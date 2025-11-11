The Iranian president, Masoud Bezhakian, acknowledged today (Tuesday) the economic crisis that is sweeping his country, saying: "We cannot govern while the people are hungry."



Bezhakian emphasized during a public session of parliament the necessity of resolving the living crisis, asserting that this year's budget must be organized in a way that prioritizes the livelihood of citizens.



The Iranian president stated: "If the living problem is not resolved, it means the government has deviated from the right path."



Bezhakian called on parliament to assist him in managing resources and capabilities related to living conditions, saying: "I bear my sins, but not all sins are solely mine; other institutions and bodies must also acknowledge their mistakes."



Bezhakian had warned multiple times about the deterioration of the economic situation in the country due to Western sanctions on the economy, calling for reforms and effective measures.



A number of Western countries have imposed sanctions on Iran for years, but these have intensified recently following the reactivation of the "snapback mechanism" by the European troika (France, Britain, and Germany), leading to profound effects on the economy and causing a decline in oil exports and the value of the local currency. The Iranian rial has lost more than 59% of its value, while inflation has risen to over 40%.