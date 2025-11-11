أقر الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان اليوم (الثلاثاء) بالأزمة الاقتصادية التي تعصف ببلاده، قائلاً: «لا يمكننا أن نحكم والشعب جائع».


وشدد بزشكيان خلال جلسة علنية للبرلمان على ضرورة حل الأزمة المعيشية، مؤكداً أن موازنة هذا العام يجب أن تُنظم، بحيث تحتل معيشة المواطنين سلم الأولويات.


وقال الرئيس الإيراني: «إذا لم تحلّ المشكلة المعيشية، فهذا يعني انحراف الحكومة عن الطريق الصحيح».


طالب بزشكيان البرلمان بمساعدته في إدارة الموارد والإمكانات المتعلقة بالأمور المعيشية، قائلاً: «أتحمّل ذنبي، لكن ليست كلّ الذنوب ذنوبي وحدي، على المؤسسات والهيئات الأخرى أيضاً أن تعترف بأخطائها»


وكان بزشكيان قد حذر أكثر من مرة من تدهور الوضع الاقتصادي في البلاد جراء العقوبات الغربية على الاقتصاد، وطالب بإجراء إصلاحات واتخاذ خطوات فاعلة.


وفرضت عدد من الدول الغربية عقوبات على إيران منذ سنوات، لكنها ازدادت أخيراً عقب عودة العمل بـ«آلية الزناد» من قبل دول الترويكا الأوروبية (فرنسا وبريطانيا وألمانيا) مما أدى إلى آثار عميقة على الاقتصاد وتسبب في تراجع الصادرات النفطية، وقيمة العملة المحلية، وفقد الريال الإيراني أكثر من 59% من قيمته، بينما ارتفع التضخم إلى أكثر من 40%.