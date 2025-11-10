An official from the U.S. Department of Justice revealed today (Monday) that President Donald Trump issued a pardon for his former personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and others accused of supporting Republican attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.



U.S. Attorney for pardons Ed Martin shared on social media a signed announcement of the full and unconditional pardon, which also includes conservative attorneys Sidney Powell and John Eastman. The presidential pardon only applies to federal crimes, and none of the allies have been charged in federal cases.



The Republicans who impersonated Trump electors in 2020 were pardoned and charged in state cases for submitting false certificates claiming they were legitimate electors, despite Joe Biden winning in those states.



The announcement described the attempts to prosecute those involved in the effort to overturn the 2020 election results as a grave national injustice perpetrated against the American people, stating that the pardon is intended to continue the process of national reconciliation.

