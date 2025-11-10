انطلقت اليوم (الاثنين) المرحلة الأولى من انتخابات مجلس النواب 2025 داخل جمهورية مصر العربية، وسط إجراءات أمنية وتنظيمية محكمة تضمن سير العملية بشفافية ونزاهة تامة.

انتخابات المرحلة الأولى

وتستمر عملية التصويت على مدار يومين، الاثنين 10 والثلاثاء 11 نوفمبر الجاري، في 14 محافظة تشمل الإسكندرية، البحيرة، مرسى مطروح، الجيزة، الفيوم، بني سويف، المنيا، أسيوط، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، والوادي الجديد.

انتخابات المصريين بالخارج

وسبق أن انطلق التصويت خارج الجمهورية يومي 7 و8 نوفمبر في 139 لجنة انتخابية موزعة على 124 دولة، حيث توافد المصريون في الخارج لممارسة حقهم الدستوري.

63 مليون ناخب

وأعلنت الهيئة الوطنية للانتخابات، برئاسة المستشار أحمد بنداري، جاهزيتها الكاملة لاستقبال نحو 63 مليون ناخب مسجل في قواعد البيانات، موزعين على 8 آلاف و286 لجنة انتخابية داخل الدولة، بما في ذلك مدارس ووحدات صحية ومراكز شباب.

ويتم الإشراف على العملية قضائياً كاملاً من قبل هيئتي النيابة الإدارية وقضايا الدولة، بمشاركة أكثر من 9 آلاف قاضٍ، مع تخصيص 2500 قاضية للإشراف خارج محل إقامتهن لضمان التوزيع العادل.

وفتحت اللجان الانتخابية أبوابها من الساعة 9 صباحاً وتستمر حتى 9 مساءً، مع توفير تيسيرات خاصة لذوي الاحتياجات الخاصة وكبار السن، بما في ذلك بطاقات اقتراع مصممة خصيصاً لتسهيل الإدلاء بالأصوات.

النظام الانتخابي في مصر

تجرى الانتخابات وفق نظام مختلط يجمع بين النظام الفردي والقوائم المغلقة، لملء 568 مقعداً من أصل 596 مقعداً في المجلس، مع تعيين 28 عضواً من قبل الرئيس المصري عبد الفتاح السيسي.

وفي المرحلة الأولى يتنافس 1281 مرشحاً فردياً على 284 مقعداً، إضافة إلى 142 مقعداً في نظام القوائم عن قطاعي «غرب الدلتا» (40 مقعداً: الإسكندرية، البحيرة، مرسى مطروح) و«شمال ووسط وجنوب الصعيد» (102 مقعد: المنيا، أسيوط، سوهاج، قنا، الأقصر، أسوان، البحر الأحمر، الوادي الجديد).

وقد ترشحت قائمة واحدة في هذين القطاعين تحت مسمى «القائمة الوطنية من أجل مصر»، بينما تم استبعاد 3 قوائم انتخابية أخرى.

إقبال كثير في أول أيام انتخابات البرلمان المصري

وشهد اليوم توافداً لافتاً للناخبين منذ الصباح الباكر، مع مشاركة الشباب وكبار السن بشكل متزايد، كما أدلى رئيس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي بصوته في لجنته بالمدرسة المصرية اليابانية في مدينة الشيخ زايد بالجيزة، مؤكداً أن الحكومة عملت على توفير كل التسهيلات لخروج الانتخابات في صورة حضارية مشرفة.

كما أدلت وزيرة التضامن الاجتماعي مايا مرسي بصوتها في مدرسة بدر الإعدادية للبنين بالدقي، مشددة على أهمية المشاركة الشعبية.

وأنشأت الهيئة غرف عمليات مركزية لمتابعة السير العام، بالتعاون مع وزارة الخارجية للتصويت في الخارج، مع توفير تطبيق وموقع إلكتروني للاستعلام عن اللجان الانتخابية.

جدول انتخابات البرلمان المصري

ومن المقرر أن تُعلن نتائج المرحلة الأولى رسمياً يوم 18 نوفمبر، مع إمكانية إجراء جولة إعادة في 20 نوفمبر إذا لزم الأمر، بينما تنطلق المرحلة الثانية في 13 محافظة أخرى يومي 24 و25 نوفمبر داخل الدولة، و21 و22 نوفمبر في الخارج، وتُعلن نتائجها يوم 2 ديسمبر.