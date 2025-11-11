أقر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالأزمة الاقتصادية التي تعصف ببلاده، قائلاً: «لا يمكننا أن نحكم والشعب جائع».
وشدد بزشكيان خلال جلسة علنية للبرلمان على ضرورة حل الأزمة المعيشية، مؤكداً أن موازنة هذا العام يجب أن تُنظم، بحيث تحتل معيشة المواطنين سلم الأولويات.
وقال الرئيس الإيراني: «إذا لم تحلّ المشكلة المعيشية، فهذا يعني انحراف الحكومة عن الطريق الصحيح».
طالب بزشكيان البرلمان بمساعدته في إدارة الموارد والإمكانات المتعلقة بالأمور المعيشية، قائلاً: «أتحمّل ذنبي، لكن ليست كلّ الذنوب ذنوبي وحدي، على المؤسسات والهيئات الأخرى أيضاً أن تعترف بأخطائها»
وكان بزشكيان قد حذر أكثر من مرة من تدهور الوضع الاقتصادي في البلاد جراء العقوبات الغربية على الاقتصاد، وطالب بإجراء إصلاحات واتخاذ خطوات فاعلة.
وفرضت عدد من الدول الغربية عقوبات على إيران منذ سنوات، لكنها ازدادت أخيراً عقب عودة العمل بـ«آلية الزناد» من قبل دول الترويكا الأوروبية (فرنسا وبريطانيا وألمانيا) مما أدى إلى آثار عميقة على الاقتصاد وتسبب في تراجع الصادرات النفطية، وقيمة العملة المحلية، وفقد الريال الإيراني أكثر من 59% من قيمته، بينما ارتفع التضخم إلى أكثر من 40%.
The Iranian president, Masoud Bezhakian, acknowledged today (Tuesday) the economic crisis that is sweeping his country, saying: "We cannot govern while the people are hungry."
Bezhakian emphasized during a public session of parliament the necessity of resolving the living crisis, asserting that this year's budget must be organized in a way that prioritizes the livelihood of citizens.
The Iranian president stated: "If the living problem is not resolved, it means the government has deviated from the right path."
Bezhakian called on parliament to assist him in managing resources and capabilities related to living conditions, saying: "I bear my sins, but not all sins are solely mine; other institutions and bodies must also acknowledge their mistakes."
Bezhakian had warned multiple times about the deterioration of the economic situation in the country due to Western sanctions on the economy, calling for reforms and effective measures.
A number of Western countries have imposed sanctions on Iran for years, but these have intensified recently following the reactivation of the "snapback mechanism" by the European troika (France, Britain, and Germany), leading to profound effects on the economy and causing a decline in oil exports and the value of the local currency. The Iranian rial has lost more than 59% of its value, while inflation has risen to over 40%.