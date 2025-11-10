كشف مسؤول بوزارة العدل الأمريكية اليوم (الإثنين) إصدار الرئيس دونالد ترمب عفواً عن محاميه الشخصي السابق رودي جولياني، ورئيس هيئة موظفي البيت الأبيض السابق مارك ميدوز، وآخرين متهمين بدعم محاولات الجمهوريين إبطال نتائج الانتخابات الرئاسية 2020.


وعرض المدعي الأمريكي المختص بقضايا العفو إد مارتن على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي إعلاناً موقعاً بالعفو الكامل وغير المشروط الذي يتضمن أيضاً المدعين المحافظين سيدني بول وجون إيستمان، ولا ينطبق العفو الرئاسي إلا على الجرائم الفيدرالية ولم يُتهم أي من الحلفاء في قضايا فيدرالية.


وجرى العفو عن الجمهوريين الذين انتحلوا صفة ناخبين لترمب في 2020 واتهموا في قضايا في ولايات بتقديم شهادات مزيفة أكدت أنهم ناخبون شرعيون رغم فوز جو بايدن في تلك الولايات.


ووصف الإعلان محاولات محاكمة هؤلاء المتورطين في محاولة إبطال نتائج انتخابات 2020 بأنها ظلم وطني جسيم نُفذ بحق الشعب الأمريكي، وجاء فيه أن العفو مصمم لمواصلة عملية المصالحة الوطنية.

