كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية اليوم (الإثنين) عن فوضى وصراخ شهده اجتماع الكنيست الإسرائيلي لمناقشة تشكيل لجنة تحقيق رسمية لفحص أحداث السابع من أكتوبر.
ورفضت عائلات الأسرى التي كانت موجودة في قاعة الحضور أي تدخل من رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو لتشكيل اللجنة، وبحسب القناة 12 الإسرائيلية فإن نتنياهو لن يشكل لجنة تحقيق حكومية في هجوم 7 أكتوبر.
غضب عائلات الأسرى
وأدار أفراد عائلات الأسرى ظهورهم لنتنياهو عندما بدأ كلمته، فيما هاجم عدد من أعضاء الكنيست نتنياهو وقاطعوه مراراً خلال كلمته بالصراخ.
واتهم عضو الكنيست رون كاتس خلال جمعه 40 توقيعاً حكومة نتنياهو بالخوف من الحقيقة، وتوجه في كلمته لافتتاح جلسة التوقيع إلى رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو بالقول: «عندك أنت يوجد الفشل الكثير».
وأضاف: «إذا لم تكن أنت المسؤول يا رئيس الحكومة، فمن المسؤول؟ لماذا تتهرب من المسؤولية كما من النار؟ الشعب يريد أن يعرف ماذا حدث هناك، الشعب يريد أن يعرف الحقيقة، بعد عامين كاملين لم تقل للجمهور أنا أخطأت، فشلت، أنا المسؤول».
المعارضة توجه الاتهامات لنتنياهو
وأشار إلى أنه «طوال الحرب كانت الحكومة تعيش من قضية إلى قضية، أين اختفت المسؤولية الرسمية؟ هذا ليس الليكود الذي عهدناه، هذا حزب ليكود شخص واحد يخاف أن يُسحب الكرسي منه».
وشدد في هجومه على نتنياهو بالقول: «نعلم لماذا تفعل كل شيء لتجنب الحقيقة، رئاسة الحكومة هي ليست وظيفة، إنها رسالة، مرة واحدة خذ المسؤولية، وقف أمام الشعب، وإذا فعلت ذلك ربما يتذكرونك بالخير».
ورد نتنياهو عليه بالقول: «نحن بحاجة إلى إنشاء لجنة تحقيق بتوافق واسع في الآراء، سأكون أول من يقف ويجيب على أي أسئلة، لكن لن أجيب فقط، بل سيسأل الجميع وسيتعين على الجميع الإجابة، يجب فحص كل شيء، نحن مستعدون لأيام الاختبار المشتركة، هذا ليس شيئاً مفروغاً منه».
وأضاف: «نريد إنشاء لجنة تحظى بأكبر قدر ممكن من الدعم الشعبي، وليست لجنة يرفضها نصف الشعب أو يعتقد أنها مُزوَّرة مُسبقاً».
من جهته، قال زعيم المعارضة الإسرائيلية ياير لابيد مخاطباً نتنياهو: «السبب في عدم صدمة أحد من أي شيء هو أن الجميع يعرفون أنك هكذا، وأن هذه الحكومة فاسدة من الألف إلى الياء. لا تخطئ، لم ننسَ ولن ننسى أبداً، يجب على أي شخص كان في منصب قيادي في 7 أكتوبر 2023 أن يرحل».
وأضاف: «في رئاستك، لا أحد يتحمل المسؤولية، لا أحد يقول، أنا آسف، أشعر بالخجل، إنه أمر فظيع، أعلم أنه إذا كنت على رأس النظام، فإن المسؤولية تقع على عاتقي»، مشدداً بالقول: «شخص لم يتحمل المسؤولية عن 7 أكتوبر، عن أكبر كارثة في تاريخنا، كارثة حدثت في ولايته، لماذا يتحمل فجأة المسؤولية عن شيء آخر؟».
من يقف وراء أحداث 7 أكتوبر؟
واتهم لابيد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بالوقوف وراء كل ما حدث قائلاً: «أنت السبب في أنك تبذل قصارى جهدك لمنع إنشاء لجنة تحقيق حكومية، الغالبية العظمى من المواطنين الإسرائيليين، بمن فيهم ناخبو الليكود، يؤيدون إنشاء لجنة تحقيق حكومية، لأنها ستبحث في الحقيقة، ولن يكون هناك مفر من الحقيقة: هي أنك مسؤول وأنت مذنب ويجب أن ترحل».
بدورها، اتهمت عضو الكنيست من حزب «الديمقراطيين» المعارض نعمة لحيمي، رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بالوقوف وراء كل ما جرى قائلة: «أنا ألومك يا نتنياهو على 7 أكتوبر، أحدثت أكبر كارثة عرفتها البلاد على الإطلاق في ولايتك، حتى لو كنت تنام بضمير مرتاح، فلن ننساك».
Israeli media revealed today (Monday) the chaos and shouting that occurred during the Israeli Knesset meeting to discuss the formation of an official investigation committee to examine the events of October 7.
The families of the prisoners present in the hall rejected any intervention from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the committee. According to Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu will not form a government investigation committee regarding the October 7 attack.
Anger of the Prisoners' Families
The family members of the prisoners turned their backs on Netanyahu when he began his speech, while several Knesset members attacked Netanyahu and interrupted him repeatedly with shouts during his speech.
Knesset member Ron Katz accused Netanyahu's government of fearing the truth while gathering 40 signatures, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his speech to open the signing session: "You have a lot of failures."
He added: "If you are not responsible, Mr. Prime Minister, then who is? Why are you evading responsibility as if it were fire? The people want to know what happened there; the people want to know the truth. After two full years, you have not told the public that I made a mistake, I failed, I am responsible."
The Opposition Accuses Netanyahu
He pointed out that "throughout the war, the government lived from issue to issue. Where has the official responsibility disappeared? This is not the Likud we knew; this is a Likud party of one person who fears losing his chair."
He emphasized in his attack on Netanyahu: "We know why you do everything to avoid the truth. The presidency is not a job; it is a message. For once, take responsibility, stand before the people, and if you do that, perhaps they will remember you fondly."
Netanyahu responded by saying: "We need to establish an investigation committee with broad consensus. I will be the first to stand and answer any questions, but I will not answer alone; everyone will be asked, and everyone will have to answer. Everything must be examined; we are ready for days of joint testing; this is not a foregone conclusion."
He added: "We want to establish a committee that enjoys as much public support as possible, and not a committee that half the people reject or believe is pre-fabricated."
For his part, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed Netanyahu: "The reason no one is shocked by anything is that everyone knows you are like this, and that this government is corrupt from A to Z. Make no mistake, we have not forgotten and will never forget; anyone who held a leadership position on October 7, 2023, must resign."
He added: "Under your presidency, no one takes responsibility; no one says, I'm sorry, I feel ashamed, it's terrible. I know that if I am at the head of the system, the responsibility falls on me," stressing: "No one has taken responsibility for October 7, for the biggest disaster in our history, a disaster that occurred during your term. Why suddenly take responsibility for something else?"
Who is Behind the Events of October 7?
Lapid accused the Israeli Prime Minister of being behind everything that happened, saying: "You are the reason you are doing your utmost to prevent the establishment of a government investigation committee. The vast majority of Israeli citizens, including Likud voters, support the establishment of a government investigation committee because it will seek the truth, and there will be no escaping the truth: you are responsible, you are guilty, and you must resign."
For her part, Knesset member from the opposition "Democrats" party, Naama Lazimi, accused the Israeli Prime Minister of being behind everything that happened, saying: "I blame you, Netanyahu, for October 7. You caused the biggest disaster this country has ever known during your term. Even if you sleep with a clear conscience, we will not forget you."