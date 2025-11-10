قُتل 8 أشخاص وأُصيب 24 آخرون في حصيلة أولية لانفجار وقع بالعاصمة الهندية نيودلهي اليوم (الإثنين). وبحسب السلطات، فإن الانفجار وقع في سيارة خارج منطقة الحصن الأحمر.


وأوضح متحدث باسم الشرطة الهندية أن السلطات تسعى لتحديد سبب الانفجار، مؤكداً سقوط 8 قتلى بسببه.


تفاصيل الانفجار


بدوره، قال وزير الداخلية الهندي أميت شاه: «انفجار نيودلهي ناتج عن سيارة، ونواصل التحقيق والبحث في جميع الاحتمالات».


وأوضح الوزير أن فرقاً من فرع مكافحة الجريمة في دلهي تتواجد في موقع الانفجار، وبدأت فرق الأمن القومي والوكالة الوطنية للتحقيقات، إلى جانب فرقة الأمن الخاصة، تحقيقاً شاملاً. انفجار نيودلهي.


من جهته، قال نائب رئيس إدارة الإطفاء في دلهي إن 6 سيارات و3 عربات ريكشا (عربة بـ3 عجلات) على الأقل اشتعلت فيها النيران، مضيفاً أن فرق الإطفاء تمكنت من إخماد الحريق، فيما قال شهود عيان لقناة «إن.دي تي.في» الهندية: «سمعنا صوتاً قوياً، واهتزت نوافذ منزلنا».


حريق وانفجار في القلعة الحمراء


من جهتها، قالت قناة تايمز نيو الهندية على حسابها في إكس إن الانفجار الذي وقع قرب القلعة الحمراء قتل 8 شخصاً وأصاب 24 آخرين، مؤضحة أن سيارة بطيئة الحركة انفجرت عندما توقفت عند الإشارة الحمراء.


وفرقت الشرطة حشوداً تجمعت حول موقع الانفجار.


يذكر أن الحصن الأحمر يعود تاريخه إلى القرن السابع عشر إبان العصر المغولي، ويقع في المدينة القديمة، ويزوره السياح على مدى شهور العام.