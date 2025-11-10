Fatah warned that Hamas's insistence on selecting members and a president for the Gaza management committee from outside the Palestinian government deepens the division and pushes towards separation.

Fatah called in a statement today (Monday) on Hamas to prioritize the national interest and choose the path of unity for the Palestinian political system.



Fatah's statement came in response to Hamas, which had previously confirmed that it had agreed with Egypt on a committee to manage Gaza composed of 8 Palestinian figures, including one woman, and headed by Amjad Al-Shawa, but the occupation authorities obstructed its formation.



Al-Aqsa TV quoted Hamas leader Ali Baraka as saying that the movement reached an agreement with Egypt to form a committee to manage the Gaza Strip, but Israel is hindering its formation.



Baraka stated that 8 Palestinian figures, including one woman, were agreed upon to manage the committee under the leadership of Amjad Al-Shawa, and he criticized the agreement with Israel as not serving the Palestinian cause. He called for immediate and continuous pressure to open the Rafah crossing and described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic amid Israel's ongoing violations of the ceasefire.



Hamas's leader emphasized the movement's commitment to the success of the ceasefire agreement and the implementation of its terms, confirming that Hamas is awaiting the results of the American envoy's discussions in Israel. Baraka expected that the second phase of implementing the agreement would begin after the crossings are opened and the terms of the first phase are executed.



For his part, UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash speculated that the UAE would not participate in the international force being formed at this time to maintain stability in Gaza.



Gargash stated that the UAE does not yet see a clear framework for a stability preservation force in Gaza.