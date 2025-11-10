في خطوة مثيرة للجدل تعكس محاولات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب إعادة كتابة تاريخ الانتخابات الرئاسية لعام 2020، أصدر عفواً رئاسياً شاملاً عن 77 شخصاً، بمن فيهم حليفاه السابقان رودي غيولياني ومارك ميدوز، متهمين بدورهم في محاولة قلب نتائج الانتخابات لصالحه.

وأعلن المدعي العام للعفو الفيدرالي إد مارتن هذا العفو في منشور على منصة «إكس»، مشيراً إلى أنه «كامل وشامل وغير مشروط»، ويغطي الدور في «النصيحة، التنظيم، التنفيذ، والدعم» لقوائم ناخبين جمهوريين مزيفة في ولايات حاسمة، بهدف إعلان ترمب فائزاً بدلاً من جو بايدن الحقيقي.

ورغم شموليته، فإن هذا العفو رمزي إلى حد كبير، إذ ينطبق فقط على الجرائم الفيدرالية، بينما يواجه غيولياني وميدوز وآخرون مخاطر قانونية في المحاكم الولائية في جورجيا، أريزونا، ميشيغان، ويسكونسن، ونيفادا، حيث ما زالت بعض التحقيقات جارية أو متعثرة.

ووصف ترمب في إعلانه المؤرخ 7 نوفمبر هذه الملاحقات بأنها «ظلم وطني جسيم ارتكب على الشعب الأمريكي»، مضيفاً أن العفو مصمم «لمواصلة عملية المصالحة الوطنية».

الأسماء البارزة في قائمة العفو

- رودي غيولياني: المحامي الشخصي السابق لترمب، الذي قاد حملة الضغط على الولايات لرفض انتصارات بايدن، وواجه عقوبات مثل حظره من ممارسة القانون في نيويورك وواشنطن، ودفع 150 مليون دولار تعويضاً لعاملي انتخاب في جورجيا بسبب التشهير.

- مارك ميدوز: رئيس موظفي البيت الأبيض السابق، الذي فشل في نقل قضية جورجيا إلى المحكمة الفيدرالية، وأدلى بإنكار الذنب في أريزونا.

- سيدني باول: محامية ترمب السابقة، التي اعترفت بتهم في جورجيا وأُدينت بـ6 سنوات إشراف قضائي.

- جينا إليس وجون إيستمان: محاميان ناصحا ترمب في إستراتيجية الانتخابيين المزيفين؛ إليس اعترفت بتهمة جنائية في جورجيا، وإيستمان واجه محاولات إيقاف ترخيصه.

- كينيث تشيسبرو: مهندس الخطة، الذي تم سحب ترخيصه في نيويورك.

وتشمل القائمة أيضاً بوريس إبشتاين وجيفري كلارك، وفقاً لمارتن، الذي يُعتبر حليفاً محافظاً لترمب يُتهم بـ«تسليح» وزارة العدل ضد خصومه السياسيين، مثل جيمس كومي، وليتيسيا جيمس، وجون بولتون.

جزء من حملة إعادة التأريخ

يأتي هذا العفو بعد أيام من عفو ترمب عن أكثر من 1500 شخص متورط في هجوم الكابيتول 6 يناير 2021، الذي أسفر عن مقتل 5 أشخاص وإصابة ضباط شرطة، ولم يُكشف عن تاريخ توقيع الوثيقة، لكنها لا تشمل ترمب نفسه.

ورداً على الإعلان، قالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولين ليفت إن هؤلاء «تعرضوا للاضطهاد من إدارة بايدن لتحدي الانتخابات، ركيزة الديموقراطية»، مشددة على أن ترمب «يضع حداً لتكتيكات النظام الشيوعي لبايدن».

وفي الولايات تعثرت بعض القضايا: رفضت محكمة ميشيغان تهماً ضد 15 جمهورياً، وفي جورجيا أُزيلت المدعية فاني ويليس، مع موعد 14 نوفمبر لتعيين بديل، ومع ذلك، لم تُرفع التهم في أريزونا، حيث أدلى غيولياني بإنكار الذنب مع 10 آخرين.