قُتل 8 أشخاص وأُصيب 24 آخرون في حصيلة أولية لانفجار وقع بالعاصمة الهندية نيودلهي اليوم (الإثنين). وبحسب السلطات، فإن الانفجار وقع في سيارة خارج منطقة الحصن الأحمر.
وأوضح متحدث باسم الشرطة الهندية أن السلطات تسعى لتحديد سبب الانفجار، مؤكداً سقوط 8 قتلى بسببه.
تفاصيل الانفجار
بدوره، قال وزير الداخلية الهندي أميت شاه: «انفجار نيودلهي ناتج عن سيارة، ونواصل التحقيق والبحث في جميع الاحتمالات».
وأوضح الوزير أن فرقاً من فرع مكافحة الجريمة في دلهي تتواجد في موقع الانفجار، وبدأت فرق الأمن القومي والوكالة الوطنية للتحقيقات، إلى جانب فرقة الأمن الخاصة، تحقيقاً شاملاً.
من جهته، قال نائب رئيس إدارة الإطفاء في دلهي إن 6 سيارات و3 عربات ريكشا (عربة بـ3 عجلات) على الأقل اشتعلت فيها النيران، مضيفاً أن فرق الإطفاء تمكنت من إخماد الحريق، فيما قال شهود عيان لقناة «إن.دي تي.في» الهندية: «سمعنا صوتاً قوياً، واهتزت نوافذ منزلنا».
حريق وانفجار في القلعة الحمراء
من جهتها، قالت قناة تايمز نيو الهندية على حسابها في إكس إن الانفجار الذي وقع قرب القلعة الحمراء قتل 8 شخصاً وأصاب 24 آخرين، مؤضحة أن سيارة بطيئة الحركة انفجرت عندما توقفت عند الإشارة الحمراء.
وفرقت الشرطة حشوداً تجمعت حول موقع الانفجار.
يذكر أن الحصن الأحمر يعود تاريخه إلى القرن السابع عشر إبان العصر المغولي، ويقع في المدينة القديمة، ويزوره السياح على مدى شهور العام.
Eight people were killed and 24 others were injured in a preliminary toll from an explosion that occurred in the Indian capital, New Delhi, today (Monday). According to authorities, the explosion took place in a car outside the Red Fort area.
A spokesperson for the Indian police stated that authorities are working to determine the cause of the explosion, confirming that 8 fatalities resulted from it.
Details of the explosion
For his part, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said: "The New Delhi explosion was caused by a vehicle, and we continue to investigate and explore all possibilities."
The minister explained that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch are present at the explosion site, and national security teams and the National Investigation Agency, along with the Special Security Force, have begun a comprehensive investigation.
For his part, the Deputy Chief of the Fire Department in Delhi stated that at least 6 vehicles and 3 rickshaws (three-wheeled vehicles) caught fire, adding that firefighting teams managed to extinguish the blaze, while eyewitnesses told the Indian channel "NDTV": "We heard a loud noise, and our windows shook."
Fire and explosion at the Red Fort
For its part, the Indian Times Now channel stated on its X account that the explosion that occurred near the Red Fort killed 8 people and injured 24 others, clarifying that a slow-moving vehicle exploded when it stopped at a red light.
The police dispersed crowds that had gathered around the explosion site.
It is worth noting that the Red Fort dates back to the 17th century during the Mughal era, is located in the old city, and is visited by tourists throughout the year.