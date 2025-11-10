Eight people were killed and 24 others were injured in a preliminary toll from an explosion that occurred in the Indian capital, New Delhi, today (Monday). According to authorities, the explosion took place in a car outside the Red Fort area.



A spokesperson for the Indian police stated that authorities are working to determine the cause of the explosion, confirming that 8 fatalities resulted from it.



Details of the explosion



For his part, Indian Home Minister Amit Shah said: "The New Delhi explosion was caused by a vehicle, and we continue to investigate and explore all possibilities."



The minister explained that teams from the Delhi Crime Branch are present at the explosion site, and national security teams and the National Investigation Agency, along with the Special Security Force, have begun a comprehensive investigation.



For his part, the Deputy Chief of the Fire Department in Delhi stated that at least 6 vehicles and 3 rickshaws (three-wheeled vehicles) caught fire, adding that firefighting teams managed to extinguish the blaze, while eyewitnesses told the Indian channel "NDTV": "We heard a loud noise, and our windows shook."



Fire and explosion at the Red Fort



For its part, the Indian Times Now channel stated on its X account that the explosion that occurred near the Red Fort killed 8 people and injured 24 others, clarifying that a slow-moving vehicle exploded when it stopped at a red light.



The police dispersed crowds that had gathered around the explosion site.



It is worth noting that the Red Fort dates back to the 17th century during the Mughal era, is located in the old city, and is visited by tourists throughout the year.