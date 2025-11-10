The first phase of the 2025 House of Representatives elections in the Arab Republic of Egypt kicked off today (Monday), amid strict security and organizational measures that ensure the process proceeds with complete transparency and integrity.

First Phase Elections

The voting process will continue for two days, on Monday, November 10, and Tuesday, November 11, in 14 governorates, including Alexandria, Beheira, Marsa Matrouh, Giza, Fayoum, Beni Suef, Minya, Asyut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, the Red Sea, and New Valley.

Egyptians Abroad Elections

Voting outside the republic began on November 7 and 8 in 139 polling stations distributed across 124 countries, where Egyptians abroad flocked to exercise their constitutional right.

63 Million Voters

The National Election Authority, headed by Counselor Ahmed Bandari, announced its full readiness to receive approximately 63 million registered voters in the databases, distributed across 8,286 polling stations within the country, including schools, health units, and youth centers.

The process is fully supervised judicially by the Administrative Prosecution and State Litigation Authority, with the participation of more than 9,000 judges, including 2,500 female judges assigned to oversee outside their places of residence to ensure fair distribution.

The polling stations opened their doors from 9 AM and will continue until 9 PM, with special facilities provided for people with disabilities and the elderly, including specially designed ballots to facilitate voting.

The Electoral System in Egypt

The elections are conducted according to a mixed system that combines individual and closed list systems, to fill 568 seats out of 596 in the council, with 28 members appointed by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In the first phase, 1,281 individual candidates are competing for 284 seats, in addition to 142 seats in the list system for the sectors of "West Delta" (40 seats: Alexandria, Beheira, Marsa Matrouh) and "North, Central, and South Upper Egypt" (102 seats: Minya, Asyut, Sohag, Qena, Luxor, Aswan, the Red Sea, New Valley).

Only one list has been nominated in these sectors under the name "The National List for Egypt," while three other electoral lists were excluded.

High Turnout on the First Day of the Egyptian Parliament Elections

Today witnessed a remarkable turnout of voters from early morning, with increasing participation from youth and the elderly. Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly cast his vote at his polling station at the Japanese School in Sheikh Zayed City, Giza, confirming that the government has worked to provide all facilities for the elections to take place in a dignified and civilized manner.

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsi also cast her vote at Badr Preparatory School for Boys in Dokki, emphasizing the importance of popular participation.

The authority established central operation rooms to monitor the overall process, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for voting abroad, providing an application and website for inquiries about polling stations.

Schedule for the Egyptian Parliament Elections

The results of the first phase are scheduled to be officially announced on November 18, with the possibility of a runoff on November 20 if necessary, while the second phase will commence in 13 other governorates on November 24 and 25 within the country, and November 21 and 22 abroad, with results announced on December 2.