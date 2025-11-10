Israeli media revealed today (Monday) the chaos and shouting that occurred during the Israeli Knesset meeting to discuss the formation of an official investigation committee to examine the events of October 7.



The families of the prisoners present in the hall rejected any intervention from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to form the committee. According to Israeli Channel 12, Netanyahu will not form a government investigation committee regarding the October 7 attack.



Anger of the Prisoners' Families



The family members of the prisoners turned their backs on Netanyahu when he began his speech, while several Knesset members attacked Netanyahu and interrupted him repeatedly with shouts during his speech.



Knesset member Ron Katz accused Netanyahu's government of fearing the truth while gathering 40 signatures, addressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his speech to open the signing session: "You have a lot of failures."



He added: "If you are not responsible, Mr. Prime Minister, then who is? Why are you evading responsibility as if it were fire? The people want to know what happened there; the people want to know the truth. After two full years, you have not told the public that I made a mistake, I failed, I am responsible."



The Opposition Accuses Netanyahu



He pointed out that "throughout the war, the government lived from issue to issue. Where has the official responsibility disappeared? This is not the Likud we knew; this is a Likud party of one person who fears losing his chair."



He emphasized in his attack on Netanyahu: "We know why you do everything to avoid the truth. The presidency is not a job; it is a message. For once, take responsibility, stand before the people, and if you do that, perhaps they will remember you fondly."



Netanyahu responded by saying: "We need to establish an investigation committee with broad consensus. I will be the first to stand and answer any questions, but I will not answer alone; everyone will be asked, and everyone will have to answer. Everything must be examined; we are ready for days of joint testing; this is not a foregone conclusion."



He added: "We want to establish a committee that enjoys as much public support as possible, and not a committee that half the people reject or believe is pre-fabricated."



For his part, Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid addressed Netanyahu: "The reason no one is shocked by anything is that everyone knows you are like this, and that this government is corrupt from A to Z. Make no mistake, we have not forgotten and will never forget; anyone who held a leadership position on October 7, 2023, must resign."



He added: "Under your presidency, no one takes responsibility; no one says, I'm sorry, I feel ashamed, it's terrible. I know that if I am at the head of the system, the responsibility falls on me," stressing: "No one has taken responsibility for October 7, for the biggest disaster in our history, a disaster that occurred during your term. Why suddenly take responsibility for something else?"



Who is Behind the Events of October 7?



Lapid accused the Israeli Prime Minister of being behind everything that happened, saying: "You are the reason you are doing your utmost to prevent the establishment of a government investigation committee. The vast majority of Israeli citizens, including Likud voters, support the establishment of a government investigation committee because it will seek the truth, and there will be no escaping the truth: you are responsible, you are guilty, and you must resign."



For her part, Knesset member from the opposition "Democrats" party, Naama Lazimi, accused the Israeli Prime Minister of being behind everything that happened, saying: "I blame you, Netanyahu, for October 7. You caused the biggest disaster this country has ever known during your term. Even if you sleep with a clear conscience, we will not forget you."