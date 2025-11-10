حذرت حركة فتح من أن إصرار حماس على اختيار أعضاء ورئيس لجنة إدارة غزة من خارج الحكومة الفلسطينية، يعمّق الانقسام ويدفع باتجاه الانفصال.

ودعت فتح في بيان، اليوم (الإثنين)، حركة حماس إلى تغليب المصلحة الوطنية واختيار طريق وحدة النظام السياسي الفلسطيني.


وجاء بيان فتح ردًّا على حركة حماس التي أكدت قبل ذلك أنها اتفقت مع مصر على لجنة لإدارة غزة مكونة من 8 شخصيات فلسطينية بينهم امرأة وبرئاسة أمجد الشوا، إلا أن سلطات الاحتلال عرقلت تشكيلها.


ونقل تلفزيون "الأقصى" عن القيادي في حركة حماس علي بركة قوله: إن الحركة توصلت إلى اتفاق مع مصر على تشكيل لجنة لإدارة قطاع غزة، لكن إسرائيل تعطل تشكيلها.


وأفاد القيادي في حماس أنه تم الاتفاق على 8 شخصيات فلسطينية، منهم امرأة، لإدارة اللجنة برئاسة أمجد الشوا، وانتقد بركة الاتفاق مع إسرائيل بوصفه لا يصب في صالح القضية الفلسطينية. وطالب بالضغط لفتح معبر رفح بشكل فوري ومستمر، ووصف الوضع في غزة بأنه كارثي في ظل استمرار إسرائيل في انتهاكاتها لوقف إطلاق النار.


وشدد القيادي في حماس على حرص الحركة على إنجاح اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار وتطبيق بنوده، مؤكداً أن حماس تنتظر نتائج مباحثات المبعوث الأمريكي في إسرائيل. وتوقع بركة أن تبدأ المرحلة الثانية من تنفيذ الاتفاق بعد فتح المعابر، وتنفيذ بنود المرحلة الأولى.


من جانبه، رجح مستشار الرئيس الإماراتي أنور قرقاش، عدم مشاركة الإمارات في القوة الدولية التي يجري تشكيلها في الوقت الرهان لحفظ الاستقرار في غزة.


وقال قرقاش إن الإمارات لا ترى حتى الآن إطارا واضحا لقوة حفظ الاستقرار في غزة.