Yemeni military sources revealed to "Okaz" that the National Shield Forces thwarted attempts by remnants of the Southern Transitional Council to smuggle weapons from the stores of Camp 37 in the Al-Khasha area of Wadi Hadramout.

A swift and surprise operation

The sources stated that the swift and surprise operation carried out by the National Shield Forces in Hadramout did not give the remnants of the Transitional Council a chance to smuggle the weapons and left them in a state of confusion. They added that the forces managed, upon their arrival, to thwart the loading of weaponry in the stores and took control of it at the last moment, apprehending the individuals who were attempting to loot the weapons.

Eyewitnesses confirmed the escape of leaders and members of the Transitional Council from the capital district of Hadramout province, noting that vehicles carrying armed individuals were seen fleeing the city.

Witnesses explained that the escape of the Transitional elements came after the National Shield Forces encircled their positions and quickly reached the Qatn district adjacent to the Sayoun district after taking control of the Al-Qans and Al-Masafir junctions. Others spoke of a flight from the Al-Mukalla district as well, following movements within its neighborhoods by its residents, who confirmed yesterday their support for legitimacy and their endorsement of the Saudi statements through a march.

قصف مواقع الانتقالي في سيئون

A call for solidarity and filling security gaps

Yemeni activists circulated videos of Transitional Council patrols carrying armed individuals leaving the city of Sayoun amid reports of airstrikes targeting their camps and headquarters in the city.

The first deputy governor of Hadramout and head of its tribal alliance, Amr bin Habreesh, arrived at the Al-Hadba camps on the Hadramout coast, calling on the Hadrami people to unite and fill any security voids. He emphasized that Hadramout has room for everyone, and there is no place for chaos or destruction.

Withdrawal and prioritizing the public interest

For his part, the commander of the National Shield Forces, Bashir Al-Sabhi, called on the Southern Transitional Council to prioritize the public interest and withdraw from the camps, assuring them of official guarantees in case of compliance.

Al-Sabhi stated in a message directed to the leadership of the Transitional Council that he guarantees their safety with the higher leadership in the event of withdrawal, stressing that "no one will be harmed, and rights will be fully guaranteed if there is a response."

He confirmed that this step serves the interest of stability and reduces tension, calling for a positive response to the initiative that achieves security and spares the region further escalation.

Al-Sabhi questioned the Transitional Council, saying: "I am surprised by the obstinacy of some of our brothers in the Transitional Council."