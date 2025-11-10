The White House expressed its enthusiastic support for the proposal to name the new stadium for the Washington Commanders in the National Football League after President Donald Trump, describing the idea as "beautiful," in a controversial development that links politics and sports amid plans to rebuild the stadium on a historic site in the capital.

The announcement came after a report by ESPN stating that an intermediary conveyed Trump's desire to the new ownership group of the team, led by Josh Harris, who purchased the team in 2023 from former owner Dan Snyder.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said in a statement: "That would certainly be a beautiful name, as President Trump is the one who made the rebuilding of the new stadium possible," noting that Trump is expected to attend the team's game against the Detroit Lions on Sunday at the current FedEx Field, where he may deliver a personal message regarding the naming during halftime, along with a tribute to American military veterans.

The new stadium is being built on the site of the RFK Memorial Stadium along the Anacostia River, which witnessed glorious days for the team before it moved to Maryland. A deal was signed in April between the team and the city of Washington with a total value of up to $4 billion, with the team contributing $2.7 billion and the city $1.1 billion.

The project includes a mixed-use development featuring housing, green spaces, and a sports complex, and the deal was approved in September, with demolition of the old stadium beginning on September 18, after the site was transferred from federal control to the city under a law signed by President Joe Biden at the end of last year, which was approved by Congress in January.

The proposal has sparked widespread controversy, especially after Trump threatened on July 20 via social media to delay the deal unless the team returned to its former name "Redskins," which was deemed offensive to Indigenous peoples and led to its change in 2020. However, a framework for the deal was reached just days after the threat.

The project is seen as a tremendous economic opportunity to revitalize East Washington, with expectations of creating thousands of jobs and attracting millions of visitors annually. However, the proposal recalls Trump's history of marketing his name, from real estate to hotels and consumer products, with expectations that this support will bolster Trump's base among sports fans, but it raises questions about the separation of politics from sports in an election era.

The Washington Commanders (formerly Redskins) are returning to their history in the U.S. capital after a long period of playing at FedEx Field in Maryland since 1997, where the team won three Super Bowl championships in the 1980s and 1990s while playing at RFK Memorial Stadium (RFK). It changed its name in 2020 to Commanders after widespread protests against the name "Redskins," which was considered offensive to Indigenous peoples.