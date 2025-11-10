حذرت حركة فتح من أن إصرار حماس على اختيار أعضاء ورئيس لجنة إدارة غزة من خارج الحكومة الفلسطينية، يعمّق الانقسام ويدفع باتجاه الانفصال.
ودعت فتح في بيان، اليوم (الإثنين)، حركة حماس إلى تغليب المصلحة الوطنية واختيار طريق وحدة النظام السياسي الفلسطيني.
وجاء بيان فتح ردًّا على حركة حماس التي أكدت قبل ذلك أنها اتفقت مع مصر على لجنة لإدارة غزة مكونة من 8 شخصيات فلسطينية بينهم امرأة وبرئاسة أمجد الشوا، إلا أن سلطات الاحتلال عرقلت تشكيلها.
ونقل تلفزيون "الأقصى" عن القيادي في حركة حماس علي بركة قوله: إن الحركة توصلت إلى اتفاق مع مصر على تشكيل لجنة لإدارة قطاع غزة، لكن إسرائيل تعطل تشكيلها.
وأفاد القيادي في حماس أنه تم الاتفاق على 8 شخصيات فلسطينية، منهم امرأة، لإدارة اللجنة برئاسة أمجد الشوا، وانتقد بركة الاتفاق مع إسرائيل بوصفه لا يصب في صالح القضية الفلسطينية. وطالب بالضغط لفتح معبر رفح بشكل فوري ومستمر، ووصف الوضع في غزة بأنه كارثي في ظل استمرار إسرائيل في انتهاكاتها لوقف إطلاق النار.
وشدد القيادي في حماس على حرص الحركة على إنجاح اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وتطبيق بنوده، مؤكداً أن حماس تنتظر نتائج مباحثات المبعوث الأمريكي في إسرائيل. وتوقع بركة أن تبدأ المرحلة الثانية من تنفيذ الاتفاق بعد فتح المعابر، وتنفيذ بنود المرحلة الأولى.
من جانبه، رجح مستشار الرئيس الإماراتي أنور قرقاش، عدم مشاركة الإمارات في القوة الدولية التي يجري تشكيلها في الوقت الرهان لحفظ الاستقرار في غزة.
وقال قرقاش إن الإمارات لا ترى حتى الآن إطارا واضحا لقوة حفظ الاستقرار في غزة.
Fatah warned that Hamas's insistence on selecting members and a president for the Gaza management committee from outside the Palestinian government deepens the division and pushes towards separation.
Fatah called in a statement today (Monday) on Hamas to prioritize the national interest and choose the path of unity for the Palestinian political system.
Fatah's statement came in response to Hamas, which had previously confirmed that it had agreed with Egypt on a committee to manage Gaza composed of 8 Palestinian figures, including one woman, and headed by Amjad Al-Shawa, but the occupation authorities obstructed its formation.
Al-Aqsa TV quoted Hamas leader Ali Baraka as saying that the movement reached an agreement with Egypt to form a committee to manage the Gaza Strip, but Israel is hindering its formation.
Baraka stated that 8 Palestinian figures, including one woman, were agreed upon to manage the committee under the leadership of Amjad Al-Shawa, and he criticized the agreement with Israel as not serving the Palestinian cause. He called for immediate and continuous pressure to open the Rafah crossing and described the situation in Gaza as catastrophic amid Israel's ongoing violations of the ceasefire.
Hamas's leader emphasized the movement's commitment to the success of the ceasefire agreement and the implementation of its terms, confirming that Hamas is awaiting the results of the American envoy's discussions in Israel. Baraka expected that the second phase of implementing the agreement would begin after the crossings are opened and the terms of the first phase are executed.
For his part, UAE President's advisor Anwar Gargash speculated that the UAE would not participate in the international force being formed at this time to maintain stability in Gaza.
Gargash stated that the UAE does not yet see a clear framework for a stability preservation force in Gaza.