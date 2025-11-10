انطلقت اليوم (الاثنين) المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 داخل جمهورية مصر العربية، وسط إجراءات أمنية وتنظيمية محكمة تضمن سير العملية بشفافية ونزاهة تامة.
انتخابات المرحلة الأولى
وتستمر عملية التصويت على مدار يومين، الاثنين 10 والثلاثاء 11 نوفمبر الجاري، في 14 محافظة تشمل الإسكندرية، البحيرة، مرسى مطروح، الجيزة، الفيوم، بني سويف، المنيا، أسيوط، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، والوادي الجديد.
انتخابات المصريين بالخارج
وسبق أن انطلق التصويت خارج الجمهورية يومي 7 و8 نوفمبر في 139 لجنة انتخابية موزعة على 124 دولة، حيث توافد المصريون في الخارج لممارسة حقهم الدستوري.
63 مليون ناخب
وأعلنت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، برئاسة المستشار أحمد بنداري، جاهزيتها الكاملة لاستقبال نحو 63 مليون ناخب مسجل في قواعد البيانات، موزعين على 8 آلاف و286 لجنة انتخابية داخل الدولة، بما في ذلك مدارس ووحدات صحية ومراكز شباب.
ويتم الإشراف على العملية قضائياً كاملاً من قبل هيئتي النيابة الإدارية وقضايا الدولة، بمشاركة أكثر من 9 آلاف قاضٍ، مع تخصيص 2500 قاضية للإشراف خارج محل إقامتهن لضمان التوزيع العادل.
وفتحت اللجان الانتخابية أبوابها من الساعة 9 صباحاً وتستمر حتى 9 مساءً، مع توفير تيسيرات خاصة لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة وكبار السن، بما في ذلك بطاقات اقتراع مصممة خصيصاً لتسهيل الإدلاء بالأصوات.
النظام الانتخابي في مصر
تجرى الانتخابات وفق نظام مختلط يجمع بين النظام الفردي والقوائم المغلقة، لملء 568 مقعداً من أصل 596 مقعداً في المجلس، مع تعيين 28 عضواً من قبل الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي.
وفي المرحلة الأولى يتنافس 1281 مرشحاً فردياً على 284 مقعداً، إضافة إلى 142 مقعداً في نظام القوائم عن قطاعي «غرب الدلتا» (40 مقعداً: الإسكندرية، البحيرة، مرسى مطروح) و«شمال ووسط وجنوب الصعيد» (102 مقعد: المنيا، أسيوط، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، الوادي الجديد).
وقد ترشحت قائمة واحدة في هذين القطاعين تحت مسمى «القائمة الوطنية من أجل مصر»، بينما تم استبعاد 3 قوائم انتخابية أخرى.
إقبال كثير في أول أيام انتخابات البرلمان المصري
وشهد اليوم توافداً لافتاً للناخبين منذ الصباح الباكر، مع مشاركة الشباب وكبار السن بشكل متزايد، كما أدلى رئيس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي بصوته في لجنته بالمدرسة المصرية اليابانية في مدينة الشيخ زايد بالجيزة، مؤكداً أن الحكومة عملت على توفير كل التسهيلات لخروج الانتخابات في صورة حضارية مشرفة.
كما أدلت وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي مايا مرسي بصوتها في مدرسة بدر الإعدادية للبنين بالدقي، مشددة على أهمية المشاركة الشعبية.
وأنشأت الهيئة غرف عمليات مركزية لمتابعة السير العام، بالتعاون مع وزارة الخارجية للتصويت في الخارج، مع توفير تطبيق وموقع إلكتروني للاستعلام عن اللجان الانتخابية.
جدول انتخابات البرلمان المصري
ومن المقرر أن تُعلن نتائج المرحلة الأولى رسمياً يوم 18 نوفمبر، مع إمكانية إجراء جولة إعادة في 20 نوفمبر إذا لزم الأمر، بينما تنطلق المرحلة الثانية في 13 محافظة أخرى يومي 24 و25 نوفمبر داخل الدولة، و21 و22 نوفمبر في الخارج، وتُعلن نتائجها يوم 2 ديسمبر.
The first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections in the Arab Republic of Egypt kicked off today (Monday), amid strict security and organizational measures that ensure the process proceeds with complete transparency and integrity.
First Phase Elections
The voting process will continue for two days, on Monday, November 10, and Tuesday, November 11, in 14 governorates, including Alexandria, Beheira, Marsa Matrouh, Giza, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Asyut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, the Red Sea, and New Valley.
Egyptians Abroad Elections
Voting outside the republic began on November 7 and 8 in 139 polling stations distributed across 124 countries, where Egyptians abroad flocked to exercise their constitutional right.
63 Million Voters
The National Election Authority, headed by Counselor Ahmed Bandari, announced its full readiness to receive approximately 63 million registered voters in the databases, distributed across 8,286 polling stations within the country, including schools, health units, and youth centers.
The process is fully supervised judicially by the Administrative Prosecution and State Litigation Authority, with the participation of more than 9,000 judges, including 2,500 female judges assigned to oversee outside their places of residence to ensure fair distribution.
The polling stations opened their doors from 9 AM and will continue until 9 PM, with special facilities provided for people with disabilities and the elderly, including specially designed ballots to facilitate voting.
The Electoral System in Egypt
The elections are conducted according to a mixed system that combines individual and closed list systems, to fill 568 seats out of 596 in the council, with 28 members appointed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.
In the first phase, 1,281 individual candidates are competing for 284 seats, in addition to 142 seats in the list system for the sectors of "West Delta" (40 seats: Alexandria, Beheira, Marsa Matrouh) and "North, Central, and South Upper Egypt" (102 seats: Minya, Asyut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, the Red Sea, New Valley).
Only one list has been nominated in these sectors under the name "The National List for Egypt," while three other electoral lists were excluded.
High Turnout on the First Day of the Egyptian Parliament Elections
Today witnessed a remarkable turnout of voters from early morning, with increasing participation from youth and the elderly. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly cast his vote at his polling station at the Japanese School in Sheikh Zayed City, Giza, confirming that the government has worked to provide all facilities for the elections to take place in a dignified and civilized manner.
Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi also cast her vote at Badr Preparatory School for Boys in Dokki, emphasizing the importance of popular participation.
The authority established central operation rooms to monitor the overall process, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for voting abroad, providing an application and website for inquiries about polling stations.
Schedule for the Egyptian Parliament Elections
The results of the first phase are scheduled to be officially announced on November 18, with the possibility of a runoff on November 20 if necessary, while the second phase will commence in 13 other governorates on November 24 and 25 within the country, and November 21 and 22 abroad, with results announced on December 2.