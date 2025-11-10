In a controversial move reflecting attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump to rewrite the history of the 2020 presidential election, he issued a sweeping presidential pardon for 77 individuals, including his former allies Rudy Giuliani and Mark Meadows, who are themselves accused of attempting to overturn the election results in his favor.

The federal pardon attorney Ed Martin announced this pardon in a post on the platform "X," indicating that it is "full, comprehensive, and unconditional," covering roles in "advising, organizing, executing, and supporting" fake Republican elector slates in critical states, with the aim of declaring Trump the winner instead of the actual Joe Biden.

Despite its comprehensiveness, this pardon is largely symbolic, as it only applies to federal crimes, while Giuliani, Meadows, and others face legal risks in state courts in Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada, where some investigations are still ongoing or stalled.

Trump described these prosecutions in his announcement dated November 7 as "a grave national injustice committed against the American people," adding that the pardon is designed "to continue the process of national reconciliation."

Notable Names on the Pardon List

- Rudy Giuliani: Trump's former personal attorney, who led the pressure campaign on states to reject Biden's victories, and faced penalties such as being barred from practicing law in New York and Washington, and paying $150 million in damages to election workers in Georgia for defamation.

- Mark Meadows: Former White House Chief of Staff, who failed to move the Georgia case to federal court and pleaded not guilty in Arizona.

- Sidney Powell: Trump's former attorney, who pleaded guilty to charges in Georgia and was sentenced to 6 years of supervised probation.

- Jenna Ellis and John Eastman: Attorneys who advised Trump on the fake electors strategy; Ellis pleaded guilty to a felony in Georgia, and Eastman faced attempts to revoke his license.

- Kenneth Chesebro: The architect of the plan, whose license was revoked in New York.

The list also includes Boris Epshteyn and Jeffrey Clark, according to Martin, who is considered a conservative ally of Trump accused of "weaponizing" the Department of Justice against his political opponents, such as James Comey, Letitia James, and John Bolton.

Part of the Rewriting History Campaign

This pardon comes days after Trump pardoned over 1,500 individuals involved in the January 6, 2021 Capitol attack, which resulted in the deaths of 5 people and injuries to police officers, and the date of the document's signing has not been disclosed, but it does not include Trump himself.

In response to the announcement, White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that these individuals "were persecuted by the Biden administration for challenging the election, a cornerstone of democracy," emphasizing that Trump "is putting an end to Biden's communist regime tactics."

In the states, some cases have stalled: a Michigan court dismissed charges against 15 Republicans, and in Georgia, prosecutor Fani Willis was removed, with a November 14 deadline to appoint a replacement; however, charges have not been dropped in Arizona, where Giuliani pleaded not guilty along with 10 others.