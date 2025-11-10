Hannibal Gaddafi, the son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, left the Lebanese prison today (Monday) after 10 years of detention on charges of "withholding information" in the case of the kidnapping and disappearance of Musa al-Sadr and his companions Muhammad Yaqoub and journalist Abbas Badreddine.



Lebanese sources confirmed today the release of Gaddafi from the Internal Security Forces prison in Ashrafieh, Beirut, after his representatives paid the financial bail set by the investigative judge in the case of the kidnapping and disappearance of Musa al-Sadr and his companions, Judge Zahir Hamada, amounting to 80 billion Lebanese pounds (893 thousand dollars), which was deposited as a guarantee in the Judges' Solidarity Fund, as the fund is affiliated with the Ministry of Finance at the Palace of Justice.



Judicial sources in Lebanon confirmed that the financial bail is a guarantee for Gaddafi's attendance at the sessions in the coming days, indicating that Gaddafi is now fully free and can leave Lebanon.



A high-level Libyan delegation had visited Beirut a few days ago and delivered a letter from the Prime Minister along with information regarding the case of al-Sadr's murder.