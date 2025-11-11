The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Badr Abdel Atti, announced today (Tuesday) that several countries have raised concerns about the US draft resolution in the Security Council regarding the plan to end the war and deploy an international force in Gaza, explaining that his country is engaged in ongoing consultations in New York in this regard.



Egypt's Middle East News Agency quoted Abdel Atti as saying: "We consult with the United States on a daily basis, in addition to consultations with all Security Council members and with the Arab group through Algeria, which is currently a member of the council." He added, "We hope that the UN resolution will be issued in a way that preserves the constants related to the Palestinian issue and allows for the deployment of the international force as soon as possible, but in a manner that achieves consensus and makes the resolution executable on the ground."



The Egyptian minister expressed hope for reaching consensus formulations without undermining Palestinian constants, saying: "We are moving forward, and there are observations from many countries, and they are engaged in discussions in New York. We hope to reach consensus formulations that reflect the concerns and priorities of all parties, without undermining Palestinian constants."



He pointed out that Egypt supports the deployment of an international force in Gaza, but it does not necessarily have to participate in it.