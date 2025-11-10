كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الإثنين) عن فوضى وصراخ شهده اجتماع الكنيست الإسرائيلي لمناقشة تشكيل لجنة تحقيق رسمية لفحص أحداث السابع من أكتوبر.


ورفضت عائلات الأسرى التي كانت موجودة في قاعة الحضور أي تدخل من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لتشكيل اللجنة، وبحسب القناة 12 الإسرائيلية فإن نتنياهو لن يشكل لجنة تحقيق حكومية في هجوم 7 أكتوبر.


غضب عائلات الأسرى


وأدار أفراد عائلات الأسرى ظهورهم لنتنياهو عندما بدأ كلمته، فيما هاجم عدد من أعضاء الكنيست نتنياهو وقاطعوه مراراً خلال كلمته بالصراخ.


واتهم عضو الكنيست رون كاتس خلال جمعه 40 توقيعاً حكومة نتنياهو بالخوف من الحقيقة، وتوجه في كلمته لافتتاح جلسة التوقيع إلى رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو بالقول: «عندك أنت يوجد الفشل الكثير».


وأضاف: «إذا لم تكن أنت المسؤول يا رئيس الحكومة، فمن المسؤول؟ لماذا تتهرب من المسؤولية كما من النار؟ الشعب يريد أن يعرف ماذا حدث هناك، الشعب يريد أن يعرف الحقيقة، بعد عامين كاملين لم تقل للجمهور أنا أخطأت، فشلت، أنا المسؤول».


المعارضة توجه الاتهامات لنتنياهو


وأشار إلى أنه «طوال الحرب كانت الحكومة تعيش من قضية إلى قضية، أين اختفت المسؤولية الرسمية؟ هذا ليس الليكود الذي عهدناه، هذا حزب ليكود شخص واحد يخاف أن يُسحب الكرسي منه».


وشدد في هجومه على نتنياهو بالقول: «نعلم لماذا تفعل كل شيء لتجنب الحقيقة، رئاسة الحكومة هي ليست وظيفة، إنها رسالة، مرة واحدة خذ المسؤولية، وقف أمام الشعب، وإذا فعلت ذلك ربما يتذكرونك بالخير».


ورد نتنياهو عليه بالقول: «نحن بحاجة إلى إنشاء لجنة تحقيق بتوافق واسع في الآراء، سأكون أول من يقف ويجيب على أي أسئلة، لكن لن أجيب فقط، بل سيسأل الجميع وسيتعين على الجميع الإجابة، يجب فحص كل شيء، نحن مستعدون لأيام الاختبار المشتركة، هذا ليس شيئاً مفروغاً منه».


وأضاف: «نريد إنشاء لجنة تحظى بأكبر قدر ممكن من الدعم الشعبي، وليست لجنة يرفضها نصف الشعب أو يعتقد أنها مُزوَّرة مُسبقاً».


من جهته، قال زعيم المعارضة الإسرائيلية ياير لابيد مخاطباً نتنياهو: «السبب في عدم صدمة أحد من أي شيء هو أن الجميع يعرفون أنك هكذا، وأن هذه الحكومة فاسدة من الألف إلى الياء. لا تخطئ، لم ننسَ ولن ننسى أبداً، يجب على أي شخص كان في منصب قيادي في 7 أكتوبر 2023 أن يرحل».


وأضاف: «في رئاستك، لا أحد يتحمل المسؤولية، لا أحد يقول، أنا آسف، أشعر بالخجل، إنه أمر فظيع، أعلم أنه إذا كنت على رأس النظام، فإن المسؤولية تقع على عاتقي»، مشدداً بالقول: «شخص لم يتحمل المسؤولية عن 7 أكتوبر، عن أكبر كارثة في تاريخنا، كارثة حدثت في ولايته، لماذا يتحمل فجأة المسؤولية عن شيء آخر؟».


من يقف وراء أحداث 7 أكتوبر؟


واتهم لابيد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بالوقوف وراء كل ما حدث قائلاً: «أنت السبب في أنك تبذل قصارى جهدك لمنع إنشاء لجنة تحقيق حكومية، الغالبية العظمى من المواطنين الإسرائيليين، بمن فيهم ناخبو الليكود، يؤيدون إنشاء لجنة تحقيق حكومية، لأنها ستبحث في الحقيقة، ولن يكون هناك مفر من الحقيقة: هي أنك مسؤول وأنت مذنب ويجب أن ترحل».


بدورها، اتهمت عضو الكنيست من حزب «الديمقراطيين» المعارض نعمة لحيمي، رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بالوقوف وراء كل ما جرى قائلة: «أنا ألومك يا نتنياهو على 7 أكتوبر، أحدثت أكبر كارثة عرفتها البلاد على الإطلاق في ولايتك، حتى لو كنت تنام بضمير مرتاح، فلن ننساك».