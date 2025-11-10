10 نوفمبر 2025 - 20:47
آخر تحديث 10 نوفمبر 2025 - 20:47
«عكاظ» (بيروت)
غادر هانيبال القذافي، نجل الزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي، ظهر اليوم (الإثنين) السجن اللبناني بعد 10 سنوات من التوقيف على خلفية اتهامه بـ«كتم معلومات» في قضية خطف وإخفاء موسى الصدر ورفيقيه محمد يعقوب والصحفي عباس بدر الدين.
وأكدت مصادر لبنانية اليوم الإفراج عن القذافي من سجن قوى الأمن الداخلي في الأشرفية ببيروت، بعد أن سدّد وكلاؤه الكفالة المالية التي حدّدها المحقق العدلي في قضية خطف وإخفاء موسى الصدر ورفيقيه القاضي زاهر حمادة، البالغة 80 مليار ليرة، (893 ألف دولار)، والتي وضعت كوديعة في صندوق تعاضد القضاة، باعتبار أن الصندوق التابع لوزارة المال في قصر العدل.
وأكدت مصادر قضائية لبنانية أن الكفالة المالية هي ضمانة لحضور القذافي الجلسات في الأيام القادمة، مبينة أن القذافي أصبح بكامل حريته ويمكنه مغادرة لبنان.
وكان وفد ليبي رفيع قد زار بيروت قبل أيام وسلم خطاباً من رئيس الحكومة ومعلومات عن قضية مقتل الصدر.
Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, left the Lebanese prison today (Monday) after 10 years of detention on charges of "withholding information" in the case of the kidnapping and disappearance of Musa al-Sadr and his companions Muhammad Yaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine.
Lebanese sources confirmed today the release of Gaddafi from the Internal Security Forces prison in Ashrafieh, Beirut, after his representatives paid the financial bail set by the investigative judge in the case of the kidnapping and disappearance of Musa al-Sadr and his companions, Judge Zahir Hamada, amounting to 80 billion Lebanese pounds (893 thousand dollars), which was deposited as a guarantee in the Judges' Solidarity Fund, as the fund is affiliated with the Ministry of Finance at the Palace of Justice.
Judicial sources in Lebanon confirmed that the financial bail is a guarantee for Gaddafi's attendance at the sessions in the coming days, indicating that Gaddafi is now fully free and can leave Lebanon.
A high-level Libyan delegation had visited Beirut a few days ago and delivered a letter from the Prime Minister along with information regarding the case of al-Sadr's murder.