أعرب البيت الأبيض عن ترحيبه بحماسة اقتراح تسمية الملعب الجديد لفريق واشنطن كوماندزرز في الدوري الوطني لكرة القدم الأمريكية باسم الرئيس دونالد ترمب، واصفا الفكرة بأنها «جميلة»، في تطور مثير للجدل يربط بين السياسة والرياضة وسط خطط إعادة بناء الملعب على موقع تاريخي في العاصمة.

وجاء الإعلان بعد تقرير نشرته شبكة ESPN يفيد بأن وسيطاً نقل رغبة ترمب إلى مجموعة الملكية الجديدة للفريق، بقيادة جوش هاريس، الذي اشترى الفريق في 2023 من السابق دان سنايدر.

وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض، كارولاين ليفت، في بيان: «سيكون ذلك بالتأكيد اسماً جميلاً، إذ إن الرئيس ترمب هو من جعل إعادة بناء الملعب الجديد ممكناً»، حيث من المتوقع أن يحضر ترمب مباراة الفريق أمام ديترويت لايونز يوم الأحد في ملعب فيديكس الحالي، حيث قد يلقي رسالة شخصية حول التسمية خلال فترة الاستراحة، مع تكريم لمحاربي الجيش الأمريكيين.

ويُبنى الملعب الجديد على موقع ملعب آر إف كي التذكاري على ضفاف نهر أناستشيا، الذي شهد أياماً مجيدة للفريق قبل انتقاله إلى ماريلاند، وقد وقعت اتفاقية في أبريل بين الفريق ومدينة واشنطن بقيمة إجمالية تصل إلى 4 مليارات دولار، مع مساهمة الفريق بـ2.7 مليار دولار والمدينة بـ1.1 مليار دولار.

ويشمل المشروع تطويراً مختلطاً يضم سكنا ومساحات خضراء ومجمعا رياضيا، وأقرت الصفقة في سبتمبر، حيث بدأت عمليات الهدم للملعب القديم في 18 سبتمبر، بعد نقل الموقع من السيطرة الفيدرالية إلى المدينة بموجب قانون وقعه الرئيس جو بايدن نهاية العام الماضي، وأقره الكونغرس في يناير.

وأثار الاقتراح جدلاً واسعاً، خصوصا بعد تهديد ترمب في 20 يوليو عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي بتأجيل الصفقة ما لم يعد الفريق إلى اسمه السابق «ريد سكنز»، الذي اعتبر مسيئاً للشعوب الأصلية وأدى إلى تغييره في 2020، ومع ذلك، تم التوصل إلى إطار الصفقة بعد أيام قليلة من التهديد.

ويُنظر إلى المشروع كفرصة اقتصادية هائلة لإعادة إحياء شرق واشنطن، مع توقعات بإنشاء آلاف الوظائف وجذب ملايين الزوار سنوياً، ومع ذلك، يذكر الاقتراح بتاريخ ترمب في تسويق اسمه، من العقارات إلى الفنادق والمنتجات الاستهلاكية، مع توقعات من أن يعزز هذا الدعم من قاعدة ترمب بين مشجعي الرياضة، لكنه يثير تساؤلات حول فصل السياسة عن الرياضة في عصر الانتخابات.

ويعود فريق واشنطن كوماندزرز (سابقاً ريد سكنز) إلى تاريخه في العاصمة الأمريكية بعد فترة طويلة من اللعب في ملعب فيديكس في ماريلاند منذ عام 1997، حيث فاز الفريق بثلاث بطولات سوبر بول في الثمانينيات والتسعينيات أثناء لعبه في ملعب آر إف كي التذكاري (RFK)، غير اسمه في 2020 إلى كوماندزرز بعد احتجاجات واسعة على اسم «ريد سكنز» الذي اعتبر مسيئاً للسكان الأصليين.