونشر قوة دولية في غزة، موضحاً أن بلاده منخرطة في المشاورات الجارية في نيويورك بهذا الصدد.


ونقلت وكالة أنباء «الشرق الأوسط» المصرية عن عبدالعاطي قوله: نتشاور مع الولايات المتحدة بشكل يومي، إضافة إلى مشاورات مع كل أعضاء مجلس الأمن ومع المجموعة العربية من خلال الجزائر العضو في المجلس حالياً، مضيفاً: «نأمل أن يصدر القرار الأممي بما يحفظ الثوابت المتعلقة بالقضية الفلسطينية، ويسمح بنشر القوة الدولية في أسرع وقت ممكن، ولكن وفق تحقيق التوافق، وبما يجعل القرار قابلاً للتنفيذ على أرض الواقع».


وأعرب الوزير المصري عن أمله في الوصول إلى صياغات توافقية دون المساس بالثوابت الفلسطينية قائلاً: «إننا نتحرك، وهناك ملاحظات للعديد من الدول، وهم منخرطون في النقاش في نيويورك، ونأمل أن يتم التوصل إلى صياغات توافقية تعكس الشواغل وأولويات كل الأطراف، ودون المساس بالثوابت الفلسطينية».


ولفت إلى أن مصر تدعم نشر القوة الدولية في غزة، ولكن ليس بالضرورة أن تشارك فيها.