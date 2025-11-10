غادر هانيبال القذافي، نجل الزعيم الليبي الراحل معمر القذافي، ظهر اليوم (الإثنين) السجن اللبناني بعد 10 سنوات من التوقيف على خلفية اتهامه بـ«كتم معلومات» في قضية خطف وإخفاء موسى الصدر ورفيقيه محمد يعقوب والصحفي عباس بدر الدين. هانيبال القذافي خارج أسوار السجن


وأكدت مصادر لبنانية اليوم الإفراج عن القذافي من سجن قوى الأمن الداخلي في الأشرفية ببيروت، بعد أن سدّد وكلاؤه الكفالة المالية التي حدّدها المحقق العدلي في قضية خطف وإخفاء موسى الصدر ورفيقيه القاضي زاهر حمادة، البالغة 80 مليار ليرة، (893 ألف دولار)، والتي وضعت كوديعة في صندوق تعاضد القضاة، باعتبار أن الصندوق التابع لوزارة المال في قصر العدل.


وأكدت مصادر قضائية لبنانية أن الكفالة المالية هي ضمانة لحضور القذافي الجلسات في الأيام القادمة، مبينة أن القذافي أصبح بكامل حريته ويمكنه مغادرة لبنان.


وكان وفد ليبي رفيع قد زار بيروت قبل أيام وسلم خطاباً من رئيس الحكومة ومعلومات عن قضية مقتل الصدر.